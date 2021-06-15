Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen new boy Teddy Jenks will be out to prove himself

By Willie Miller
June 15, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Teddy Jenks has joined Aberdeen on loan
Aberdeen’s latest signing Teddy Jenks has only made two first-team appearances, but hopefully he can flourish at Pittodrie.

The 19-year-old has joined the Dons on a season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

When it comes to any signing, you are putting the trust in the manager who is making the signing – but even more so when it comes to a young player like Jenks who is largely untested in first-team football.

The England Under-16 and U17 international isn’t a player I know much about.

Jenks must have come well recommended to the Dons from someone and hopefully he is up to the task of playing at Pittodrie.

Loan gambles can work out

Every signing is a gamble to a certain extent, but Stephen Glass must feel Jenks is capable of adding to the Aberdeen side and hopefully he’s right.

He has only played twice for Brighton’s first-team and the rest of his football in recent times has been for the Seagulls’ U23s.

The signing of Jenks may be one of the more unexpected pieces of summer business done by the Dons.

Although Jenks hasn’t played much first-team football, it’s only five years since James Maddison arrived at Pittodrie as a relative unknown.

James Maddison is now one of the hottest properties in the English game and impressed during a loan with Aberdeen five years ago.

And, following a good loan spell with Aberdeen, he has continued his rise and is now a star with Leicester City.

If Jenks can have anything close to the same impact as Maddison did in the Granite City, it will have been a good move to sign him.

