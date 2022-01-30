John Swinney urges people to ‘heed warnings’ as Storm Corrie hits

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has urged people to “heed the warnings” as Storm Corrie hits Scotland.

An amber weather warning is in place across the Highlands, Grampian and the Western Isles until 6am.

Wind gusts of between 60 and 80mph have been forecast, with exposed western areas told to expect gusts at 90mph.

Elsewhere in Scotland, a yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office and there is potential for damage to property.

Storm Malik has already brought severe weather this weekend and the public has been warned that Storm Corrie could be even worse.

Mr Swinney said: “Storm Malik caused significant damage on Saturday and Storm Corrie threatens to be similarly disruptive tonight.

“I urge everyone to heed the warnings, don’t travel unless you have to and stay safe. Remember, a yellow warning does mean there are likely to be dangers.”

Homes left without power

Due to the stormy weather, 98,000 households across the country lost power.

Engineers have been on red alert working to restore power to as many homes as possible.

The majority are expected to be reconnected by tonight – but around 7,500 homes will be forced to go without power for a bit longer.

Those in Aberdeenshire, one of the hardest hit areas, have been warned that disruption could continue until Tuesday.

Mr Swinney continued: “The power companies have drafted in a large number of additional engineers and are making significant inroads into reconnecting customers.

“However, we need to be aware that the arrival of Storm Corrie could hamper these efforts and add further problems.

“For those who will unfortunately not have power tonight, support with alternative accommodation is available to anyone who needs it.

“Special arrangements remain in place for vulnerable customers and local resilience partnerships continue to work with councils to provide welfare support.”

Across the north-east, welfare centres have been set up to offer vital services to those who have lost power or water.

Doors have been opened at leisure centres and food vans have parked up in locations across the region to offer showers and electricity, as well as hot food and drinks.

Many who visited these spots today were dealing with storm damage for the second time in just a few months, having faced Storm Arwen in November.

SSEN has deployed welfare facilities to a number of locations while Aberdeenshire Council is offering refreshments in select school canteens.

Essential travel only

The deputy first minister added that safety is the “number one priority” and reminded the public they should only travel if it is necessary.

The storms have caused significant disruptions to the travel sector with ScotRail stopping all services from 6pm.

Throughout Sunday, all Aberdeen to Inverness journeys were cancelled alongisde those on far north lines.

Mr Swinney said: “Rail services have been significantly impacted this weekend and will halt overnight.

“Whilst our expectation is that services will resume as soon as possible on Monday, people should check the ScotRail and Traffic Scotland channels for travel updates before leaving home.

“Safety is our number one priority. Ministers are being kept updated and will take further action as necessary. In the meantime I thank all those who are working in difficult conditions to keep people safe and maintain our lifeline services.”