Resurfacing works to close A96 near Inverurie over two weekends

A stretch of busy road will be closed for two weekends to allow resurfacing works to be carried out.

The £1.2million project on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road will take place between the Thainstone and Port Elphinstone roundabouts, near Inverurie.

Resurfacing works on A96 near Kintore previously took place in December, and this latest phase will begin next week.

The westbound road will be shut from 7.30pm on Friday, January 21 until 6.30am on Monday, January 24.

Roads workers will then move to the eastbound stretch the following weekend, with the closures in place for the same time period.

It should be completed by Monday, February 7 subject to weather conditions.

Diversions in place

Motorists will be diverted from the A96 at Broomhill Roundabout along the B987 towards Kintore, before travelling along the B994 towards Kemnay, then onto the B993 to Port Elphinstone roundabout.

Local access will be maintained as far as Thainstone roundabout.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “The road closure on both the westbound and eastbound carriageways are essential for ensuring the safety of road workers and motorists however we’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work over two weekends and programming operations to take place consecutively where possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.”

To keep up to date with the latest traffic, visit Traffic Scotland’s website.

The works are weather dependent but any significant changes will be advertised.