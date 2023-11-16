North-east flood victims to get up to £1,500 in lifeline funding

Families devastated by flooding in the north-east during Storm Babet will be given lifeline funding of up to £1,500, The Courier can reveal.

Aberdeenshire and Angus residents who saw their homes engulfed by floodwaters will be eligible for emergency support.

Hundreds of households, particularly in Brechin, were forced to evacuate four weeks ago when the unprecedented storm hit the north-east hardest.

Business owners in the north-east who have seen their livelihoods disrupted by the chaos will be eligible for grants of up to £3,000.

Four weeks of waiting

Earlier this week, SNP ministers were told to hurry up and get support to communities in need nearly four weeks after the storm.

Families who remain in temporary accommodation face an anxious wait to discover when they can return to their homes by Christmas.

Meanwhile, business owners repeatedly warned they need help from ministers almost a month after the devastation.

On Sunday, we revealed a ministerial taskforce set up to tackle the crisis was yet to meet and no additional cash for those left in the lurch had been identified.

That’s despite First Minister Humza Yousaf visiting Brechin in the immediate aftermath of the storm and promising locals he would help.

Flood taskforce meets today

The taskforce set up to coordinate the government’s response was finally set to gather on Thursday as action is taken.

It’s understood the money will be given to council chiefs, who will then be responsible for distributing it to those in need.

More details of how to access the cash are expected today.

Families who remain in temporary accommodation after their homes were ruined during the storm will then be able to make a claim.

It’s not yet known how much the lifeline cash will cost the government in total, but ministers are believed to be treating the crisis as a “priority”.

Not all households and businesses will necessarily receive the maximum grants available, depending on their individual circumstances.