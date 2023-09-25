New signs at Westhill roundabout after confusion over changed road markings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

New signs at Westhill roundabout after confusion over changed road markings

Readers say the new roundabout layout has made traffic in the area "worse".

By Lauren Taylor
New signs at a Westhill roundabout have been installed to ease confusion. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New signs at a Westhill roundabout have been installed to ease confusion. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

New signs have been installed at a Westhill roundabout after a change to the road layout which resulted in a week of confusion for drivers.

Arrows were painted on Westhill Drive to direct drivers at the Tesco roundabout on September 13.

Aberdeenshire Council changed the layout to “improve traffic flow” by spreading it over the two lanes.

However, drivers were left confused by the new road markings, with many asking for clearer signage to be installed.

Many readers also claimed the changes made traffic “worse” with even longer queues than before.

The new sign now lets drivers know about the road changes on approach to the roundabout. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Last week, a spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council told the Press and Journal that they “listened carefully to road users” and agreed to install the additional signage.

It is understood the permanent signs were put up on Friday.

The sign on Westhill Drive is at the turn-off for the Lawsondale Pavillion and Playing Fields. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What was changed at the roundabout?

Previously, many drivers coming south towards the roundabout from the Holiday Inn would use the left lane on Westhill Drive to travel onto the A944 towards Aberdeen, or straight ahead to the town’s big Tesco.

The right lane would typically be used for turning right, accessing Straik Road in the westward direction of Alford.

There were no markings on the road before, but now drivers in the left lane are only allowed to go left and not straight. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But now, markings have been laid on the road instructing people that the left lane is for turning left only, to spread the traffic over the two lanes.

The markings on Straik Road heading eastwards towards Aberdeen have also been updated.

Straik Road was “right only” in the right-hand lane before the markings were updated. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The right lane was previously a right turn only, but now both lanes enable drivers to go straight ahead towards Aberdeen.

New markings weren’t visible enough

Before the new signage was put up, readers took to social media to argue the road markings weren’t clear enough.

Irene Falconer explained there are “still a lot of drivers going straight across at the ‘turn left’ road marking”.

She added: “Doesn’t help if there’s cars covering the only turn left arrow on the road.”

Drivers were still confused by the new markings last week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Linda Young said she was “caught out” because she couldn’t see the arrows because of the cars in front of her covering them.

She wrote: “I got caught out there on Tuesday – road markings not visible if cars in front, I saw them very late and found I was in the wrong lane.”

The roundabout in Westhill is always busy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Although Ian Brown agrees with the changes, he believes they could have been better communicated.

“A sign would have helped,” he wrote.

“At rush hour [there’s] a lot of folk [who] won’t even see the road markings due to traffic.

“Unfortunately, still a few that don’t see it, better than last week but on Sunday a motorcyclist nearly ended up on my bonnet so sticking a temporary sign up is maybe a small cost, to be honest.”

‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’

Others like Fiona Grassick don’t think the road changes have helped ease the traffic problems.

She said: “It really hasn’t made the traffic any better in fact it has made it worse coming from Westhill Drive, the queue there most days is awful.”

Queues of traffic waiting to get onto the roundabout at Westhill Drive. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Alisdair Campbell added: “Is that not a little contrary to how we are taught to position ourselves for a two-lane approach? I would be concerned when making exit ahead that someone, also exiting, might be coming in on me at the rear near-side.”

Linda Shaw wrote: “Literally asking for accidents. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Stuart Ritchie agreed and said: “Seems more congested since it’s been changed.”

Signs are clear, ‘just drivers not paying attention’

Meanwhile, others can’t understand why some are confused by the new markings.

Readers like Louise Strachan believe the markings are “standard” and clear enough.

She said: “What’s confusing about an arrow in the lane going left and an arrow showing straight on and right in the other lane? Standard roundabout markings surely?”

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Barry Coull wrote: “When you drive you’re supposed to pay attention at all times, if you did you would see the road markings.”

Iain Fraser agreed: “Confusing? Nope, just drivers not paying attention.”

Margery Swinton added: “No, clear enough. There are lots of roundabouts that use these markings.”

More from Transport

Fort William town centre.
Buses and bypasses set to be hot topics at Fort William town centre masterplan…
Scottish Canals CEO John Paterson says the Caledonian Canal towpaths offer opportunities for active travel
Increasing access to canal towpaths could bring active travel and health benefits
A total of 116 areas have been earmarked by the Highland Council to see a reduction of the existing speed limits. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
All you need to know about the 20mph speed limit rollout in the Highlands
John Sutton says he was "trapped" in Aberdeen's new bus gates. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
84-year-old 'shaken' after being 'trapped' in Aberdeen's bus gates
17
Members of the public can have their say on the new bus gates. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson
Aberdeen bus gates: How YOU can tell the council what you think and make…
New road markings at a roundabout in Westhill has caused confusion for drivers. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Confusion over new road markings at Westhill roundabout
2
CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond standing in front of a boat loading.
CalMac chief slammed by islanders for flying to meeting about ferry services
roadworks on the A82 south of Spean bridge.
Busy Highland road to introduce 10mph convoy system for 10 days as drivers warned…
Scotrail strike network rail
More travel disruption expected as Met Office issues yellow warning for winds
Peter Kennedy named as man who died near Croy at the weekend.
Man who died in Croy crash named as Aberdeen Greens member Peter Kennedy

Conversation