Elgin car park smothered with gull mess sealed off by Moray Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin car park smothered with gull mess sealed off by Moray Council

The top floor of the Batchen Lane car park has been closed due to the amount of bird faeces.

By David Mackay
Empty Batchen Lane car park with spaces covered in gull mess.
Drivers have been staying away from the top floor of the Batchen Lane car park. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Moray Council has sealed off the top floor of the Batchen Lane car park in Elgin after it has become almost completely covered in mess from gulls.

Motorists have reacted with disgust at the sight and smell of the open air section of the multi-storey.

Today the lower two floors were almost completely full of cars with barely a space to be had.

However, at the time the Press & Journal visited, not a single car had ventured to the open air floor at the top.

Disgust at state of Batchen Lane car park

The Batchen Lane car park, above TK Maxx, has been a popular destination for gulls for several years.

Chicks are regularly seen on the rooftops while parents keep a watchful over them from above from lampposts.

Last month Moray Council was forced to seal off a section of its 3G artificial sports pitch at Lossiemouth High School due to mess from gulls.

Drivers have condemned the state of the Batchen Lane car park in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Social media users have almost universally described the state of the car park as disgusting while raising health concerns about it.

One wrote: “They still want people to pay to park? It’s a disgrace. My car was covered on Monday.”

Another said: “I don’t quite understand how a protected bird’s poo, which is unsanitary and disgusting visually, can be subject of any defence.

“If it was dog poo then it would be prosecutions galore.”

Another called for alternative arrangements to be made due to the situation.

They said: “The council can open their car park at the annexe for a day for £1 a day to host those who park on top floor of Batchen Lane and tidy this mess up.

A gull on a flat roof overlooking the Batchen Lane car park.
The Batchen Lane car park is known to be a popular spot for gulls. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“Quick enough to take the money which surely is meant to be used to maintain car parks.”

However, one user called for more understanding from people about the needs of the protected species.

They wrote: “These beautiful birds are a protected species and therefore people need to adapt and tolerate their presence.

“A bit of bird poo, while sometimes inconvenient, is a small price to pay to keep these birds safe.”

Moray Council has confirmed it is monitoring the Batchen Lane car park disruption from the gulls.

A spokeswoman said: “Level 4 of Batchen Lane multi-storey car park will be closed as a short-term measure while Moray Council assesses the matter.”

The truth about seagulls and why they eat the equivalent of 59 Big Macs a day

More from Press and Journal

A947 crash near Oldmeldrum
Aberdeenshire road closed following crash near Oldmeldrum
Drivers have been staying away from the top floor of the Batchen Lane car park. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Highland Food and Drink Trail coming to this year's Moy Country Fair
Hydrogen-powered vehicles outside Aberdeen Beach Ballroom.
Councillors back first phase of Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub
Drivers have been staying away from the top floor of the Batchen Lane car park. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
JCB in £12 million deal with building firm
Drivers have been staying away from the top floor of the Batchen Lane car park. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Raunchy couple in dock over fallacious fellatio in full view of CCTV camera
Drivers have been staying away from the top floor of the Batchen Lane car park. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Euan McColm: If they truly care about Lewis Capaldi and people like him, Scottish…
Drivers have been staying away from the top floor of the Batchen Lane car park. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Catherine Deveney: Forget Musk v Zuckerberg - I'm backing Prince Harry
Drivers have been staying away from the top floor of the Batchen Lane car park. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Josh Meekings: Dealing in Billy Mckay is 'no-brainer' for Caley Thistle
Drivers have been staying away from the top floor of the Batchen Lane car park. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Under Canvas festival ready to bring summer music and magic to Inverness
Drivers have been staying away from the top floor of the Batchen Lane car park. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Aberdeenshire