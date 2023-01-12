U-turn by SNP set to give islanders more say on local investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

U-turn by SNP set to give islanders more say on local investment

SNP ministers admitted they should ask more islanders to join a group of mainland-based experts overseeing millions of pounds of investment in their communities.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
January 12, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 12, 2023, 7:04 am
Rural Affairs and Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Rural Affairs and Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

SNP ministers admitted they should ask more islanders to join a group of mainland-based experts overseeing millions of pounds of investment in their communities.

The rethink comes after the Holyrood government was branded “urban-obsessed” last year when it emerged that east coast council chiefs had been brought in to rule on island funding.

We reported almost every member of the eight-strong Islands Programme investment panel was based in mainland cities.

The group was asked to evaluate bids for grants from the £4.45 million Islands Programme.

The panel featured Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott and Dundee City Council corporate services director Robert Emmott.

Angela Scott, chief executive of Aberdeen City Council, sits on Islands Programme investment panel. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The remaining places were filled by three Scottish Government officials, two from the Scottish Futures Trust and one from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Finlay Carson, convener of Holyrood’s islands committee, wrote to Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon in November asking her to consider expanding the panel.

Ms Gougeon has now responded, agreeing changes could be made to the group.

Panel expansion

She said: “My officials are considering additional island-based non-conflicted potential members with infrastructure investment experience.

“They will work towards increasing the number of investment panel members based on islands or who have extensive island-specific investment skills.”

Old Man of Storr in Skye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Scottish Conservative Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron had previously called for the panel to be expanded.

“I’m glad the Scottish Government is reconsidering the balance of this important group,” he said.

‘Unique challenges’

“Islanders want reassurance that people with expertise of their communities and the unique challenges they face are heavily involved in this organisation.

“That hadn’t been the case previously, and it’s welcome ministers appear to be seeking to put this right.”

The Islands Programme last year awarded cash to a total of 11 schemes, spread across 31 islands.

They included a new visitor centre and EV charging points at Old Man of Storr, nine ‘island pit stops’ at Arran and Cumbrae providing better facilities for visitors, a new nursery at Kirkwall and an upgrade of seafront infrastructure at Tobermory.

Ms Gougeon said the next round of the programme, for 2023/24, would be delivered through a “simplified and streamlined bid model”, learning lessons from last year.

