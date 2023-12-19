Angus Peter Campbell: What we’ve learned from 100 years of BBC Gaelic broadcasting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Angus Peter Campbell: What we’ve learned from 100 years of BBC Gaelic broadcasting

The BBC’s contribution to Gaelic broadcasting over the last century has been significant, but is it up to scratch today?

The first Gaelic BBC broadcast was recorded in the church where Triplekirks bar in Aberdeen now stands. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The first Gaelic BBC broadcast was recorded in the church where Triplekirks bar in Aberdeen now stands. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Angus Peter Campbell

The BBC’s Gaelic broadcasting service started 100 years ago this month, when its first radio transmission in the Gaelic language was aired, on Sunday December 2, 1923 – a 15-minute religious address by Reverend John Bain, recorded in the High United Free Church at the junction of Belmont Street and Schoolhill in Aberdeen.

I doubt whether my father, who would have been 13 at the time, or my mother, aged six on that day, or any of their people (all monoglot Gaelic speakers in South Uist) heard the service, because another 40 or so years had to pass before any radio signals became available in my native island. And no doubt they would have preferred to hear a priest anyway.

When that first Gaelic broadcast was made, there were (according to the 1921 census) 151,159 Gaelic speakers, 10,314 of whom had no English. Today, the number of overall speakers of the language is about 58,000 – a 60% loss in the last 100 years. I don’t think there are any monoglot Gaelic speakers left.

Now, I’m not blaming the BBC for that catastrophic loss of language – emigration, depopulation, wars, an official education system that stigmatised and excluded Gaelic, and increasing globalisation achieved that. Although, broadcasting itself is, without doubt, an essential part of the destructive cycle.

It is, after all, the British (not the Boisdale) Broadcasting Service, with the dynamic – the narrative and ideology – that entails. There’s an old Gaelic proverb that says: “Is fhada Dùn Èideann bhon fhear tha ’g èirigh san Stòr” – Edinburgh is far from the man who rises at Stoer.” (Stoer is a parish in the west of Sutherland.)

In other words, the news in Edinburgh (or Glasgow or London or Aberdeen or Inverness or Stornoway) is not necessarily the news in Glenelg or Lochboisdale or Achnasheen or Inverbervie or Staffin.

SpeakGaelic
SpeakGaelic is a learning resource on BBC Alba. Image: BBC Alba

It’s the old version of the nightly phrase we hear from London after the main BBC news: “And, now, for the news where you are.” As the great writer James Robertson put it in his version: “The news where you are comes after the news where we are. The news where we are is the news. It comes first. The news where you are is where you are. It comes after. We do not have the news where you are. The news where you are may be news to you, but it is not news to us…”

So, there is, inevitably, a centralisation of significance: the news nearest the broadcasting station carries more weight than the news from far away: something Father Ted character Father Dougal struggled with.

The news from “far away” is always seen through the filter of the news “from here” – which is part of the reason Scotland is often referred to as “the north” from a London perspective, and anywhere north and west of Crianlarich as “remote”. Remote from what? Civilization? The moon?

Here’s to Calum Kennedy and Donaidh Dotaman

The BBC’s contribution to Gaelic broadcasting over the past 100 years has been significant, though we should not forget that dear old Grampian TV (in those glory days when I worked there) and STV also contributed substantially to Gaelic broadcasting. Could it be that the great Calum Kennedy was our finest gift to the world’s culture?

I think the BBC’s best contribution to Gaelic has been through its radio service. Nowadays, it transmits from 7.30am through until 11.25pm (though the evening programmes tend to be repeats of the morning ones for those of us too busy feeding the hens and deer-rustling in the morning to have heard them). Some of the music programmes are encased in timelessness, so that if, like Rip Van Winkle, you suddenly woke up after 20 years and switched on Radio nan Gàidheal, you’d still hear the same song being played: dear Calum!

We now have BBC Alba, which is a disgrace to the language. It’s supposed to be a Gaelic-language channel, but every night has a broadcasting content of 74% in English

As for television, the highlight over the years has been Donaidh Dotaman. Russia may have had Shostakovich and Stravinsky, and Germany may have had Bach and Beethoven, and England Benjamin Britten and Edward Elgar, but we had Donaidh – the only artist I know who can sing and smile (from ear to ear) and play the guitar while wearing a silly hat, all simultaneously; he has been the pinnacle of Gaelic TV broadcasting.

We now have BBC Alba, which is a disgrace to the language. It’s supposed to be a Gaelic-language channel, but every night has a broadcasting content of 74% in English – over and above “burnt-in subtitles” in English, which you can only get rid of by sticking duct tape along the bottom of the screen.

The channel helps the few native Gaelic speakers who are left to further enhance their English. The one good thing is that a religious service is still broadcast every Sunday on Radio nan Gàidheal. Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose, as they say in Portree.

Angus Peter Campbell is an award-winning writer and actor from Uist

More from Columnists

Baroness Michelle Mone has admitted lying to the press over her involvement with a PPE firm. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Iain Maciver: If Baroness Michelle has more to say she can Mone on the…
At this time of year, some can find themselves feeling lost, lonely and in need of kindness. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: Show caring kindness to north-east neighbours this Christmas
Scotland's education secretary Jenny Gilruth speaks with school pupils. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: Time to change course on Scotland's self-inflicted schooling decline
Pupils from St Margaret's School for Girls in Aberdeen celebrate their exam results in 2022. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Eleanor Bradford: 'Scottish schools generally doing OK' is a more accurate Pisa rankings headline
First Minister Humza Yousaf has been criticised by some for his actions during his time as Scotland's health secretary. Image: Pete Summers/PA Wire
David Knight: No wonder NHS reform feels impossible given state of Scotland's leadership
A crested tit perches on a lichen covered branch. Image: Digital Wildlife Scotland/Shutterstock
Ben Dolphin: 'Alien' lichens aren't quite like anything else on this planet
Former prime minister Boris Johnson leaves Dorland House in London after giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 inquiry. Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire
The Flying Pigs: Boris and Rishi on TV more offensive than rude news gesture
The Prince's House Hotel in Glenfinnan and the Jacobite Steam Train, aka the Hogwarts Express.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Glenfinnan hotel spells out its Harry Potter link
First Aberdeen has some heroic drivers among its ranks. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: My patience for poor customer service is wearing thin
The Tomatin to Moy section of the A9. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Euan McColm: Vague promises and no action on A9 dualling no longer cut it

Conversation