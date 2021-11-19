Thurso trophy triumph would be all down to Stevie Reid, insists new manager

New Thurso boss Michael Bremner insists any silver lining for his club in Saturday’s Football Times Cup final will be down to his long-time predecessor Stevie Reid, who recently stepped down.

The Vikings, who beat Nairn County reserves 2-1 in the North Caledonian League last week to get Bremner’s reign off to a perfect start, are plotting for a trophy triumph against the club where the manager won several cups.

Former boss Reid, who had two spells in charge of Thurso, won two league titles and four other trophies after taking the helm in 2007.

He left the club earlier this month, but with the team already in this final against Halkirk.

Bremner said: “I would be delighted if we win it, but I’d feel a bit of a fraud!

“I have come into a cup final straight away, but it’s the players and Stevie who took the club to the final.

“The only thing I’ll be doing is picking the team and trying to gee them up for the game. All the work was done before I came in, so I’m the lucky one.

“It’s still Stevie’s team, it’s only a different person there to pick the team.

“The boys feel confident after winning on Saturday, so we’re looking forward to it.

“Hopefully we can get good crowd along for it.”

Macnab is danger man, says Bremner

Bremner knows all about Halkirk and a player he knows well will provide a threat to his team at Harmsworth Park, Wick.

He said: “They are having a strong season.

“They have a good, young team and they have added Grant Macnab, who will help them. I had him at Halkirk and he’s one of the best players up here, so he was always going to improve them.

“I have been impressed with them and hopefully they will have an off-day on Saturday.”

Keep feet on ground ahead of final

In the build-up to last week’s league match at Nairn, Bremner’s first few days were enjoyable and he stressed preparations for the showdown have been kept as normal as they can be.

He added: “The boys were upbeat from the first night at training last week when, even then, the talk was all about the cup final.

“We have been preparing in the usual way this week. I had a couple of finals when I was at Halkirk and I like to keep everything the same. When you start bigging it up too much, the players start thinking about it too much.”

FOOTBALL TIMES CUP FINAL – 20.11.21

(SPONSORED BY INVERNESS TROPHY CENTRE)

Thurso will be boosted by the return of Marc MacGregor and Ben Sinclair after missing the last couple of weeks.

Halkirk reached the final thanks to wins over Alness United (on penalties) and Nairn County, while Thurso saw off Lewis and Harris and Loch Ness on the way to the showpiece occasion.

North Caledonian League action

As well as the final at Wick, there are a number of fascinating games in the North Caledonian League on Saturday.

Leaders Loch Ness will be looking to build on their fine 2-1 win over defender champions Golspie Sutherland as they take on second-bottom Bonar Bridge at Fortrose.

If Golspie are to have any hope of putting in a title bid, they will have to come away from Nairn County reserves with full points, while local rivals Alness United and St Duthus lock horns.

Invergordon, who are one point off the top after smashing St Duthus 6-1 last week, travel to Orkney, whose 2-1 victory at Halkirk pushed them into fourth spot.