Tories spark alarm over Aboyne Medical Practice ‘closure’ blunder

Aboyne Medical Practice has reassured patients there is “no suggestion” the surgery will close after an MP’s leaflet sparked alarm.

Patients contacted the GP surgery in their droves after reading the “unclear wording” in the latest newsletter from local Tory MP Andrew Bowie.

The leaflet states the MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine has “continually campaigned” against a “potential closure” of the surgery.

The blunder forced partners at the medical practice to issue a statement on Tuesday afternoon to put patients minds at ease.

Mr Bowie has now apologised to the surgery for the “confusion” he caused.

He said the leaflet should instead have referred to neighbouring Aboyne Hospital.

The community hospital has faced closures in recent years due to long-term staffing problems.

‘No suggestion’ surgery will close

A statement from Aboyne Medical Practice said: “Many of you have been in touch with us over the last day or so regarding a campaign leaflet which you have received from Andrew Bowie MP and we just wanted to reassure you all that there is absolutely NO suggestion that our practice is at risk of closure.

“We have been in touch with Mr Bowie and have asked him to correct the assertion in the leaflet about our practice and we hope to hear from him soon.

“Please do not be concerned we are here caring for our patients just as we have always been.”

In his response to the practice, Mr Bowie said: “The situation I was writing to inform constituents of, is the ongoing challenge facing NHS Grampian in retaining healthcare professionals along the Deeside corridor – specifically at Aboyne hospital.

“Unfortunately due to unclear wording this comes across as regarding Aboyne Medical Surgery; it ought to regard Aboyne Hospital, and I can only apologise for the confusion caused regarding which part of the health facility was being referenced. ”

He added: “I am very sorry for the hassle and confusion that this has caused; I sought only to highlight the importance of care in our community, as has been raised to me by a number of constituents.”