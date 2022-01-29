Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay won’t be fazed by Bologna and Leeds bids, says team-mate Ross McCrorie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A potential bidding war for Calvin Ramsay in the final days of the transfer window will not faze the teen, insists team-mate Ross McCrorie.

Italian Serie A Bologna and Leeds United have both tabled bids for Ramsay.

Bologna have offered £4.8m and want to take the 18-year-old to Italy before the transfer window closes on Monday at midnight.

Premier League Leeds United have bid £3m but are ready to loan back the teen to the Dons for the rest of the season.

A host of English top flight clubs are also interested in Ramsay including Manchester United, Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Leicester United.

German Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim are also tracking the Youth Academy graduate.

Boss Stephen Glass has confirmed that despite the bids Ramsay is in the squad for today’s Premiership clash against St Johnstone.

McCrorie reckons it will be business as usual for the teen despite the potential of a dream move to the English or Italian top flight.

He said: “For Calvin, and any top player, there is going to be speculation.

“A player like Calvin takes it in his stride.

“He has been brilliant for us this season and long may it continue – he is a top quality player.

“It (speculation) doesn’t affect Calvin – it is part and parcel of football.

“Calvin’s whole focus will be on St Johnstone and as a player that kind of stuff doesn’t really affect him

“His focus is on the next game and Aberdeen just now.”

The race to land Ramsay hots up

Aberdeen had already rejected a bid of £3.3m from Bologna but the Italians came back with an improved offer.

The Dons have been reluctant to place a price on Ramsay who is contracted to Pittodrie until summer 2024.

Manager Stephen Glass has warned Aberdeen will be strong in the remaining days of the January transfer window with approaches for Reds’ players.

Ramsay will only exit this month if the price, and conditions, are right for the Dons and the player.

If a move to the Italian or English top flight doesn’t materialise this month McCrorie insists it will not derail the teen.

He said: “Calvin is an an Aberdeen fan.

“He is attracting interest but Calvin loves playing his football at Aberdeen.

“The gaffer has put the trust in him and he has been brilliant with his performances.”

Bounce back after St Mirren shocker

Aberdeen will today bid to bounce back from the dismal 1-0 loss to St Mirren on Tuesday.

Centre-back McCrorie accepts the Dons’ performance was unacceptable.

He insists they aim to make amends against bottom club St Johnstone today.

McCrorie said: “The St Mirren game wasn’t good enough.

“We never turned up and the intensity wasn’t there right from the start.

“I can’t put my finger on how that happened but we need to show a reaction against St Johnstone.

“We need to leave that St Mirren game in the past.

“Now we have to focus on this weekend’s game as we need to get a performance and three points.”

Critical of his own performance

McCrorie, 23, was also critical of his own levels shown in Paisley.

In ongoing self analysis he admits he is “really hard on myself”, particularly after such a damaging loss as St Mirren.

He said: “I’m critical of my own performance, I think every player is.

“I put pressure on myself to go and perform every week.

“That’s something I’m really hard on myself with.”

Respect for struggling St Johnstone

Defeat at St Mirren continued Aberdeen’s poor away form this season.

In 11 Premiership games on the road the Reds have won only twice.

The Dons also lost a League Cup tie away to Raith Rovers.

On the away form, McCrorie said: “It is possibly a mentality thing.

“We have been great at home but we need to tidy up in the away games as it has not been good enough.

“The consistency has not been there. That performance on Tuesday was nowhere near our standards.

“We have to tidy up that consistency.”

Respect for struggling St Johnstone

St Johnstone ended a run of 10 consecutive defeats with a 0-0 draw against Dundee in midweek.

The Perth Saints may be bottom of the table but McCrorie will take nothing for granted against a side that landed the Scottish Cup and League Cup double last season.

He said: “It will be a dangerous game as St Johnstone will be fighting or their lives.

“Any game against St Johnstone isn’t easy.

“Last season they had two cup wins so we have to respect our opponents.

“We know they are a good team.

“They are not doing so well with their league position at the moment.

“However there is no getting away from it that they are a good side and it will be a tough game.”