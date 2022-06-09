Boris Johnson or Douglas Ross? Here’s how Tory council leaders in your area react to leadership split

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson or Douglas Ross? Here’s how Tory council leaders in your area react to leadership split

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is at odds with most of the UK party after turning on Boris Johnson in a failed rebellion against the prime minister - and the impact is being felt among grassroots members.
By Adele Merson
June 9, 2022, 5:53 am
Photo of Adele Merson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a bruising Tory revolt.

Mr Ross was one of four Scottish Tory MPs to vote against the prime minister during the vote of confidence on June 6.

The Moray MP’s position is supported by council group leaders in his Westminster constituency and in the Highlands – a region he represents at Holyrood.

But not every group leader has been willing to nail their colours to the mast.

Mark Findlater, Conservative leader of Aberdeenshire Council, and Ryan Houghton, who leads the Tories in Aberdeen, both refused to confirm to us if they have confidence in Mr Johnson.

Differing opinions

Their silence hints at potential splits in opinion among party members in regions important to the party’s future success.

A statement by the Moray Conservative group – in common with their local MP – said it “does not have confidence” in Boris Johnson remaining as prime minister. The group said it supported Mr Ross in voting against him on Monday evening.

Moray Council convener Marc Macrae and Douglas Ross.

Conservative Convener of the council Marc Macrae was among those who backed Mr Ross – along with co-leaders of the council, Neil McLennan and Kathleen Robertson.

Mr Macrae said: “The prime minister finds himself in an untenable position and it is clear that while he might retain the confidence of some Conservatives, he has lost that of the general public and a considerable percentage of his own party.”

The breaking of rules is one thing, but untruths, double standards and cover-ups are what really stick in the craw of the electorate.

– Moray councillor Neil McLennan

In a Press and Journal column published after his election in May, Mr McLennan said partygate “impacted on the party I stand for in the lead up to this election”.

He added: “The breaking of rules is one thing, but untruths, double standards and cover-ups are what really stick in the craw of the electorate.

“It undermines decency, and defeats democracy’s ability to work.”

Mr Ross’s stance was also backed at Highland Council by Conservative co-leaders Helen Crawford and Struan Mackie.

In a joint statement, they said: “This is obviously a decision for Westminster MPs and of course there are differing opinions within our party but we are of the view that Boris should step aside.”

North-east silence

Mr Houghton, who was previously Aberdeen City Council’s finance convener, would not be drawn on whether he has confidence in the prime minister’s premiership.

Similarly, Mr Findlater, who represents Troup, an area in Banff and Buchan, also declined to offer any insight on his position.

Councillor Ryan Houghton, Conservative group leader at Aberdeen City Council.

Despite ‘partygate’, the Tories emerged as the largest party in Aberdeenshire after May’s local elections, winning 26 seats out of the 70 available.

David Duguid, MP for Banff and Buchan, was one of only two Scottish Tory MPs to support Mr Johnson on Monday.

Speaking at the time, he said: “Nothing that’s happened in the last 24 hours has changed my opinion on whether or not the prime minister needs to resign so tonight I voted against the motion of no confidence.

“With our recovery from the pandemic and the global inflation pressures that have yet to hit us fully, I believe this is in the best interests of the country.”

Mr Ross has been left in an uncomfortable position – in direct opposition to the leader of his party nationally – and facing questions over what he will do next.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Moray MP confirmed he had reached his final position on the matter – after being criticised for flip flopping since January.

Boris Johnson Scottish election
Boris Johnson with Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross during a previous visit to Moray.

Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader, meanwhile seized on the split by publishing a letter to the Mr Ross asking if he will end up campaigning, or not, for Mr Johnson to stay in Downing Street at the next election.

Mr Sarwar said: “The indecision you have displayed as leader of the Scottish Conservatives – flitting between adamantly supporting the prime minister and then calling for his resignation when given the political cover to do so – has fallen beneath the standards people expect from public life.”

Craig Hoy, chairman of the Scottish Conservatives, hit back saying pro-UK voters “won’t trust a word” from Mr Sarwar.

“They know Labour will do a deal with the SNP if they get the slightest whiff of power,” he responded.

“A lot can happen before the 2024 general election but the man who campaigned to put Jeremy Corbyn into Downing Street doesn’t have a leg to stand on.”

How Scottish Conservative MPs voted and what they said about Boris Johnson

