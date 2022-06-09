Boris Johnson or Douglas Ross? Here’s how Tory council leaders in your area react to leadership split

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is at odds with most of the UK party after turning on Boris Johnson in a failed rebellion against the prime minister – and the impact is being felt among grassroots members.

Mr Ross was one of four Scottish Tory MPs to vote against the prime minister during the vote of confidence on June 6.

The Moray MP’s position is supported by council group leaders in his Westminster constituency and in the Highlands – a region he represents at Holyrood.

But not every group leader has been willing to nail their colours to the mast.

Mark Findlater, Conservative leader of Aberdeenshire Council, and Ryan Houghton, who leads the Tories in Aberdeen, both refused to confirm to us if they have confidence in Mr Johnson.

Differing opinions

Their silence hints at potential splits in opinion among party members in regions important to the party’s future success.

A statement by the Moray Conservative group – in common with their local MP – said it “does not have confidence” in Boris Johnson remaining as prime minister. The group said it supported Mr Ross in voting against him on Monday evening.

Conservative Convener of the council Marc Macrae was among those who backed Mr Ross – along with co-leaders of the council, Neil McLennan and Kathleen Robertson.

Mr Macrae said: “The prime minister finds himself in an untenable position and it is clear that while he might retain the confidence of some Conservatives, he has lost that of the general public and a considerable percentage of his own party.”

The breaking of rules is one thing, but untruths, double standards and cover-ups are what really stick in the craw of the electorate. – Moray councillor Neil McLennan

In a Press and Journal column published after his election in May, Mr McLennan said partygate “impacted on the party I stand for in the lead up to this election”.

He added: “The breaking of rules is one thing, but untruths, double standards and cover-ups are what really stick in the craw of the electorate.

“It undermines decency, and defeats democracy’s ability to work.”

Mr Ross’s stance was also backed at Highland Council by Conservative co-leaders Helen Crawford and Struan Mackie.

In a joint statement, they said: “This is obviously a decision for Westminster MPs and of course there are differing opinions within our party but we are of the view that Boris should step aside.”

North-east silence

Mr Houghton, who was previously Aberdeen City Council’s finance convener, would not be drawn on whether he has confidence in the prime minister’s premiership.

Similarly, Mr Findlater, who represents Troup, an area in Banff and Buchan, also declined to offer any insight on his position.

Despite ‘partygate’, the Tories emerged as the largest party in Aberdeenshire after May’s local elections, winning 26 seats out of the 70 available.

David Duguid, MP for Banff and Buchan, was one of only two Scottish Tory MPs to support Mr Johnson on Monday.

Speaking at the time, he said: “Nothing that’s happened in the last 24 hours has changed my opinion on whether or not the prime minister needs to resign so tonight I voted against the motion of no confidence.

“With our recovery from the pandemic and the global inflation pressures that have yet to hit us fully, I believe this is in the best interests of the country.”

Mr Ross has been left in an uncomfortable position – in direct opposition to the leader of his party nationally – and facing questions over what he will do next.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Moray MP confirmed he had reached his final position on the matter – after being criticised for flip flopping since January.

Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader, meanwhile seized on the split by publishing a letter to the Mr Ross asking if he will end up campaigning, or not, for Mr Johnson to stay in Downing Street at the next election.

Mr Sarwar said: “The indecision you have displayed as leader of the Scottish Conservatives – flitting between adamantly supporting the prime minister and then calling for his resignation when given the political cover to do so – has fallen beneath the standards people expect from public life.”

Craig Hoy, chairman of the Scottish Conservatives, hit back saying pro-UK voters “won’t trust a word” from Mr Sarwar.

“They know Labour will do a deal with the SNP if they get the slightest whiff of power,” he responded.

“A lot can happen before the 2024 general election but the man who campaigned to put Jeremy Corbyn into Downing Street doesn’t have a leg to stand on.”