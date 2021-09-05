Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football

Five-star Halkirk see off battling Nairn County reserves to lead North Caledonian League

By Paul Chalk
September 5, 2021, 11:45 am
Halkirk United are the early pace-setters in the North Caledonian League.
Halkirk United are the North Caledonian League table-toppers after they won a cracking contest 5-2 against Nairn County reserves on Saturday.

Aidan Reid gave Halkirk an early lead, which was soon cancelled out by a Ciaran Young penalty.

Stewart Atkins gave the hosts a 2-1 advantage after 15 minutes, but Rory Williamson replied just after the break for Nairn to make it 2-2.

Halkirk stepped it up and a penalty from Jonah Martens followed by goals from Bryan Reid and Sam Barclay earned Halkirk top spot after their first three matches.

Bonar Bridge win amid injury blow

Bonar Bridge netted their first victory of the season as they came from behind twice to stun St Duthus 3-2 in another fascinating tussle.

The win, which followed their epic four-goal comeback draw at Alness United in their opening fixture, was overshadowed by a serious wrist injury suffered by Fraser Neath.

Best wishes for the player came from across the division as he kick-starts his recovery.

St Duthus from Tain were chasing their first victory in three outings and got off to perfect start when Finn As-Chainey scored on 19 minutes.

Bonar Bridge’s levelled it when Archie Ryder scored just two minutes later, but Saints regained their lead swiftly thanks to a Ben Bruce penalty.

Adam Mackay equalised again for Bonar Bridge on half an hour and the home team sealed their cracking win when Fraser MacLeod netted with five minutes to go.

Loch Ness are up to second spot after their rousing 4-1 derby win against Inverness Athletic at Ardersier.

Phil MacDonald’s sparkling hat-trick for Loch Ness followed an opener from Luke Mackay of Inverness.

Ryan Ingram scored another to cap a superb result for Shane Carling’s team, who are just one point behind leaders Halkirk and with a game in hand.

Golspie v Invergordon and Orkney vs Alness United were postponed due to Covid-related cases.

