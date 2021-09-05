Five-star Halkirk see off battling Nairn County reserves to lead North Caledonian League

Halkirk United are the North Caledonian League table-toppers after they won a cracking contest 5-2 against Nairn County reserves on Saturday.

Aidan Reid gave Halkirk an early lead, which was soon cancelled out by a Ciaran Young penalty.

Stewart Atkins gave the hosts a 2-1 advantage after 15 minutes, but Rory Williamson replied just after the break for Nairn to make it 2-2.

Halkirk stepped it up and a penalty from Jonah Martens followed by goals from Bryan Reid and Sam Barclay earned Halkirk top spot after their first three matches.

Bonar Bridge win amid injury blow

Bonar Bridge netted their first victory of the season as they came from behind twice to stun St Duthus 3-2 in another fascinating tussle.

The win, which followed their epic four-goal comeback draw at Alness United in their opening fixture, was overshadowed by a serious wrist injury suffered by Fraser Neath.

Best wishes for the player came from across the division as he kick-starts his recovery.

Everyone at the North Caledonian League would like to wish Fraser Heath from @bonar_fc a speedy recovery after his injury today #NCFA — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) September 4, 2021

St Duthus from Tain were chasing their first victory in three outings and got off to perfect start when Finn As-Chainey scored on 19 minutes.

Bonar Bridge’s levelled it when Archie Ryder scored just two minutes later, but Saints regained their lead swiftly thanks to a Ben Bruce penalty.

Bonar 3-2 St Duthus ⚽️ Archie Ryder

⚽️ Adam Mackay

⚽️ Fraser Macleod Another positive result for the lads today twice going behind to come back and get the 3 points. All the best to Tain going forward and speedy recovery to Fraser Heath who broke his wrist today.@StDuthusFC — Bonar Bridge FC (@bonar_fc) September 4, 2021

Adam Mackay equalised again for Bonar Bridge on half an hour and the home team sealed their cracking win when Fraser MacLeod netted with five minutes to go.

Loch Ness are up to second spot after their rousing 4-1 derby win against Inverness Athletic at Ardersier.

Phil MacDonald’s sparkling hat-trick for Loch Ness followed an opener from Luke Mackay of Inverness.

Ryan Ingram scored another to cap a superb result for Shane Carling’s team, who are just one point behind leaders Halkirk and with a game in hand.

Golspie v Invergordon and Orkney vs Alness United were postponed due to Covid-related cases.