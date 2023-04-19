Obituaries Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56 The mum-of-two taught at Ellon, Meldrum and Mintlaw academies. By Lindsay Bruce April 19 2023, 11.45am Share Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/obituaries/5615056/husbands-tribute-to-caring-newburgh-teacher-moira-peck-56/ Copy Link 0 comment Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation