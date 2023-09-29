Breaking: Multiple casualties after collision involving Flying Scotsman and Royal Scotsman at Aviemore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Breaking: Multiple casualties after collision involving Flying Scotsman and Royal Scotsman at Aviemore

It is understood the Flying Scotsman was linking up with the Royal Scotsman when the incident took place.

By Ross Hempseed
The Flying Scotsman in Aberdeen
The Flying Scotsman. Image: DC Thomson.

A collision involving the Flying Scotsman steam engine and a luxury train at Aviemore has resulted in multiple casualties.

The incident happened on Friday evening at around 7pm.

The trains involved were the famous Flying Scotsman and the Belmond-operated train, Royal Scotsman.

According to eyewitnesses, it appears that the Flying Scotsman was in the process of linking up with carriages of the luxury Royal Scotsman, when the collision took place.

The carriages had been occupied by people at the time, and ended up being toppled over.

The Flying Scotsman is understood to have been towing the Royal Scotsman on a journey across the Highlands.

The historic engine has been stationed in Aviemore this week operating services along the Strathspey Heritage Railway to Boat of Garten and Broomhill.

Two historic locomotives collide at Aviemore

A total of eight fire appliances were dispatched to the scene.

A spokesman for SFRS said: “We were alerted at 7.10pm on Friday to reports of a collision involving two trains at Aviemore Railway Station.

“We sent eight appliances to the scene, where firefighters worked to support partners.”

Police have confirmed that two people have been taken to hospital for treatment while three more were treated at the scene.

Eyewitnesses say there was a “flurry of activity” around the back of Aviemore Railway Station where the heritage railway line is located.

A police spokesman said: “Around 7pm on Friday, 29 September, 2023, we received a report of two trains colliding at Aviemore Railway Station.

“Emergency services are in attendance, and two people have been taken to Raigmore Hospital.

“A number of other passengers are being treated at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

Due to the incident, ScotRail announced that it would be unable to operate services through Aviemore due to the large number of emergency service vehicles near the railway.

More as we get it.

