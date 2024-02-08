Blunder sees debt collectors chase Moray alcohol licence holders for unpaid fees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blunder sees debt collectors chase Moray alcohol licence holders for unpaid fees

Usually those who have not made the annual payment are called before Moray licensing board to explain their actions.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Debt collectors have been sent to retrieve unpaid alcohol licence fees in Moray.

A blunder has resulted in debt collectors being sent to retrieve unpaid alcohol licence fees.

Councillors then decide whether to renew, suspend or revoke the licence.

A list of those who have not paid usually goes before the first board meeting of the year.

Mistake

But that did not happen at the one held on Wednesday.

Legal advisor Sean Hoath said he did not have up-to-date information on who has not paid.

Invoices are sent out in August for payment in October.

But there were still 27 outstanding in January this year. That number has fallen but no accurate figure could be given to the board this week.

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Hoath explained a mix-up with the finance department resulted in debt collectors being sent out to collect fees.

He said: “They didn’t follow the correct process and did go to an agency.

“So at the moment I can’t tell for certain whether payment has been made or not.”

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren raised concerns over the process.

She said: “Normally debt collector agencies add on fees and charges.

Annual fees due in October

“So will the licence holders be expected to pay the additional charges, or will they be written off?

“How does that actually work?

“We all make mistakes, but there must be a due proceed that we follow.

“What’s going to happen with these charges, are we going to have to pick them up?”

Mr Hoath told the meeting that still had to be determined.

He said: “I don’t know what the outcome is as yet.

“It has been very clear in the past that these fees are not to be issued to debt collection agencies, and it’s happened by mistake.”

Mr Hoath added licence holders essentially had five months to settle their bills before appearing before the board.

Those who have not paid their fees could be operating illegally.

And it is thought licence holders will be charged the costs for employing debt collectors to recover the money.

