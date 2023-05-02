Iain Maciver: Squeezed budgets might not stretch to coronation quiche and champers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iain Maciver: Squeezed budgets might not stretch to coronation quiche and champers

Probably, by Friday, the bunting will be up on the lampposts and the cherry brandy will be ready for being cracked open. Or maybe not.

Will coronation street parties be subdued as a result of the cost-of-living crisis? (Image: Delpixel/Shutterstock)
By Iain Maciver

For some reason, there seems to be little happening here in Stornoway in readiness for the rare event that will be the coronation of King Charles on Saturday.

When I have asked what they will be doing to mark the day, everyone here has shrugged and looked pretty vacant. Maybe these laidback Hebrideans are just slow in developing royal fervour. Probably, by Friday, the bunting will be up on the lampposts and the cherry brandy will be ready for being cracked open. Or maybe not.

What about me? Well, if I can find a street party or even a get-together in someone’s kitchen, I am looking forward to a slice or two of quiche to wash down with yon red liquor that got His Majesty into such trouble 60 years ago on a school trip to Stornoway.

Otherwise, Mrs X and I will have to get our own ready-made quiche Lorraine in Tesco. Some people are having prosecco or champers, I see, but this is Stornoway and it has to be cherry brandy.

Heck, have you seen the price? Ableforth’s Cherry Brandy is now almost £37, and that is just 50cl, so that’s much less than a bottle of wine. Right, it has to be cherryade or nothing.

There’s a cost-of-living crisis on, remember? Oh, yeah, when I think about it, we will probably also dispense with the quiche and get crisps instead. We will be glued to the telly, though.

Mind you, Channel 4 and Channel 5 are putting on some irreverent and hilarious programmes taking the mickey out of the royals. Yeah, we’ll watch those instead. It’s going to be a great day in the history of our nation.

The highlights will be on the news anyway. We will just tell the loud monarchists down the road that it was “wonderful, dahling” when they ask how we enjoyed the corrie if we meet them later in Tesco as we return for more crisps and stuff. They will be in for more champers, I’m sure.

They are so pro-royal that they have given their three young sons royal names. They’re called Henry, George, and Charles – all names associated with a king. They probably didn’t like when I said that if they have another son, they should call him Burger.

If Stornoway is so special, why doesn’t Donald invest more in it?

Also not sitting through the corrie with a flute of fizz will be teetotaller Donald Trump, who has been back to Scotland this week. No great pomp and circumstance for the ex-pres at Aberdeen Airport this time, after he went to such lengths to take a wee break in the country he loves so much and calls very special.

Well, he needs to get away from the various legal cases which have been hindering his bid to stand again for the presidency next year. Ah, our Dòmhnall Iain.

Still, he named a golfing something in Aberdeen, the Macleod something – after his late, Lewis-born mum, Mary, so that was nice. The Dòmhnall has only ever been once to Tong, near Stornoway, his mother’s home area.

Donald Trump lands in Aberdeen (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)

He called our island “very special” and was gone in a couple of hours. Whoosh. Why didn’t he build a golf course here? Something… Anything?

Aberdeen and Ayrshire get everything going. What do we get? A pat on the head and called “special”.

With some civil court cases and a possible criminal hearing coming up, who could blame him for having a break? He jumps into his own airliner and, within a few hours, he is here and ready to practise his swing at Menie.

It seems our Dòmhnall Iain is not going to hang around for the coronation, as he is off to take a swing at Ireland. Wouldn’t it be great to take a break any time you fancy it? I would just love a six-month holiday, but only twice a year.

We may still be short of ferries

Meanwhile, our relief ferry MV Alfred has headed to Ullapool and is now being tested to see if it fits all the west coast piers that it is likely to be called to in the next few months. There are fears it doesn’t. Oops, that will be it then. We may still be short of ferries.

This comes as its sister ship, the Pentalina, went aground on Orkney at the weekend for reasons which have not been fully explained yet.

MV Alfred
MV Alfred may not be the answer to all of our ferry prayers (Image: CalMac)

Nor has it been fully explained to me why boxing fan Calum from the Lochs area of Lewis is going to be celebrating coronation day “the same as always”. That was what he told me when I asked.

So, I asked his better half and she said: “An ordinary Saturday for him is doing the hoovering in his boxing gloves.” She added: “You do know he calls himself Dyson Fury?”

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

