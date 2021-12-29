Keeper Joe Lewis confident Aberdeen have ‘found a way of winning’ that will be key in 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

Keeper Joe Lewis insists Aberdeen have now found a way to grind out wins that will be key in 2022.

The Dons came from behind to beat Dundee 2-1 at Pittodrie on Boxing Day.

A goal down after seven minutes, Lewis believes the Reds would probably have lost from that situation earlier in the season.

However the 34-year-old reckons there is a new resolve within Aberdeen that will be vital in the second half of the campaign.

Lewis said: “It was a battle against Dundee and conditions were terrible.

“It was scrappy and it wasn’t pretty but you have to stay patient.

“Previously in the season we might have lost that game.

“However recently we have found a way of winning theses sort of games which is pleasing.

“Ultimately we were professional enough and dealt with a lot of their long balls forward.

“They had one or two moments in the game but we managed the game well and got the goals we deserved.”

Landmark 250th Dons appearance

Scotland’s top flight is now in a three week winter shutdown with the Dons set to return to action against Rangers at Pittodrie on January 18.

In starting against Dundee, Lewis reached the landmark of a 250th Aberdeen appearance.

A summer signing in 2016, the influential keeper has played every game he was fit and available for until earlier this season.

For the first time in his Aberdeen career Lewis was dropped in October following a dip in form.

Lewis was replaced by No.2 Gary Woods for the 2-1 loss to Celtic and the 2-1 defeat at Dundee.

Veteran Lewis returned to the starting line-up against Hibs on October 23 with a clean sheet in a 1-0 win.

Retaining concentration pivotal

Lewis has been key to Aberdeen registering four wins from five fixtures in December to move back into the top six.

A crowd of just 500 witnessed the defeat of Dundee due to recent coronavirus restrictions implemented by the Scottish Government.

Those restrictions, limiting football crowds to a maximum of 500, will be reassessed in three weeks.

With a vastly reduced attendance and Dundee registering just two shots, Lewis had to ensure concentration remained sharp.

He said: “To be fair to the supporters they made noise but it isn’t the same as when you have a nearly full crowd in.

“Concentration becomes an issue and you need to keep yourself in the game.

“I try to do that by communicating with the back four and organizing them when we had the ball.

“In games like that you can be vulnerable to the counter-attack when you have so much possession.

“As the ball goes in the box you have to make sure you are secure at the edge of your own box.

“So that any balls that come forward go straight back in.

“We did that for the majority of the game and deservedly got the three points.”

Get Pittodrie bouncing in 2022

Following an upturn in form the Dons go into the new year in sixth position in the Premiership.

They trail third placed Hearts by nine points.

Aberdeen are set to emerge from the winter shutdown with a rescheduled home clash against league leaders Rangers.

Lewis hopes supporters will be back inside Pittodrie in unrestricted numbers soon.

The club captain is confident Aberdeen can deliver a strong second half of the season.

He insists having Pittodrie ‘bouncing’ with the backing of the Red Army is fundamental to that aspiration.

Lewis said: “It was pleasing to finish the year strongly and that’s four wins out of five.

“The three points were important because who knows what next year holds.

“Hopefully we can get over the restricted crowds and can move on from that as quickly as possible.

“To get this place bouncing and have a really strong second half of the season.”