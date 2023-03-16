Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euan Graham: Official advocate would speak up for children’s safety online

By Euan Graham
March 16, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 16, 2023, 8:03 am
Children use the internet on a daily basis and they must be protected online (Image: Liliya Krauchanka/Shutterstock)
Children use the internet on a daily basis and they must be protected online (Image: Liliya Krauchanka/Shutterstock)

Children don’t have basic protections online, and current plans for legislation don’t go far enough, writes Euan Graham of NSPCC Scotland.

The Online Safety Bill is due to be discussed in the House of Lords over the coming weeks, and we continue to campaign for this crucial piece of legislation to be passed as soon as possible in order to protect children from harm online.

Years of inaction by tech firms means that children don’t have basic protections on their websites and, while we welcome the ambition of the legislation to protect children, we don’t think the current plans go far enough.

We want children to be listened to

We’ve led a coalition of charities, politicians, and the public who are calling on the UK Government to do more to keep children safer online. So, we’re backing an amendment that would result in a statutory user advocate being put in place to provide an expert voice and representation for children in the newly regulated online world.

We want children, as the experts in their own lives, to be listened to by the regulator and tech companies to ensure that emerging harms they face online are proactively tackled.

The advocate would act as a consumer watchdog for children, and be funded by a levy on tech companies, so the role wouldn’t be paid for by the public purse. This would help ensure that children’s voices are not drowned out by large tech companies by providing direct representation for their needs in the new regulatory regime.

The amendment, which was put forward by Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat and crossbench peers, would be similar to statutory user advocacy arrangements that are effective across other regulated sectors, including energy and transport.

Overwhelming public support

Barnardo’s, YoungMinds, 5Rights and the Molly Rose Foundation and Breck Foundation, founded by bereaved parents Ian Russell and Lorin LaFave, are appealing to the UK Government to adopt the amendment

There’s overwhelming public support too. Almost 40,000 people signed an open letter to Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan, asking for a voice for young users to be incorporated in the Online Safety Bill through a user advocacy body for children.

The move is also supported by Scottish nurse Ruth Moss, whose teenage daughter Sophie died by suicide after viewing harmful material on social media. Ruth was part of a group of bereaved parents who urged the UK Government to adopt the amendment at an event in the House of Lords last week.

If you would like to support this amendment, you can write to the UK Government to tell them why you think there should be an organisation that stands up for children and champions their safety.

More information about online safety can be found on the NSPCC website.

Euan Graham is local campaigns officer for NSPCC Scotland

