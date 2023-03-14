Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Green: Communities devastated by climate injustice need help now

By David Green
March 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 14, 2023, 8:01 am
People are dying of hunger in East Africa, amid the driest drought in decades (Image: Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP/Shutterstock)
People are dying of hunger in East Africa, amid the driest drought in decades (Image: Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP/Shutterstock)

Without urgent action and investment, 3.6 billion people will have little hope of surviving global warming, writes David Green of Christian Aid.

Spring is upon us, despite the best attempts of recent snow. If you are like me, you will already be looking forward to sunnier months.

Across Scotland, the appearance of sun as a rarity is a thing of the past. Last summer broke the record for heatwaves and, if forecasters are to be believed, this summer will do so again.

Increasing heatwaves and extreme weather events at home is just one side of the climate crisis story, but it is far from the full picture.

For many of the vulnerable communities around the world that Christian Aid supports, the climate crisis is having a devastating impact.

In the last year, we have seen an acute hunger crisis across East Africa due to failed harvests and water shortages. In Pakistan and Bangladesh, schools and hospitals have been swept away in floods. Horrific fires also destroyed homes across Europe.

This is affecting real people, causing real loss, and real damage.

Without urgent action and investment, the UN says that up to 3.6 billion people living in climate-vulnerable countries will have little hope of adapting to the devastating impact of the climate crisis.

A recent Christian Aid report found that, across Africa alone, the climate crisis could force GDP growth to plummet by up to 64% by the end of the century. This is an economic crisis, too.

However, there is hope.

A few months ago, international leaders came to a historic agreement at the international climate summit, COP27, to create a loss and damage fund. Establishing this fund is recognition that the majority of communities on the coalface of the climate crisis – across East Africa, for example – are not the communities which have contributed the most to the problem.

It is recognition that wealthy countries across the post-industrial world, such as the UK, have benefitted the most from the climate crisis, and therefore have a moral responsibility to pay their share of the damage.

Polluter countries must pay to help others in need

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s legacy has been well-debated in recent weeks, and views invariably diverge. On loss and damage, she committed some £7 million. Indeed, the Scottish Government was one of the very first governments to do so. But this is not enough.

With COP28 just months away, international leaders are still to resolve the decisions concerning who pays in and who is eligible. We need to see both of Scotland’s governments working together to ensure that loss and damage finance – and the decision-making on how best to spend it – is put into the hands of the poorest and most vulnerable communities affected.

The COP27 climate summit was held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Image: Thomas Hartwell/AP/Shutterstock

We also need to see the UK Government demonstrate global leadership by championing efforts to mobilise funding from wealthy countries and fossil fuel giants, in line with the principle of “polluter pays”.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats backed these proposals at their conference in Dundee last Saturday. However, these issues shouldn’t be on the agenda of just one party, but on the agenda of all parties.

Some may say that, during a cost-of-living crisis, we simply cannot afford to act. To that I say: we simply cannot afford to wait.

We are currently failing to be a good society

Analysis by Christian Aid reveals that the 10 most costly climate-related disasters in 2022 all had an impact of $3 billion or more. These estimates are based only on insured losses, meaning financial costs are likely to be even higher. That is all before we consider the immeasurable human cost.

While governments haggle, people who have done the least to cause the climate crisis have the most to lose

I’ll end with this. Bijana Tenesani, 26, lives in Malawi. Last year, her family’s small business was destroyed in a storm. To my colleagues, she said: “Because of extreme weather conditions… the community experiences food shortages yearly”.

While governments haggle, people like Bijana, who have done the least to cause the climate crisis, have the most to lose. They are trapped in a vicious cycle of poverty and debt. If the litmus test of a good society is how we support those in need, we are currently failing.

Spring is a time of renewal and fresh starts. In that spirit, let it be time for UK leaders to recognise our role in tackling this climate injustice.

David Green is public engagement lead for Christian Aid

Editor's Picks

Most Commented