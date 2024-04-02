Elgin car park needs £250,000 resurfacing work AGAIN just three years after botched job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Elgin car park needs £250,000 resurfacing work AGAIN just three years after botched job

More contractors are needed to fix the faults after the previous firm went into liquidation.

By David Mackay
Entrance to Batchen Lane car park in Elgin.
The Batchen Lane car park is one of the biggest in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

An Elgin car park needs £250,000 resurfacing works just three years after a botched job.

The Batchen Lane car park above TK Maxx had extensive works done on levels two and four of the multi-storey in 2021.

However, it has now emerged that the £157,000 works at the time was not done to a high standard by a company now in liquidation.

Moray Council is now looking for another firm to redo the work that they say was not up to scratch.

Why Batchen Lane multi-storey needs resurfaced

The surface on levels two and four of the Batchen Lane car park in Elgin town centre was removed and replaced in 2021 as part of a project to waterproof it.

However, Moray Council now says that due to “poor surface preparation and installation” a full replacement is now needed.

Separate work was done last year on level two and the exit ramp.

Top floor of Batchen Lane car park in Elgin splattered with gull droppings.
The top floor of the Batchen Lane car park was closed last year due to gull mess. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

It means the latest work will only be on level four, which is the top level, including the ramps leading up to it.

Moray Council says the work is expected to be done between July and September this year.

Last summer the top floor of the Batchen Lane car park in Elgin had to be closed after it was covered in an extraordinary amount of gull mess.

What happened to firm that did previous work on Elgin car park?

The 2021 contract for the resurfacing work at the Elgin  car park was awarded to SL Construction Services.

The firm, which was based in Knutsford near Manchester, beat four other bidders to win a £157,864 contract for the job.

However, just months after the work was done in May 2021, a liquidator was appointed in January 2022 with debts of £330,000 listed.

Moray Council was not listed as a creditor in documents lodged at Companies House.

Revealed: The Elgin car park where you’re most likely to get a fine

More from Transport

The roundabout is a key route for HGVs and commuters alike, but could be completely removed and replaced by a junction. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Major Aberdeen roundabout could be replaced by a junction under new South College Street…
The Isle of Lewis ferry at Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
In numbers: Tracking the reliability of CalMac's ageing Western Isles ferries
The A90
A90 reopens after northbound traffic blocked after road accident
Elgin High Street busy with parked cars.
Police warning for Elgin disabled drivers as parking enforcement is poised to get tougher
Rows and rows of ebikes were spotted in a "graveyard" outside an Altens unit on Monday. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson
Big Issue Ebikes pulled from Aberdeen streets due to lack of cash
More than 100 ebikes are stacked up outside a unit in Altens after they were pulled from Aberdeen streets. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson
Ebike 'graveyard' spotted outside Altens unit after operator pulls out of Aberdeen rental scheme
7
The Aberdeen ebike hire scheme was rolled out in 2022. Image: Kieran Beattie/ DC Thomson.
Future unclear for Aberdeen ebike rental scheme as operator pulls out
2
I caught the x69 from Peterhead to Fraserburgh to see what the journey was really like. Images: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson
Has the new X69 bus improved journeys between Peterhead and Fraserburgh? I find out
Police are on the scene at the A9.
Man, 60, in 'critical' condition after A9 crash south of Aviemore
Collage of Keith Rollinson and flowers on Elgin bus station bench.
Union's 15 demands to improve safety after Elgin bus station death

Conversation