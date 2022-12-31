A flying teacher, parking mannie and epic war-time love story: A year of Aberdeenshire obituaries 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was a year that saw the nation turn its attention to Aberdeenshire when Queen Elizabeth II passed away. But for hundreds of families, the lives of men and women of Aberdeenshire who died over the last 12 months were no less valuable.

Here at The Press and Journal we want to take time, at the closing of 2022, to reflect on just some of the obituaries we’ve covered, remembering once again how proud we are to be trusted to tell these poignant and inspirational stories.

Arts and education community

Among the losses to the arts and education community this year we had a roll of honour of beloved teachers.

John Fowlie, Buckie guidance teacher and former Vice Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire, died aged 85 and German teacher Bob McLardy, who won the respect and affection of his Banff Academy over three decades, passed away at 75.

We paid tribute to Fiona Bushe, the flying art teacher and Andrew Neil who became assistant head at Mearns Academy, Laurencekirk.

Mary Chapman, Peterhead deputy head also featured, as did beloved Ellon art teacher Pearl Ozanne whose passing sparked hundreds of online tributes.

Also from this community we lost Norman Matheson MBE. The Braemar piping stalwart, who was an illustrator and surgeon, passed away aged 89.

Family’s brave plea

When 27-year-old Cameron Boyle died in June his family shared final photos with him to highlight the need for attitudes to change around mental health.

Cameron, a lifeguard in Fraserburgh, ended his own life just days after his sister Lindsay’s wedding.

She said: “Some people still don’t get it. Cameron was once told, ‘you know, men shouldn’t be having mental health breakdowns’.

“There was even some suggestion that panic attacks are more for girls with hormonal issues. And that suicide attempts are just attention seeking. Well no actually, that’s just ignorance. More understanding is needed.”

Those who served us

Aberdeenshire’s answer to Indiana Jones, geology professor Gordon Walkden was a finder of prehistoric rocks and the decipherer of hidden royal artworks.

We paid tribute to the remarkable life of the Aberdeen University lecturer and Banchory councillor who passed away at age 77.

The life of Anne Tunstall was also marked. Anne, 92, served tirelessly as a councillor over many years.

The husband of Ann Wakefield, Peterculter community councillor also paid tribute to his wife who took Culter and its people to heart.

From the heart of our communities

Haddo House and the surrounding woodland is one of our best-loved places. So it’s no surprise that the obituary of Ray Shaw, former Aberdeen harbour master and Haddo “parking mannie” was so widely read.

We shared the obituaries of Ingrid McGown, who spent decades at the centre of the Portsoy community as a receptionist then manager at Portsoy medical practice, and 108-year-old Isabella Donald of Inverurie.

Stonehaven suffered multiple sudden losses this year including Jim Wands.

The custodian of Dunnottar Castle was beloved in Stonehaven and beyond.

Well known Peter McKandie whose Turriff ceilidh band played at the weddings of multiple generations of couples and Willum Rennie, shopkeeper from Aberchirder, were among those community stalwarts who shaped their respective towns.

But it was the war-time love story of Portlethen’s Ilse Collinson which truly warmed our hearts.

Her Scottish beau locked eyes with her from above and their secret romance spanned the continents and the decades.

Aberdeenshire business legacy

William Bruce – better known as Bill was Ellon born and bred.

The Scotia Homes founder was involved in the construction and sale of 20,000 homes all across Scotland.

Throughout his decades-long career he worked to fulfil his dream that everyone should be able to own a home. He died aged 86.

We also reported on the passing of George Cowie, the Culter businessman and BB captain who started Speedmill Services, general building firm.

A passion for sport

Across the Shire men and women have given their lives as volunteers for the sports they love, none more so than Alan Ruthven.

He went to school with artist David Hockney, toured the world with the army, but was never happier than when he was on the rugby field.

In the wake of his death, his daughter Ann reflected on the life of her “super dad” who founded and played for Peterhead Rugby Club into his 60s, and launched the town’s first women’s team.

It was also important to acknowledge Paul Douglas, who founded Ury Parkrun. the Fifer who made Aberdeenshire his home was heavily involved with football in Inverurie, not only with Colony Park Juveniles but also with Inverurie Locos.

email Lindsay.bruce@ajl.co.uk to share an obituary or tribute with us.