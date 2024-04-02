Elgin car park needs £250,000 resurfacing work AGAIN just three years after botched job

An Elgin car park needs £250,000 resurfacing works just three years after a botched job.

The Batchen Lane car park above TK Maxx had extensive works done on levels two and four of the multi-storey in 2021.

However, it has now emerged that the £157,000 works at the time was not done to a high standard by a company now in liquidation.

Moray Council is now looking for another firm to redo the work that they say was not up to scratch.

Why Batchen Lane multi-storey needs resurfaced

The surface on levels two and four of the Batchen Lane car park in Elgin town centre was removed and replaced in 2021 as part of a project to waterproof it.

However, Moray Council now says that due to “poor surface preparation and installation” a full replacement is now needed.

Separate work was done last year on level two and the exit ramp.

It means the latest work will only be on level four, which is the top level, including the ramps leading up to it.

Moray Council says the work is expected to be done between July and September this year.

Last summer the top floor of the Batchen Lane car park in Elgin had to be closed after it was covered in an extraordinary amount of gull mess.

What happened to firm that did previous work on Elgin car park?

The 2021 contract for the resurfacing work at the Elgin car park was awarded to SL Construction Services.

The firm, which was based in Knutsford near Manchester, beat four other bidders to win a £157,864 contract for the job.

However, just months after the work was done in May 2021, a liquidator was appointed in January 2022 with debts of £330,000 listed.

Moray Council was not listed as a creditor in documents lodged at Companies House.