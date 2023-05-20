Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Voice of the North: North and north-east arts and culture industries need help now

Just as they did during Covid lockdowns, governments must now help the struggling culture sector navigate its new normal, write The P&J's editorial team.

Supporters of the Save the Belmont Cinema campaign have been vocal about the importance of reopening the venue (Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)
By The Press & Journal

Anticipated and discussed even during the very early days of the Covid pandemic, “the new normal” is well and truly upon us as a society.

After lockdown closures and repeated instructions to stay at home, our behaviours have markedly changed. And, while time could well have been a healer, allowing the public to naturally gravitate back to the “old” way of life, the consequent catastrophic cost-of-living crisis has now taken hold, limiting what most can afford to spend on leisure activities.

Sadly, the knock-on effect for businesses and, indeed, entire industries is increasingly apparent with every day that passes.

Across Scotland, the arts and culture sectors are in seriously precarious positions. In Aberdeen, a recent glimmer of hope for a future reopening of the Belmont Filmhouse came with a caveat: new owners would have to significantly change tack to survive. A speakeasy-style bar and showing fewer “highbrow arthouse” films could help, experts have said.

Highly-anticipated and star-studded Stornoway music festival Midnight Sun was cancelled this week, just days before it was due to take place, with organisers citing rising costs and low ticket sales among the main reasons. So, perhaps those advising the Belmont to adapt in order to keep customers interested are onto something.

If traditional-style music festivals featuring world-famous acts such as Primal Scream and The Pretenders are no longer able to pull in the crowds needed to make the event a success, maybe an evolution of sorts is required.

The repeated success of MacMoray Family Festival in Elgin suggests that all is not lost on that front; those in charge say interest remains high, following a sell-out year in 2022. But pressuring businesses and organisations to pivot creates potential for identity crises that could prove as catastrophic as carrying on without change.

People have been left powerless – governments must step in

To remove arthouse films from the Belmont takes away a big part of what made it unique. If its screenings become identical to other Aberdeen cinemas, will its heritage be enough to entice repeat customers?

There is no question that the people of the north and north-east greatly value live music, film, art and all other aspects of culture, but a perfect storm of emergencies has left them virtually powerless to do anything for the ailing industry.

Just as they did during Covid lockdowns, governments must now step in to help the sector navigate its new normality, offering both support and funding as needed. With so much at stake, taking no action at this key juncture would be a grave error.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

Editor's Picks

