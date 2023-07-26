275 years of sport across the north and north-east.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

275 years of Sport across the north and north-east

The Press and Journal has reported on sport news across the north and north-east for 275 years.

By Grace McCandlish & DC Thomson Archives
275 years of sport across the north and north-east.
275 years of sport across the north and north-east.

From the first reporting of shinty to the formation of Aberdeen FC, The Press and Journal has been there to keep our readers up to date with the latest news on sport across the north and north-east.

    Each month, as we celebrate our 275th anniversary, we are bringing you a timeline of the best of our journalism showcasing how The P&J has told the stories of the north and north-east for more than two centuries.

    This month, we look at our coverage of key moments in sporting history such as Aberdeen’s first Scottish Cup victory and the time the All Blacks played in the Granite City.

    1827: A day of competitions at Burntsfield Park

    In 1827, under the editorship of David Chalmers, The Aberdeen Journal reported on a meeting of the Highland Club of Scotland at Burntsfield Park.

    The article published in The Aberdeen Journal on January 10 1827. Credit: British Newspaper Archive.

    The article reported on the competitions held by the Highland Club of Scotland and the prizes given to those who “excelled in the national games and exercises” that took place.

    This article is notable for being the first reference to shinty in The Aberdeen Journal.

    The report states that the match was keenly contested “by twenty on each side” in the hope of winning the prize of “twelve sovereigns”.

    1885: Record thrashing for Aberdeen football team

    In September 1885, The Aberdeen Journal reported on a “merciless beating” for an Aberdeen football team as Arbroath defeated Bon-Accord 36-0 at Gayfield in a record Scottish Cup scoreline.

    The article published in The Aberdeen Journal on September 14 1885. Credit: British Newspaper Archive.

    On the same day, and a mere 18 miles away, Dundee Harp thrashed Aberdeen Rovers 35-0, with Rovers described as “seldom or never in the game”.

    1903: The formation of Aberdeen FC

    In April 1903, The Aberdeen Journal reported on a hugely significant moment for Aberdeen’s football history – the formation of Aberdeen FC.

    The article published in The Aberdeen Journal on March 15 1903. Credit: British Newspaper Archive.

    Sometimes the significance of landmark occasions emerges only in retrospect rather than in the reporting at the time.

    1947: Aberdeen’s first Scottish Cup victory

    In April 1947, The Press and Journal reported on Aberdeen’s first Scottish Cup triumph.

    The article published in The Press and Journal on April 22 1947. Credit: British Newspaper Archive.
    Large crowds gather at Joint Station to welcome Aberdeen FC home after their first victory at the Scottish Cup.

    Despite the rain, a crowd of 15,000 football fans turned out to meet the team as they returned to Aberdeen’s Joint Station before a celebratory bus tour through the city.

    One of Aberdeen FC’s directors, William Phillip, who had been involved with the club since its formation, described winning the Scottish Cup as “the dream of years”.

    1948: A farewell to cricket star Don Bradman

    In September 1948, more than 10,000 people descended on Mannofield in Aberdeen to watch Scotland’s cricket team take on Australia.

    The star attraction was Australia’s legendary batsman Don Bradman, who announced that this was to be the last time he would play on British soil.

    In the lead-up to the Test match, The Press and Journal reported on concerns for the weather and hoped it would be “kind to spectators”. The correspondent also noted the significance of the match, stating it would “long be spoken of in the North”.

    The article published in The Press and Journal on September 17 1948. Credit: British Newspaper Archive.

    The Press and Journal revisited this sporting moment in 2020 when Buff Hardie of the ‘Scotland The What?’ comedy trio recalled being in the crowd when the Australian ‘Invincibles’ came to town.

    The edition of September 20 1948, reported on another century for Don Bradman and, thankfully, fine weather, although reports over the weekend did comment that the Australian spectators kept their sweaters on!

    The article published in The Press and Journal on September 17 1948. Credit: British Newspaper Archive.

    1958: Denis Law

    The entire careers of many sportsmen and sportswomen can be traced through the pages of The Press and Journal.

    In an article published in October 1958, The Press and Journal stated: “Make a note of Denis Law” as the Aberdonian, who was playing for Huddersfield at the time, made his international debut for Scotland against Wales in Cardiff.

    Described as “Scotland’s five-star discovery”, at just 18, he was Scotland’s youngest-ever player in the national squad.

    Reporting on the game, The Press and Journal’s Norman Macdonald described Law as playing “with the natural skill and aplomb of a veteran” and “as dangerous off the ball as he is in possession”. Along with Graham Leggat, they “did their native city proud”.

    The article published in The Press and Journal on October 20 1958. Credit: British Newspaper Archive.

    The Press and Journal watched Denis Law’s career with interest in the following years as the Aberdonian made his mark on the world stage including winning the Ballon d’Or in 1964.

