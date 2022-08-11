Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peter Clark: Grouse shooting is the lifeblood of rural upland communities

By Peter Clark
August 11, 2022, 11:45 am
Grouse shooting in Scotland. Photo: Agent Wolf/Shutterstock
Grouse shooting in Scotland. Photo: Agent Wolf/Shutterstock

Scotland’s moorlands are a magnificent sight at the moment.

Through Royal Deeside, Donside and Speyside, the heather is in full bloom, providing stunning vistas of hillsides awash with purples and puces, all set to the beautiful backdrop of bright blue August skies.

I could wax lyrical about the beauty of these picturesque moorland scenes, ad infinitum, but they offer so much more than immediately meets the eye. They drive significant economic and environmental benefit in some of our most remote and rural communities.

Tomorrow is the Glorious Twelfth, the first day of the grouse shooting season. It looks set to be a much more positive one than in recent years.

On the moors, brood numbers are looking healthy, yet there is a tone of cautious optimism, with many understating the premature claims of a “bumper” season. The blend of pleasant springtime weather and good healthy heather has boosted chick survival and development.

The situation is not clear cut, though. Undeniably, it is a mixed picture across Scotland.

Some estates report they have a substantial set of dates lined up, others are downplaying their fortunes, yet no one is expecting a record-breaking year. The consensus is that we are still looking at a more favourable season, and that’s good news for everyone.

Up to 80% of grouse shoot spending happens in local area

Grouse shooting is the lifeblood of rural upland communities. In 2020, the Scottish Government, SRUC and James Hutton Institute published a report demonstrating the importance of grouse shooting. It found that driven grouse shooting delivered a total expenditure (capital, running and staff costs combined) of £38 per hectare, which was comparable to, or higher than, other moorland land uses.

The local economy benefits considerably, and this results in much-needed community retention

The same is true of rural jobs, where it was revealed a higher per hectare employment impact from grouse moors than sheep farming and forestry. All of this is achieved without mainstream agri-environmental scheme subsidies or substantial input from government financial support.

A shooting party on the moors at the Rottal Estate in Glen Clova, Angus, on the Glorious Twelfth. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Furthermore, grouse shooting does not only support those directly employed by estates. Notably, 60 to 80% of direct spending on grouse shooting occurs within the local or regional area.

Rural tradesmen benefit from maintaining sporting accommodation, village pubs and B&Bs host shooting guests, and local gun and tackle retailers’ tills ring with the selling of specialised equipment and clothing.

The local economy benefits considerably, and this results in much-needed community retention, a vital weapon in our armoury in the fight against the omnipresent challenge of rural depopulation.

Without a doubt, Aberdeenshire has some of the best grouse shooting in Scotland. As the season kicks off, we must remember the gift of grouse is so much more than the Glorious Twelfth itself.

Peter Clark is public affairs manager for the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) in Scotland

