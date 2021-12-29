Keeper Joe Lewis confident Aberdeen have ‘found a way of winning’ that will be key in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Keeper Joe Lewis confident Aberdeen have ‘found a way of winning’ that will be key in 2022

By Sean Wallace
December 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen's Joe Lewis applauds the fans at full time after the 2-1 defeat of Dundee.
Keeper Joe Lewis insists Aberdeen have now found a way to grind out wins that will be key in 2022.

The Dons came from behind to beat Dundee 2-1 at Pittodrie on Boxing Day.

A goal down after seven minutes, Lewis believes the Reds would probably have lost from that situation earlier in the season.

However the 34-year-old reckons there is a new resolve within Aberdeen that will  be vital in the second half of the campaign.

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis warms up ahead of the 2-1 defeat of Dundee.

Lewis said: “It was a battle against Dundee and conditions were terrible.

“It was scrappy and it wasn’t pretty but you have to stay patient.

“Previously in the season we might have lost that game.

“However recently we have found a way of winning theses sort of games which is pleasing.

“Ultimately we were professional enough and dealt with a lot of their long balls forward.

“They had one or two moments in the game but we managed the game well and got the goals we deserved.”

Landmark 250th Dons appearance

Scotland’s top flight is now in a three week winter shutdown with the Dons set to return to action against Rangers at Pittodrie on January 18.

In starting against Dundee, Lewis reached the landmark of a 250th Aberdeen appearance.

A summer signing in 2016, the influential keeper has played every game he was fit and available for until earlier this season.

For the first time in his Aberdeen career Lewis was dropped in October following a dip in form.

Lewis was replaced by No.2 Gary Woods for the 2-1 loss to Celtic and the 2-1 defeat at Dundee.

Veteran Lewis returned to the starting line-up against Hibs on October 23  with a clean sheet in a 1-0 win.

Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis makes a diving stop in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

Retaining concentration pivotal

Lewis has been key to Aberdeen registering four wins from five fixtures in December to move back into the top six.

A crowd of just 500 witnessed the defeat of Dundee due to recent coronavirus restrictions implemented by the Scottish Government.

Those restrictions, limiting football crowds to a maximum of 500, will be reassessed in three weeks.

With a vastly reduced attendance and Dundee registering just two shots, Lewis had to ensure concentration remained sharp.

He said: “To be fair to the supporters they made noise but it isn’t the same as when you have a nearly full crowd in.

“Concentration becomes an issue and you need to keep yourself in the game.

“I try to do that by communicating with the back four and organizing them when we had the ball.

“In games like that you can be vulnerable to the counter-attack when you have so much possession.

“As the ball goes in the box you have to make sure you are secure at the edge of your own box.

“So that any balls that come forward go straight back in.

“We did that for the majority of the game and deservedly got the three points.”

Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis and David Bates after the 2-0 defeat of Livingston.

Get Pittodrie bouncing in 2022

Following an upturn in form the Dons  go into the new year in sixth position in the Premiership.

They trail third placed Hearts by nine points.

Aberdeen are set to emerge from the winter shutdown with a rescheduled home clash against league leaders Rangers.

A restricted number of Aberdeen fans were allowed access to Pittodrie for the 2-1 defeat of Dundee.

Lewis hopes supporters will be back inside Pittodrie in unrestricted numbers soon.

The club captain  is confident Aberdeen can deliver a strong second half of the season.

He insists having Pittodrie ‘bouncing’ with the backing of the Red Army is fundamental to that aspiration.

Lewis said: “It was pleasing to finish the year strongly and that’s four wins out of five.

“The three points were important because who knows what next year holds.

“Hopefully we can get over the restricted crowds and can move on from that as quickly as possible.

“To get this place bouncing and have a really strong second half of the season.”