    Picture shows; Denis Law. Woodside, Aberdeen. Supplied by ; ©AJL. Date: 16-03-1960
    Picture shows; Denis Law. Aberdeen. Supplied by ; ©AJL. Date: 20-01-1972
    Picture shows; Denis Law and David Munro. Aberdeen. Supplied by ; ©AJL. Date: 06-05-1990

    1978: International rugby comes to Aberdeen

    As part of a UK tour, New Zealand’s All Blacks took on a North and Midlands select at Linksfield Stadium in Aberdeen on December 5 1978 in front of a 6,000-strong crowd.

    The All Blacks were victorious, with the final score 31-3, although the North and Midlands select prevented their illustrious opponents from scoring for 40 minutes.

    The home players were praised by the New Zealand coach who stated: “These north lads played like men possessed for the first 30 minutes.”

    The All Blacks launching into their ceremonial pre-match Maori war dance, the Haka, at Linksfield Stadium, Aberdeen.
    The article published in The Press and Journal on December 6 1978. Credit: British Newspaper Archive.

    The might of the visiting All Blacks is captured in the language of the article – describing their “ominous strength” and “the All Blacks juggernaut”.

    While disappointed at the loss, the North and Midlands coach praised New Zealand’s “superb pack of forwards” and his own players for giving 100%.

    1983: Glory in Gothenburg for the Dons

    On Wednesday May 11 1983, Aberdeen FC beat Real Madrid to be crowned European Cup Winners’ Cup champions in Gothenburg.

    Picture shows; Aberdeen FC celebrating in Gothenburg.. Gothenburg. Supplied by DCT Archives Date; 11/05/1983

    The Press and Journal sent correspondent Hamish Mackay along to cover the match.

    Hamish phoned in his copy for the following morning’s front-page story, which carried the headline “Cup Of Joy For Dons”.

    The Press and Journal sent correspondent Hamish Mackay along to cover the match.<br />Hamish phoned in his copy for the following morning’s front-page story, which carried the headline “Cup Of Joy For Dons”.

    The Press and Journal sent correspondent Hamish Mackay along to cover the match.

    Hamish phoned in his copy for the following morning’s front-page story, which carried the headline “Cup Of Joy For Dons”.

    “Duncan Black’s Guide To Gothenburg” published in The Press and Journal on May 9 1983. Credit: British Newspaper Archive.

    1990: Another big win for Aberdeen FC

    On May 14 1990, The Press and Journal reported on Aberdeen FC’s victory in the Scottish Cup final.

    The match against Celtic finished 0-0 but the Dons secured the win at Hampden after a marathon penalty shootout, beating the Hoops 9-8, with Brian Irvine netting the decisive spot-kick.

    Aberdeen FC. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Archives Date: 1990

    After their success, thousands of supporters thronged the streets to see the Dons’ open-top bus tour through the city.

    The Press and Journal reported on the vast number of fans who had come to celebrate, stating: “Supporters lined the entire route from the Bridge of Dee, along Stonehaven Road, Great Southern Road, Holburn Street and down Union Street.”

    The report noted that every possible vantage point was used, from “pairs of shoulders, bus shelters and ancient monuments to office windows”.

    After their success, thousands of supporters thronged the streets to see the Dons’ open-top bus tour through the city.<br />The Press and Journal reported on the vast number of fans who had come to celebrate, stating: “Supporters lined the entire route from the Bridge of Dee, along Stonehaven Road, Great Southern Road, Holburn Street and down Union Street.”<br />The report noted that every possible vantage point was used, from “pairs of shoulders, bus shelters and ancient monuments to office windows”.

    1994: The formation of Inverness Caledonian Thistle

    In August 1994, The Press and Journal reported on the merging of the Highland League clubs Caledonian and Inverness Thistle to become Caledonian Thistle and join the Scottish Third Division.

    It was a controversial move among fans, with Inverness Thistle members threatening to withdraw from the merger on August 11 if their demands were not met.

    These demands included the new club being called Inverness FC, the team colours incorporating the colours of both teams or be neutral, and that Thistle should nominate three directors.

    The article published in The Press and Journal on August 12 1994. Credit: British Newspaper Archive.

    Ultimately, the merger went ahead, with Caley Thistle progressing through the divisions to win promotion to top-flight Scottish football and win the Scottish Cup in 2015.

    1999: Paul Lawrie captures the Claret Jug

    In July 1999, The Press and Journal reported on a triumph for Newmachar golfer Paul Lawrie who won the 188th Open Championship at Carnoustie.

    The article published in The Press and Journal on July 19 1999. Credit: British Newspaper Archive.

    An article published on July 19 1999, charted Lawrie’s progress from the qualifier at Downfield through to becoming Open champion, with the north-east golfer defeating Jean Van De Velde and Justin Leonard in a four-hole playoff on a dramatic final day.

