Council announce closure of Elgin Community Centre next year as it’s ‘no longer viable’

Next year, Moray Council will close down the Elgin Community Centre.

The local authority has decided running the facility is “no longer viable”.

This week, councillors approved the decision in private at full council.

From March 31, Moray Council will no longer operate the building.

Staff are currently being consulted about the move.

Why has it happened?

A number of different reasons have led to the decision including:

The centre being costly to run due to old energy and lighting systems.

Measures to reduce overall running costs not achieving saving targets.

£600k worth of improvements works were needed over the next five years to improve the building’s condition.

People coming to Elgin Community Centre plummet

Since Covid, the number of people coming to the Elgin Community Centre fell.

From 75,000 per year before the pandemic to around 48,834 in 2022/2023.

The figures include pre-school children going to VIP Childcare which is within the centre.

What is next for the building?

Council officers will support existing community groups who use the community centre to find alternative spaces when possible.

Discussions are ongoing with VIP Childcare, which is in the community centre under an informal lease agreement.

They will support nursery to explore future accommodation options.

This could include remaining in the centre after the end of March for an agreed period of time to allow a longer-term option to be secured.

The council is continuing to hold wider discussions to determine the future use of the building.

