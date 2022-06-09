Paul Johnson: Kids and adults can benefit from taking a break on Childhood Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Johnson: Kids and adults can benefit from taking a break on Childhood Day

By Paul Johnson
June 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Taking time to relax and play without any worries is crucial, no matter your age (Photo: LightField Studios/Shutterstock)
Taking time to relax and play without any worries is crucial, no matter your age (Photo: LightField Studios/Shutterstock)

The NSPCC’s flagship day of fundraising, Childhood Day, takes place on June 10, and everyone across Scotland can play their part to help stop child abuse.

As part of the celebration, schools and nurseries are urged to take part in The Big Breaktime – an extra hour of play with pupils, staff and parents encouraged to give a small donation towards funding NSPCC projects and services such as Childline.

Whatever our age, we all need a break from time to time. Taking a break is not only lots of fun but also really important for your child’s mental health. There are a few things that kids can do to ensure they get a proper break during their day.

Whether it’s making sure they make the most of their break at school to stop and play, or take some time away from their schoolwork or screen to just be by themselves, having a break can really help them to de-stress. Sitting quietly and taking slow, deep breaths can help your child feel calmer, relaxed and more focused on the moment.

Doing something they really enjoy, whether it’s reading a book, going outside with their friends, or playing a game for a little while, can help kids to recharge and take their minds off anything that might be causing them worry. And, of course, doing things they enjoy is lots of fun.

There are many different ways for children to take a break (Photo: SeventyFour/Shutterstock)

The benefits of play are endless for both children and adults, so it is always important to ensure that everyone takes a break when they need it.

Children can also check out Ant and Dec’s new book, Propa Happy – a fun-filled guide to feeling good, with jokes, games, and advice that can help nurture children’s emotional wellbeing this Childhood Day.

There’s more information about getting involved with The Big Breaktime, as well as resources available and other ways you can play your part on Childhood Day, on the NSPCC website.

Paul Johnson is Childline team manager for Aberdeen

