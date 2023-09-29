Breaking: Multiple casualties after collision involving Flying Scotsman and Royal Scotsman at Aviemore

A collision involving the Flying Scotsman steam engine and a luxury train at Aviemore has resulted in multiple casualties.

The incident happened on Friday evening at around 7pm.

The trains involved were the famous Flying Scotsman and the Belmond-operated train, Royal Scotsman.

According to eyewitnesses, it appears that the Flying Scotsman was in the process of linking up with carriages of the luxury Royal Scotsman, when the collision took place.

The carriages had been occupied by people at the time, and ended up being toppled over.

The Flying Scotsman is understood to have been towing the Royal Scotsman on a journey across the Highlands.

The historic engine has been stationed in Aviemore this week operating services along the Strathspey Heritage Railway to Boat of Garten and Broomhill.

Two historic locomotives collide at Aviemore

A total of eight fire appliances were dispatched to the scene.

A spokesman for SFRS said: “We were alerted at 7.10pm on Friday to reports of a collision involving two trains at Aviemore Railway Station.

“We sent eight appliances to the scene, where firefighters worked to support partners.”

Police have confirmed that two people have been taken to hospital for treatment while three more were treated at the scene.

Eyewitnesses say there was a “flurry of activity” around the back of Aviemore Railway Station where the heritage railway line is located.

A police spokesman said: “Around 7pm on Friday, 29 September, 2023, we received a report of two trains colliding at Aviemore Railway Station.

“Emergency services are in attendance, and two people have been taken to Raigmore Hospital.

“A number of other passengers are being treated at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

Due to the incident, ScotRail announced that it would be unable to operate services through Aviemore due to the large number of emergency service vehicles near the railway.

More as we get it.