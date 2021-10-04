Aberdeen’s Loren Campbell looks to positives despite harsh learning experience of defeat to Hearts

Aberdeen Women’s stand-in captain Loren Campbell accepts her side’s 3-2 defeat to Hearts was a harsh learning experience in SWPL1.

The defender, who has captained the Dons in the absence of Kelly Forrest, believes the Dons first half performance was some of the best attacking football they have played this term to go 2-0 up, before a Jambos goal before the break “changed the momentum of the game”.

Campbell said: “We spoke about going into this week and we’ve been defensive for a few weeks now and managing to grind out results.

“We saw Sunday as a day that we could go and be attacking and I felt like we did exactly that in the first half and got two really good goals, but unfortunately our second half performance didn’t match it.

“Being 2-0 up and then the goal that Hearts got back before half-time unfortunately may have changed the momentum of the game.

“To come out and have a really disappointing second half, we are disappointed. We should’ve seen the game out.”

Defensive errors

Hearts were gifted two goals in the second half after uncharacteristic mistakes from the Reds, but Campbell insists her side must reflect on the positives rather than the negatives.

Aberdeen now face a run of three difficult fixtures against Rangers, Hibernian, and league leaders Glasgow City.

The interim captain said: “There was a couple of mistakes individually and collectively, but we will take that as a team and there is no one individual to blame.

“I think we also made quite a few chances to equalise, so credit to their goalkeeper, who had a very good game.

“We are away to go into a tough run of fixtures, but we need to take that as a positive.

“You have to take it and give you some sort of momentum and prove that you can do something against the top, top teams.”