Elgin car park smothered with gull mess sealed off by Moray Council

Moray Council has sealed off the top floor of the Batchen Lane car park in Elgin after it has become almost completely covered in mess from gulls.

Motorists have reacted with disgust at the sight and smell of the open air section of the multi-storey.

Today the lower two floors were almost completely full of cars with barely a space to be had.

However, at the time the Press & Journal visited, not a single car had ventured to the open air floor at the top.

Disgust at state of Batchen Lane car park

The Batchen Lane car park, above TK Maxx, has been a popular destination for gulls for several years.

Chicks are regularly seen on the rooftops while parents keep a watchful over them from above from lampposts.

Last month Moray Council was forced to seal off a section of its 3G artificial sports pitch at Lossiemouth High School due to mess from gulls.

Social media users have almost universally described the state of the car park as disgusting while raising health concerns about it.

One wrote: “They still want people to pay to park? It’s a disgrace. My car was covered on Monday.”

Another said: “I don’t quite understand how a protected bird’s poo, which is unsanitary and disgusting visually, can be subject of any defence.

“If it was dog poo then it would be prosecutions galore.”

Another called for alternative arrangements to be made due to the situation.

They said: “The council can open their car park at the annexe for a day for £1 a day to host those who park on top floor of Batchen Lane and tidy this mess up.

“Quick enough to take the money which surely is meant to be used to maintain car parks.”

However, one user called for more understanding from people about the needs of the protected species.

They wrote: “These beautiful birds are a protected species and therefore people need to adapt and tolerate their presence.

“A bit of bird poo, while sometimes inconvenient, is a small price to pay to keep these birds safe.”

Moray Council has confirmed it is monitoring the Batchen Lane car park disruption from the gulls.

A spokeswoman said: “Level 4 of Batchen Lane multi-storey car park will be closed as a short-term measure while Moray Council assesses the matter.”