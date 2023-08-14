Corran Ferry returns following four-day absence due to steering issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Corran Ferry returns following four-day absence due to steering issue

The service has been plagued with numerous faults and issues stemming from the age of the two main vessels.

By Ross Hempseed
Corran Ferry
The MV Maid of Glencoul on Loch Linnhe. Image: Highland Council.

The Corran Ferry service has resumed after it was pulled over the weekend due to an issue with the vessel’s steering.

The route which connects the Ardnamurchan Peninsula with the mainland is currently operated by the 40-year-old Maid of Glencoul.

It is the backup vessel for the MV Corran, which has been in the dry dock since October 2022 requiring several repairs.

The frequent disruption is a source of frustration for many who rely on the service for transport or business use.

On Friday, it was announced the service was being pulled due to a technical fault with the steering requiring a specialist engineer.

Highland Council which operates the ferry service announced a foot passenger service would replace the ferry over the weekend while repairs were carried out.

However, those in vehicles had to make the long journey around Loch Linnhe adding around an hour and 45 minutes to their journeys.

It has now been announced the ferry service has resumed following successful sea trials.

The MV Corran is still not due to return to service until the end of August.

Economy and Infrastructure Committee chairman, Ken Gowans said: “We would like to thank the public for their patience as the crew and specialist contractor worked to repair the steering fault on the Maid of Glencoul.

“The fault was treated as a matter of urgency and the mitigation plan implemented in a timely manner to allow a foot passenger service to operate during the suspension of the Maid of Glencoul service.”

 

