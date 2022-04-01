Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Moreen Simpson: Whatever way you dress it up Will Smith acted like a bully

By Moreen Simpson
April 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:52 am
Why did the red mist descend on Will Smith after a joke about his wife Jada at the Oscars?
Why did the red mist descend on Will Smith after a joke about his wife Jada at the Oscars?

AYE a picture fan, the annual Oscars ceremony is a highlight of my year.

I used to enjoy it ‘live’ on telly in the wee, sma’ oors. But recently, when it’s been exclusive to Sky Cinema, I watch the Red Carpet on E! and rely on my loon to keep me posted.

So, at 3.33am on Monday, came the text: “Will Smith just slapped Chris Rock during the ceremony.”

He sent me a video of Smith’s foul-mouthed rant. Shocking stuff and light years from the charming old footage of the Oscars, when the glorious stars of the day – the women in gloriously elegant gowns – made short, simple speeches, which preserved the magic of the movies. Now the actors all have “woke” messages to ram down our throats and the frocks get so bizarre most normal wifies would only wear them for a bet.

The big debate is; what made Will Smith react as he did? Was it because he finally got the chance to prove his masculinity after months of stories about wife Jada’s infidelity? Possibly, but I’ve got my ain theory.

What made Will Smith see red?

Within a whisper of winning the Oscar for his part as the Williams’ sisters’ dad in King Richard – a film he’d nurtured and produced – it was to be a huge night in Smith’s career. An executive producer, Jada was also on an exciting countdown to the ceremony, planning long in advance her hugely elaborate dress. I’m sorry but that emerald green thing with the enormous rouched taffeta train, was truly affa.

My Red Carpet broadcast later revealed that, when the gown arrived with the Smiths, the train weighed about the same as a small armed tank. Jada could barely move in it, so it was sent off to dress-makers to have a major whack of the material sliced off, not coming back until the morning of the Oscars. By the time they got to the Dolby Theatre, they must have both been stressed to the max. Sure enough, Jada could only sort of hop-and-jump on to the Red Carpet. Will looked on, stoney-faced.

Art imitating life at Oscars

Then came Rock’s joke about Jada’s shaved head. Smith laughed. She fumed. The most important night of his life was gan doon the pan. The Red Mist exploded over him. Lashed out at Rock, then the oath-filled rants of a man in blinding anger.

It remains to be seen where the security staff were during the scuffle. Jeremy Kyle’s enormous gadgies would have been on that stage in seconds. Smith should have been outta there pronto for his thuggish behaviour, Oscar doon the tubes.

Will Smith apologises for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

"At your highest moment, be careful, that's when the devil comes for you."Will Smith has apologised after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars."To do what we do, you've got to be able to take abuse. In this business, you've got to be able to have people disrespecting you."#willsmith #chrisrock #oscars #oscars2022

Posted by talkRADIO on Monday, 28 March 2022

As it iwas, when he finally got his prize, he blubbed over a flabbergastingly hypocritical speech about wanting to be an ambassador for peace and love.

The only really true words he spoke were about art imitating life. It sure does. In the film King Richard, the Williams’ sisters’ dad is a bully – and so is its angry, violent star.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of The Press & Journal and started her journalism career in 1970

