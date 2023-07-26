275 years of sport across the north and north-east.

From the first reporting of shinty to the formation of Aberdeen FC, The Press and Journal has been there to keep our readers up to date with the latest news on sport across the north and north-east.

Each month, as we celebrate our 275th anniversary, we are bringing you a timeline of the best of our journalism showcasing how The P&J has told the stories of the north and north-east for more than two centuries.

This month, we look at our coverage of key moments in sporting history such as Aberdeen’s first Scottish Cup victory and the time the All Blacks played in the Granite City.

1827: A day of competitions at Burntsfield Park

In 1827, under the editorship of David Chalmers, The Aberdeen Journal reported on a meeting of the Highland Club of Scotland at Burntsfield Park.

The article reported on the competitions held by the Highland Club of Scotland and the prizes given to those who “excelled in the national games and exercises” that took place.

This article is notable for being the first reference to shinty in The Aberdeen Journal.

The report states that the match was keenly contested “by twenty on each side” in the hope of winning the prize of “twelve sovereigns”.

1885: Record thrashing for Aberdeen football team

In September 1885, The Aberdeen Journal reported on a “merciless beating” for an Aberdeen football team as Arbroath defeated Bon-Accord 36-0 at Gayfield in a record Scottish Cup scoreline.

On the same day, and a mere 18 miles away, Dundee Harp thrashed Aberdeen Rovers 35-0, with Rovers described as “seldom or never in the game”.

1903: The formation of Aberdeen FC

In April 1903, The Aberdeen Journal reported on a hugely significant moment for Aberdeen’s football history – the formation of Aberdeen FC.

Sometimes the significance of landmark occasions emerges only in retrospect rather than in the reporting at the time.

1947: Aberdeen’s first Scottish Cup victory

In April 1947, The Press and Journal reported on Aberdeen’s first Scottish Cup triumph.

Despite the rain, a crowd of 15,000 football fans turned out to meet the team as they returned to Aberdeen’s Joint Station before a celebratory bus tour through the city.

One of Aberdeen FC’s directors, William Phillip, who had been involved with the club since its formation, described winning the Scottish Cup as “the dream of years”.

1948: A farewell to cricket star Don Bradman

In September 1948, more than 10,000 people descended on Mannofield in Aberdeen to watch Scotland’s cricket team take on Australia.

The star attraction was Australia’s legendary batsman Don Bradman, who announced that this was to be the last time he would play on British soil.

In the lead-up to the Test match, The Press and Journal reported on concerns for the weather and hoped it would be “kind to spectators”. The correspondent also noted the significance of the match, stating it would “long be spoken of in the North”.

The Press and Journal revisited this sporting moment in 2020 when Buff Hardie of the ‘Scotland The What?’ comedy trio recalled being in the crowd when the Australian ‘Invincibles’ came to town.

The edition of September 20 1948, reported on another century for Don Bradman and, thankfully, fine weather, although reports over the weekend did comment that the Australian spectators kept their sweaters on!

1958: Denis Law

The entire careers of many sportsmen and sportswomen can be traced through the pages of The Press and Journal.

In an article published in October 1958, The Press and Journal stated: “Make a note of Denis Law” as the Aberdonian, who was playing for Huddersfield at the time, made his international debut for Scotland against Wales in Cardiff.

Described as “Scotland’s five-star discovery”, at just 18, he was Scotland’s youngest-ever player in the national squad.

Reporting on the game, The Press and Journal’s Norman Macdonald described Law as playing “with the natural skill and aplomb of a veteran” and “as dangerous off the ball as he is in possession”. Along with Graham Leggat, they “did their native city proud”.

The Press and Journal watched Denis Law’s career with interest in the following years as the Aberdonian made his mark on the world stage including winning the Ballon d’Or in 1964.

1978: International rugby comes to Aberdeen

As part of a UK tour, New Zealand’s All Blacks took on a North and Midlands select at Linksfield Stadium in Aberdeen on December 5 1978 in front of a 6,000-strong crowd.

The All Blacks were victorious, with the final score 31-3, although the North and Midlands select prevented their illustrious opponents from scoring for 40 minutes.

The home players were praised by the New Zealand coach who stated: “These north lads played like men possessed for the first 30 minutes.”

The might of the visiting All Blacks is captured in the language of the article – describing their “ominous strength” and “the All Blacks juggernaut”.

