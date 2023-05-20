Anticipated and discussed even during the very early days of the Covid pandemic, “the new normal” is well and truly upon us as a society.

After lockdown closures and repeated instructions to stay at home, our behaviours have markedly changed. And, while time could well have been a healer, allowing the public to naturally gravitate back to the “old” way of life, the consequent catastrophic cost-of-living crisis has now taken hold, limiting what most can afford to spend on leisure activities.

Sadly, the knock-on effect for businesses and, indeed, entire industries is increasingly apparent with every day that passes.

Across Scotland, the arts and culture sectors are in seriously precarious positions. In Aberdeen, a recent glimmer of hope for a future reopening of the Belmont Filmhouse came with a caveat: new owners would have to significantly change tack to survive. A speakeasy-style bar and showing fewer “highbrow arthouse” films could help, experts have said.

Highly-anticipated and star-studded Stornoway music festival Midnight Sun was cancelled this week, just days before it was due to take place, with organisers citing rising costs and low ticket sales among the main reasons. So, perhaps those advising the Belmont to adapt in order to keep customers interested are onto something.

We are heartbroken to announce that due to circumstances outwith our control, we have had to make the very difficult decision to cancel the Midnight Sun Weekender Festival – due to take place on 25th – 27th May in Stornoway. Full statement – https://t.co/bm75oyC3la pic.twitter.com/MoprbuJGjr — Midnight Sun Weekender Stornoway (@msweekendersy) May 17, 2023

If traditional-style music festivals featuring world-famous acts such as Primal Scream and The Pretenders are no longer able to pull in the crowds needed to make the event a success, maybe an evolution of sorts is required.

The repeated success of MacMoray Family Festival in Elgin suggests that all is not lost on that front; those in charge say interest remains high, following a sell-out year in 2022. But pressuring businesses and organisations to pivot creates potential for identity crises that could prove as catastrophic as carrying on without change.

People have been left powerless – governments must step in

To remove arthouse films from the Belmont takes away a big part of what made it unique. If its screenings become identical to other Aberdeen cinemas, will its heritage be enough to entice repeat customers?

There is no question that the people of the north and north-east greatly value live music, film, art and all other aspects of culture, but a perfect storm of emergencies has left them virtually powerless to do anything for the ailing industry.

Just as they did during Covid lockdowns, governments must now step in to help the sector navigate its new normality, offering both support and funding as needed. With so much at stake, taking no action at this key juncture would be a grave error.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week