    2012: Olympic gold medallist Neil Fachie

    In 2012, Aberdonian Neil Fachie was the main story on the front page of The Press and Journal after striking gold at London 2012.

    Front page of The Press and Journal on September 3 2012. Credit: British Newspaper Archive.

    Fachie, who is visually impaired, described breaking a world record to win a gold medal in the one-kilometre time trial at the Paralympic Games as “a dream come true”.

    2019: Doddie Weir recognised at Sports Personality Of The Year

    In December 2019, the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year was held in Aberdeen at P&J Live – a major event for the city.

    Cricketer Ben Stokes was named Sports Personality Of The Year but the highlight of the evening saw Scottish rugby legend and motor neurone disease campaigner Doddie Weir win the Helen Rollason Award which recognises a sport star’s outstanding achievement in the face of adversity.

    The Press and Journal’s report stated that Weir “left few dry eyes” as he was celebrated at the ceremony.

    The article published in The Press and Journal on December 15 2019. Credit: British Newspaper Archive.

    Dressed in his trademark tartan, he said: “It’s been the most incredible year. In my rugby days, it was a team game to bring results, day in day out. The journey we’re on is exactly the same. It’s a massive team effort. The goal and target is to beat MND and that’s what we’re fighting at the moment.”

    2021: Launch of the Highland League Weekly

    As part of The Press and Journal’s online digital offering, Highland League Weekly was launched in 2021. The show contains comprehensive coverage of the Breedon Scottish Highland Football League and includes highlights from the best of the weekend’s matches, reaction, panel discussion and features.

    Highland League Weekly was crowned Digital Initiative Of The Year at the Regional Press Awards in London in March 2023.

    Watch a free episode featuring highlights of the 2021 Aberdeenshire Cup and North of Scotland Cup finals here.

    2022: Women’s football

    In March 2022, Aberdeen FC Women played at Pittodrie for the first time in front of a crowd of almost 2,000 fans.

    Despite losing 2-0 against Rangers, one mother, who took her three daughters to the match, said: “We’re season ticket-holders at Pittodrie but tonight just feels a little bit different and a little extra special.

    “It’s absolutely vital we come out to support the women – they deserve just as much support as the fellas do.”

    To mark the historic moment, The Press and Journal published 50 images from the night on its website, celebrating the players and the fans in attendance.

    Aberdeen FC Women gallery: 50 of the best pictures from the team’s first game at Pittodrie

More from Past Times

To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Moniack is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Picture shows; Clockwise from bottom left: the first group ever at Moniack, the centre's main building; Rachel Humphries, Moniack's current director.. Moniack Mhor writers' centre near Beauly. Supplied by DCT/Roddie Reid Date; 18/07/2023
Highland writers' centre Moniack Mhor celebrates 30 years nurturing national literary scene
Ten people perished after a massive fire at the Esplanade Hotel in Oban on July 24 1973. Supplied by DCT ARCHIVES
Fire ravaged the Esplanade Hotel in Oban and claimed 10 lives on a summer…
To go with story by Kirstie Waterston. OTD 24 JULY 1968 Picture shows; P&J clippings from 1968. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/Roddie Reid Date; 12/07/2023
On This Day, 1968: Prisoners on trial for attempted murder at HMP Peterhead and…
To go with story by Kirstie Waterston. A history of Buchan Queens Picture shows; Buchan Queens from over the years. Peterhead. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; 18/07/2023
Were you a Buchan Queen? Decades-old tradition was at heart of Peterhead Scottish Week
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. 1983 On This Day July 18 feature image Past Times Picture shows; Feature image. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL Date; 11/07/2023
On This Day 1983: 'Not a lot of crime so we can save money…
90,000 people turned out to celebrate Union Street's 200th anniversary on 24 July 1994. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: Union Street's 200th birthday and other July memories in Aberdeen
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Renowned sculptor Philip Jackson was born in Inverness Picture shows; Alex Ferguson statue, Philip Jackson sculptor. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Inverness-born sculptor Philip Jackson looks back on his close encounters with national icons over…
From left, Thomas Nicolson, with dad Craig, mum Sarah and brother Ben enjoying a day at Doonies Farm. Image: DC Thomson
In pictures: More than 40 years of happy memories at Doonies Rare Breeds Farm…
St Nicholas Street as it was in 1923, left, and in the 2000s, right, surrounded by P&J headlines about its redevelopment. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid
Lost Aberdeen: Did St Nicholas Street demolition 'break the heart of the Granite City?'
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. On This Day July 8 1963 Picture shows; feature image . n/a. Supplied by P&J Date; Unknown
On This Day, 1963: When underage King Charles got caught drinking brandy in Stornoway,…