While disappointed at the loss, the North and Midlands coach praised New Zealand’s “superb pack of forwards” and his own players for giving 100%.

1983: Glory in Gothenburg for the Dons

On Wednesday May 11 1983, Aberdeen FC beat Real Madrid to be crowned European Cup Winners’ Cup champions in Gothenburg.

The Press and Journal sent correspondent Hamish Mackay along to cover the match.

Hamish phoned in his copy for the following morning’s front-page story, which carried the headline “Cup Of Joy For Dons”.

1990: Another big win for Aberdeen FC

On May 14 1990, The Press and Journal reported on Aberdeen FC’s victory in the Scottish Cup final.

The match against Celtic finished 0-0 but the Dons secured the win at Hampden after a marathon penalty shootout, beating the Hoops 9-8, with Brian Irvine netting the decisive spot-kick.

After their success, thousands of supporters thronged the streets to see the Dons’ open-top bus tour through the city.

The Press and Journal reported on the vast number of fans who had come to celebrate, stating: “Supporters lined the entire route from the Bridge of Dee, along Stonehaven Road, Great Southern Road, Holburn Street and down Union Street.”

The report noted that every possible vantage point was used, from “pairs of shoulders, bus shelters and ancient monuments to office windows”.

1994: The formation of Inverness Caledonian Thistle

In August 1994, The Press and Journal reported on the merging of the Highland League clubs Caledonian and Inverness Thistle to become Caledonian Thistle and join the Scottish Third Division.

It was a controversial move among fans, with Inverness Thistle members threatening to withdraw from the merger on August 11 if their demands were not met.

These demands included the new club being called Inverness FC, the team colours incorporating the colours of both teams or be neutral, and that Thistle should nominate three directors.

Ultimately, the merger went ahead, with Caley Thistle progressing through the divisions to win promotion to top-flight Scottish football and win the Scottish Cup in 2015.

1999: Paul Lawrie captures the Claret Jug

In July 1999, The Press and Journal reported on a triumph for Newmachar golfer Paul Lawrie who won the 188th Open Championship at Carnoustie.

An article published on July 19 1999, charted Lawrie’s progress from the qualifier at Downfield through to becoming Open champion, with the north-east golfer defeating Jean Van De Velde and Justin Leonard in a four-hole playoff on a dramatic final day.

2012: Olympic gold medallist Neil Fachie

In 2012, Aberdonian Neil Fachie was the main story on the front page of The Press and Journal after striking gold at London 2012.

Fachie, who is visually impaired, described breaking a world record to win a gold medal in the one-kilometre time trial at the Paralympic Games as “a dream come true”.

2019: Doddie Weir recognised at Sports Personality Of The Year

In December 2019, the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year was held in Aberdeen at P&J Live – a major event for the city.

Cricketer Ben Stokes was named Sports Personality Of The Year but the highlight of the evening saw Scottish rugby legend and motor neurone disease campaigner Doddie Weir win the Helen Rollason Award which recognises a sport star’s outstanding achievement in the face of adversity.

The Press and Journal’s report stated that Weir “left few dry eyes” as he was celebrated at the ceremony.

Dressed in his trademark tartan, he said: “It’s been the most incredible year. In my rugby days, it was a team game to bring results, day in day out. The journey we’re on is exactly the same. It’s a massive team effort. The goal and target is to beat MND and that’s what we’re fighting at the moment.”

2021: Launch of the Highland League Weekly

As part of The Press and Journal’s online digital offering, Highland League Weekly was launched in 2021. The show contains comprehensive coverage of the Breedon Scottish Highland Football League and includes highlights from the best of the weekend’s matches, reaction, panel discussion and features.

Highland League Weekly was crowned Digital Initiative Of The Year at the Regional Press Awards in London in March 2023.

Watch a free episode featuring highlights of the 2021 Aberdeenshire Cup and North of Scotland Cup finals here.

2022: Women’s football

In March 2022, Aberdeen FC Women played at Pittodrie for the first time in front of a crowd of almost 2,000 fans.

Despite losing 2-0 against Rangers, one mother, who took her three daughters to the match, said: “We’re season ticket-holders at Pittodrie but tonight just feels a little bit different and a little extra special.

“It’s absolutely vital we come out to support the women – they deserve just as much support as the fellas do.”

To mark the historic moment, The Press and Journal published 50 images from the night on its website, celebrating the players and the fans in attendance.