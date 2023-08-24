Shock report reveals day of crisis in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Shock report reveals day of crisis in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

The wake-up call over a lack of beds and medics included staff saying the 'major incident' was no different to the previous 48 hours.

By Alasdair Clark
The report revealed how staff struggled to cope under growing pressure. Image: DC Thomson
The report revealed how staff struggled to cope under growing pressure. Image: DC Thomson

A shock report has detailed the crisis inside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after a major incident was declared as medics struggled to cope.

Hospital bosses declared the major incident on February 22 as ambulances queued up outside ARI.

Witnesses reported “pandemonium” as emergency crews were unable to drop patients of at the A&E department.

Staff were overworked dealing with the number of patients.

Staff goodwill so low only one nurse responded to major incident

An internal probe found multiple failings, including confusion among staff about whether a major incident had been declared and what this meant.

The incident allowed NHS Grampian to call in off-duty staff and put in place measures to deal with the rising demand.

But the report said staff goodwill was so low only one nurse responded.

Others working on the day questioned why the incident was declared, pointing out the situation was no different to the previous 24 to 48 hours.

The BBC, who obtained the review, also reported a lack of beds and mattresses at the hospital to accommodate the influx of patients requiring help.

Ambulance crews at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Ambulance crews were unable to drop patients off at the A&E department. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The report concludes that “some staff are beginning to doubt the goodwill of their colleagues to respond to anything other than what they recognise as a spontaneous major incident”.

It comes after NHS Grampian clinicians issued a stark warning about staffing levels in the health board’s A&E departments.

Whistleblowers say staff shortages mean no senior doctors are available during weekend night shifts to make “key decisions” over patient care.

Concern over winter readiness

North East MSP Tess White says she is concerned by the report’s findings and whether the appropriate planning was in place to prevent a repeat this winter.

Ms White, Tory public health spokeswoman, said: “Months before the incident referred to, constituents had been in touch with me over ambulances stacking up outside ARI.

“I asked the deputy chief executive of NHS Grampian about that in the health committee last September.

“Dr Coldwells was very informative about a raft of changes the board had made to speed up admissions. It was obvious the team there could see the dangers and were trying their best to stretch limited resources.

Major incidents ‘thankfully’ rare

“But if that’s not worked going into the last winter, it raises questions whether similar distressing scenes will happen again in the months to come.”

She wants a winter planning update from health secretary Michael Matheson.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said the major incident was subject to a debrief to establish how the health board could learn from the event.

She said: “A hospital major incident was called in February at a time when there was exceptional pressure in our system. This was stood down within hours when the situation improved.

Ambulances outside the hospital during the incident. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“These major incidents are an internal trigger point, called to allow us to focus on areas with greatest need until the pressure has eased.

“This can be due to staffing, hospitals being full and indeed the number of very ill patients being admitted.

“Whilst thankfully they don’t happen frequently, we are able to act in an agile way to find solutions.  Every incident is followed by a full debrief for future learning.”

More from Scottish politics

Off-duty police officers demonstrated outside the Scottish Police Authority meeting (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police deserve ‘fair and justifiable’ pay rise of 8.5%, says federation
Cocaine linked to Scottish drug deaths Aberdeen
Drug related deaths in Aberdeen drop to lowest level since 2014
Kate Forbes failed to win the SNP leadership contest earlier this year (PA)
Kate Forbes backs Graham Linehan after comic’s open air show outside Holyrood
Scotland’s drug death figures for 2022 will be published on Tuesday (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Yousaf must back Right to Recovery Bill for drug addicts, says Ross
SNP-Greens told heat pump plan poses 'serious risk' to rural areas
The report revealed how staff struggled to cope under growing pressure. Image: DC Thomson
Greens mount fight-back over rivals' support for oil and gas
Alex Salmond plots independence path with expelled SNP rebel Angus MacNeil in Fraserburgh
The report revealed how staff struggled to cope under growing pressure. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Labour leader to stand against SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn in general election
The report revealed how staff struggled to cope under growing pressure. Image: DC Thomson
Funds to fix rural housing crisis still lagging behind as SNP and Greens warned…
Shirley-Anne Somerville has urged expectant parents to apply for all the grants available to them (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Somerville urges expectant Scottish parents to apply for baby grants

Conversation