Quarriers charity wants to give an Elgin town centre building a makeover

Planning officials have approved work at Brodie Castle and the rebuilding of a home for the second time.

In Urquhart, a former church hall could be turned into a home.

And charity Quarriers wants to give an Elgin town centre building a makeover.

But first, we look at work at a Keith hotel.

SUBMITTED: New windows for Keith hotel

June Green has submitted plans to replace the windows at Grampian Hotel in Keith.

The hotel at 5 Regent Square has six bedrooms, a public bar, restaurant and function hall.

It comes after an inspection discovered all the existing sash and case windows were beyond repair.

SUBMITTED: Plans for Elgin town centre building

Charity Quarriers wants to give an Elgin town centre building a makeover.

The commercial property is at 42 Moss Street.

What do Quarriers want to do to the building?

The social care charity owns a number of operational and investment properties across Scotland and England.

They have submitted plans to carry out internal alterations to this B listed building to better meet modern commercial use.

Proposed work includes adapting the layout to ensure the inclusive use of the building for all users.

There will be insulation improvements.

And where feasible, new services such as lighting and heating will be discreetly integrated into the space to avoid visual impact on historic features.

Charity bosses believe making the space more functionality and flexibility will ensure the building continues to be a valuable asset to the local community, while supporting its ongoing commercial viability.

SUBMITTED: Transformation of church hall

Doctor David Allen is looking to turn a former church hall into a three bedroom home.

Church of Scotland have had the St Margaret’s Hall in Urquhart on the market for offers over £105,000.

This sale is part of a nationwide drive to cut costs by selling buildings as congregations dwindle and fewer ministers are being trained.

The new owner is moving to the area from the central belt and wants the community spirit which exists in and around the village of Urquhart.

There will be no external changes other than rebuilding of former chimney stack at the rear of the building.

Meanwhile, the other changes will be internal.

APPROVED Rebuild of home for the second time after major blaze

In June, we revealed Jim MacLeod wanted to rebuild his home for a second time after it was almost completely destroyed by a fire last year.

The Orton property was ravaged by a blaze that tore through the roof and ran out of control through the house.

The incident in May last year came just two years after Mr MacLeod was forced from his home between Rothes and Fochabers after his pipes burst in temperatures as low as -17C.

After years of painstaking repairs, he had finally been ready to move back into the property, which is the former station house, at the time of the fire.

Drawings showed the floor plan of the building will be kept the same inside the building, which was built in the 19th Century.

Fixtures including windows, gutters and doors will be replaced with similar features.

Now planning officials have granted listed planning permission for the rebuild.

APPROVED: Work at Brodie Castle

Brodie Castle attracts thousands of visitors every year.

Now National Trust For Scotland bosses have been given permission to re-plaster the internal wall between the kitchen and corridor inside the tourist attraction.

The lower part of the wall was previously repaired with a damp proofing membrane and modern plaster which had only masked the dampness within the wall fabric.

However this has been removed.

