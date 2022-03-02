Here’s where Union Street’s new bus gate will be By Kieran Beattie March 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 6:53 pm Union Street will have a new bus gate installed. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal EXCLUSIVE: Jenny Laing insists Union Street plans ‘not dead’ as she opens up on last-minute decision to quit Council to investigate turning Aberdeen’s John Lewis into museum WATCH: Union Street vision which now faces scrapheap First Bus to invest more than £10.5m in green transport for Aberdeen