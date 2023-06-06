‘It’s a glorified farm track’: Readers react to 10 worst A96 sections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

‘It’s a glorified farm track’: Readers react to 10 worst A96 sections

We recently listed our picks of the 10 worst sections of the A96 from Aberdeen to Inverness. Here's what our readers who use the notorious road had to say about the state of it, and the lack of progress on dualling it

By Kieran Beattie
The A96, just east of Insch. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
The A96, just east of Insch. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The A96 is a “disgrace” and it “would have been dualled long ago” if it was in the central belt, according to our readers.

We recently highlighted our picks of the 10 worst sections of the A96 all the way from Aberdeen to Inverness.

From “death trap” junctions at Huntly to the endless roundabouts of Elgin, we aimed to shine the spotlight on the atrocious state of the main route between the two major cities, and how it affects the communities who depend on it.

It certainly proved a big talking point.

From anger at dualling delays to frustration with journey times, our readers took to social media to share their own thoughts and experiences of the A96.

Here’s what they had to say.

‘It took me 2 hours and 40 minutes to travel Aberdeen to Inverness’: Readers weigh in on A96

A lorry going along the A96 past the junction at Tesco in Huntly. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

One of the most common sentiments expressed was annoyance at journey times, especially for people travelling for the likes of hospital appointments or visiting family.

“It’s ridiculous this road is not a dual carriageway,” said one reader.

She added: “Being stuck behind slow vehicles causes frustration and accidents.

“It took me two hours and 40 minutes to travel Aberdeen to Inverness, 103 miles.

“If this was dual carriageway I could take an hour off.

“I would have been able to get to Inverness in time to see an elderly sick relative.”

A fellow reader said he thinks it’s a “horrific road”, and that it’s “not suited to the volumes and different types of vehicles using it”.

Busy traffic on the A96 at the Balloch junction. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He said: “If it was dualled I’m sure it would also mean a faster and more frequent bus service across the road length.”

“It’s a glorified farm track, especially between Keith and Fochabers” said another.

Lorries ‘thundering’ through communities

One of the worst aspects of the A96 we wrote about was the communities it cuts in half like Keith, where people have to contend with lorries and other heavy vehicles driving just outside their front doors.

One man, who said he moved to Keith last year, says it can take him 10 minutes just to turn onto the A96 from his nearest junction.

A lorry passing through Keith on the A96. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“Bypasses, (dualling) around the towns and villages would make it a much safer road,” he said.

“Lorries thundering through well in excess of 30mph is not nice.”

Would the A96 be dualled if it was in the central belt?

Many readers asked the question of whether or not the A96 would have been dualled years before if it was in the central belt instead of further north.

“I get the feeling if this road was in the central belt it would have been dualled long ago,” wrote one reader.

He said he’s thankful he’s now retired and doesn’t have to “risk my life on this awful road” any longer.

A tractor at the Oyne Fork on the A96. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

He added: “A combination of slow-moving vehicles and long stretches where overtaking is dangerous, coupled with driver frustration makes it deadly both for those who take those stupid risks and unfortunately for those who don’t’.”

Another comment read: “Let’s face it, we are far too north for them to really take it seriously, or it would have started years ago.

“They wouldn’t accept this nearer the central belt.”

Was Nairn a ‘glaring omission’ in our list?

Our list of the 10 worst sections of the A96 had one “glaring omission” according to one reader — the bottleneck at Nairn.

Lorries passing through Nairn on the A96. Image: Donna MacAllister/DC Thomson

He suggested our list should have been the 11 worst sections instead of 10 to incorporate Nairn, and said it “must be the biggest singular traffic hold-up on the whole route”.

And he makes a very good point.

The people of Nairn, like Keith, Elgin, and many other communities between Inverness and Aberdeen, have to deal with the huge volumes of daily traffic that use the A96 going straight through the middle of town.

In fact, the A96 as it travels through Nairn goes straight past the gates of a primary school, which has previously prompted safety and air pollution concerns. 

‘It’s 40 years too late for Wacky Races A96’

Lots of readers said they think improvements should have been made to the A96 long before now.

One said said she doesn’t care “what colours is in government, or what side of the border they sit, it should have been upgraded years ago”, while another said she believes the road is “long overdue” improvements.

A view from one of Keith’s many tiny lanes onto a lorry heading up the A96 through the middle of the community. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“Not much difference when I used it over 40 years ago,” wrote another reader.

Another said: “Just like the AWPR, it’s 40 years too late for dualling the Wacky Races A96.”

