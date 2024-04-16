Tories spark alarm over Aboyne Medical Practice ‘closure’ blunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Tories spark alarm over Aboyne Medical Practice ‘closure’ blunder

By Adele Merson
Aboyne Medical Practice has reassured patients there is “no suggestion” the surgery will close after an MP’s leaflet sparked alarm.

The leaflet states the MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine has “continually campaigned” against a “potential closure” of the surgery.

The blunder forced partners at the medical practice to issue a statement on Tuesday afternoon to put patients minds at ease.

Mr Bowie has now apologised to the surgery for the “confusion” he caused.

He said the leaflet should instead have referred to neighbouring Aboyne Hospital.

The community hospital has faced closures in recent years due to long-term staffing problems. 

‘No suggestion’ surgery will close

A statement from Aboyne Medical Practice said: “Many of you have been in touch with us over the last day or so regarding a campaign leaflet which you have received from Andrew Bowie MP and we just wanted to reassure you all that there is absolutely NO suggestion that our practice is at risk of closure.

“We have been in touch with Mr Bowie and have asked him to correct the assertion in the leaflet about our practice and we hope to hear from him soon.

“Please do not be concerned we are here caring for our patients just as we have always been.”

Aboyne Hospital and Health Centre share the same site. Picture by Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

In his response to the practice, Mr Bowie said: “The situation I was writing to inform constituents of, is the ongoing challenge facing NHS Grampian in retaining healthcare professionals along the Deeside corridor – specifically at Aboyne hospital.

“Unfortunately due to unclear wording this comes across as regarding Aboyne Medical Surgery; it ought to regard Aboyne Hospital, and I can only apologise for the confusion caused regarding which part of the health facility was being referenced. ”

He added: “I am very sorry for the hassle and confusion that this has caused; I sought only to highlight the importance of care in our community, as has been raised to me by a number of constituents.”

