Corran Ferry returns following four-day absence due to steering issue

The Corran Ferry service has resumed after it was pulled over the weekend due to an issue with the vessel’s steering.

The route which connects the Ardnamurchan Peninsula with the mainland is currently operated by the 40-year-old Maid of Glencoul.

It is the backup vessel for the MV Corran, which has been in the dry dock since October 2022 requiring several repairs.

The frequent disruption is a source of frustration for many who rely on the service for transport or business use.

On Friday, it was announced the service was being pulled due to a technical fault with the steering requiring a specialist engineer.

Highland Council which operates the ferry service announced a foot passenger service would replace the ferry over the weekend while repairs were carried out.

However, those in vehicles had to make the long journey around Loch Linnhe adding around an hour and 45 minutes to their journeys.

It has now been announced the ferry service has resumed following successful sea trials.

The MV Corran is still not due to return to service until the end of August.

Economy and Infrastructure Committee chairman, Ken Gowans said: “We would like to thank the public for their patience as the crew and specialist contractor worked to repair the steering fault on the Maid of Glencoul.

“The fault was treated as a matter of urgency and the mitigation plan implemented in a timely manner to allow a foot passenger service to operate during the suspension of the Maid of Glencoul service.”