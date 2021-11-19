Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Thurso trophy triumph would be all down to Stevie Reid, insists new manager

By Paul Chalk
November 19, 2021, 5:00 pm
New Thurso manager Michael Bremner.
New Thurso manager Michael Bremner.

New Thurso boss Michael Bremner insists any silver lining for his club in Saturday’s Football Times Cup final will be down to his long-time predecessor Stevie Reid, who recently stepped down.

The Vikings, who beat Nairn County reserves 2-1 in the North Caledonian League last week to get Bremner’s reign off to a perfect start, are plotting for a trophy triumph against the club where the manager won several cups.

Former boss Reid, who had two spells in charge of Thurso, won two league titles and four other trophies after taking the helm in 2007.

He left the club earlier this month, but with the team already in this final against Halkirk.

Bremner said: “I would be delighted if we win it, but I’d feel a bit of a fraud!

“I have come into a cup final straight away, but it’s the players and Stevie who took the club to the final.

“The only thing I’ll be doing is picking the team and trying to gee them up for the game. All the work was done before I came in, so I’m the lucky one.

“It’s still Stevie’s team, it’s only a different person there to pick the team.

“The boys feel confident after winning on Saturday, so we’re looking forward to it.

“Hopefully we can get good crowd along for it.”

Macnab is danger man, says Bremner

Bremner knows all about Halkirk and a player he knows well will provide a threat to his team at Harmsworth Park, Wick.

He said: “They are having a strong season.

“They have a good, young team and they have added Grant Macnab, who will help them. I had him at Halkirk and he’s one of the best players up here, so he was always going to improve them.

“I have been impressed with them and hopefully they will have an off-day on Saturday.”

Keep feet on ground ahead of final

In the build-up to last week’s league match at Nairn, Bremner’s first few days were enjoyable and he stressed preparations for the showdown have been kept as normal as they can be.

He added: “The boys were upbeat from the first night at training last week when, even then, the talk was all about the cup final.

“We have been preparing in the usual way this week. I had a couple of finals when I was at Halkirk and I like to keep everything the same. When you start bigging it up too much, the players start thinking about it too much.”

Thurso will be boosted by the return of Marc MacGregor and Ben Sinclair after missing the last couple of weeks.

Halkirk reached the final thanks to wins over Alness United (on penalties) and Nairn County, while Thurso saw off Lewis and Harris and Loch Ness on the way to the showpiece occasion.

North Caledonian League action

As well as the final at Wick, there are a number of fascinating games in the North Caledonian League on Saturday.

Leaders Loch Ness will be looking to build on their fine 2-1 win over defender champions Golspie Sutherland as they take on second-bottom Bonar Bridge at Fortrose.

If Golspie are to have any hope of putting in a title bid, they will have to come away from Nairn County reserves with full points, while local rivals Alness United and St Duthus lock horns.

Invergordon, who are one point off the top after smashing St Duthus 6-1 last week, travel to Orkney, whose 2-1 victory at Halkirk pushed them into fourth spot.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]