Quarriers charity wants to give an Elgin town centre building a makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Quarriers charity wants to give an Elgin town centre building a makeover

The latest Moray planning round-up also includes the potential transformation for former church hall and work at well-known Brodie Castle.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin town centre building set for makeover. Image: Mhorvan Park/ Design team
Elgin town centre building set for makeover. Image: Mhorvan Park/ Design team

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

With Christmas fast approaching, focus remains on gift shopping, putting up decorations and organising festive events.

Why not have a rest from that by grabbing a cuppa and reading this week’s planning roundup.

Planning officials have approved work at Brodie Castle and the rebuilding of a home for the second time.

In Urquhart, a former church hall could be turned into a home.

And charity Quarriers wants to give an Elgin town centre building a makeover.

But first, we look at work at a Keith hotel.

SUBMITTED: New windows for Keith hotel

Grampian Hotel in Keith.

June Green has submitted plans to replace the windows at Grampian Hotel in Keith.

The hotel at 5 Regent Square has six bedrooms, a public bar, restaurant and function hall.

It comes after an inspection discovered all the existing sash and case windows were beyond repair.

SUBMITTED: Plans for Elgin town centre building

Property on Moss Street. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

Charity Quarriers wants to give an Elgin town centre building a makeover.

The commercial property is at 42 Moss Street.

What do Quarriers want to do to the building?

The social care charity owns a number of operational and investment properties across Scotland and England.

They have submitted plans to carry out internal alterations to this B listed building to better meet modern commercial use.

Proposed work includes adapting the layout to ensure the inclusive use of the building for all users.

There will be insulation improvements.

And where feasible, new services such as lighting and heating will be discreetly integrated into the space to avoid visual impact on historic features.

Charity bosses believe making the space more functionality and flexibility will ensure the building continues to be a valuable asset to the local community, while supporting its ongoing commercial viability.

SUBMITTED: Transformation of church hall

St Margaret’s Hall in Urquhart. Image: Church of Scotland

Doctor David Allen is looking to turn a former church hall into a three bedroom home.

Church of Scotland have had the St Margaret’s Hall in Urquhart on the market for offers over £105,000.

This sale is part of a nationwide drive to cut costs by selling buildings as congregations dwindle and fewer ministers are being trained.

Inside the hall.  Image: Church of Scotland

The new owner is moving to the area from the central belt and wants the community spirit which exists in and around the village of Urquhart.

There will be no external changes other than rebuilding of former chimney stack at the rear of the building.

Meanwhile, the other changes will be internal.

APPROVED Rebuild of home for the second time after major blaze

Remains of Orton home after fire.
The home near Orton has been reduced to a shell. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

In June, we revealed Jim MacLeod wanted to rebuild his home for a second time after it was almost completely destroyed by a fire last year.

The Orton property was ravaged by a blaze that tore through the roof and ran out of control through the house.

The incident in May last year came just two years after Mr MacLeod was forced from his home between Rothes and Fochabers after his pipes burst in temperatures as low as -17C.

After years of painstaking repairs, he had finally been ready to move back into the property, which is the former station house, at the time of the fire.

Artist impression of restored Orton home.
Artist impression of restored Orton home. Image: Ramsay McMichael Consulting Limited

Drawings showed the floor plan of the building will be kept the same inside the building, which was built in the 19th Century.

Fixtures including windows, gutters and doors will be replaced with similar features.

Now planning officials have granted listed planning permission for the rebuild.

Another artist impression of restored Orton home. Image: Ramsay McMichael Consulting Limited

APPROVED: Work at Brodie Castle

Brodie Castle pictured.

Brodie Castle attracts thousands of visitors every year.

Now National Trust For Scotland bosses have been given permission to re-plaster the internal wall between the kitchen and corridor inside the tourist attraction.

The lower part of the wall was previously repaired with a damp proofing membrane and modern plaster which had only masked the dampness within the wall fabric.

However this has been removed.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups:

Conversation