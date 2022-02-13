‘Aberdeen need to get the next managerial appointment right’ – Dons fans have their say on Stephen Glass exit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen fans have been reacting to the news that manager Stephen Glass has been sacked – adding that the blame for the Dons’ poor campaign extends beyond the coaching staff and the players.

Fans have flooded social media with their views on the decision to sack Glass following Saturday’s Scottish Cup exit at Motherwell.

With Aberdeen ninth in the table and in poor form, some fans conceded that Glass had to go, while others told us that he should have been given more time.

Fans speak out

The Press and Journal took to the streets of Aberdeen to hear directly from local Dons fans.

Following yesterday’s result, Michael Murray said the removal of Glass “was the best thing that’s ever happened to Aberdeen”.

“It was a disgrace yesterday and I feel sorry for the players. I wish all the best to whoever we get, I’m thinking it could be Neil Lennon,” he said.

Similarly, Brian Meldrum believed Glass “had to go” after the team’s performance yesterday.

“No wins in five games, he had to go,” he said.

When asked who he thought could take over, Mr Meldrum also shared Lennon’s name.

He added: “I heard before Glass got it that it would maybe be Lennon, and now he’s away maybe Lennon could come in. I think he’d do an alright job.”

Some fans shared the view that an ex-player should be the one to step up and takeover the coaching role.

Meanwhile, Stephen May said he thought it was “a shame” Glass had been sacked and that he “felt sorry for him”.

“He should have been given more time – two seasons – and then see how things are after that. Unless they got relegated or something like that, but no, this was too quick,” he said.

“I think Scott Brown should take over at the end of the season. You’ve got to start somewhere.”

Fellow fan, Patrick McGuire, disagreed with the club’s decision to get rid of its latest manager.

He said: “I don’t think he’s been long enough in the job really. He needed four or five years, you can’t build a team in a year. It’s impossible.

“I don’t think there’s anyone you could put in as good as him, with his experience. They may need to go abroad, which I think they’ll do.

“I think they made a mistake, he should have had a bit more time.”

Fans take to social media

Dons Supporters Together, the independent supporters’ trust, believe Glass had to go.

Despite a large number of fans having doubts we all desperately wanted this to work. It is clear that it hasn’t and this decision was needed. The Derek McInnes decision was correct, the replacement wasn’t, the new plan has failed, but nothing ventured nothing gained. Fresh start. — Dons Supporters Together 💙 (@DonsSupporters) February 13, 2022

Another Dons fan, Kelly Reid, is relieved Dons chairman Dave Cormack finally made the call to change the manager, but believes there is no margin for error with the replacement.

Sad to see him go, but it had to happen.

Glad to see Cormack has finally realised his experiment hasn't worked. Needs to get this next appointment spot on though.

Fitba fans are a fickle bunch, and he won't want to take another hit financially. — Kelly Reid (@klr_says) February 13, 2022

Criticism for chairman despite making the call to sack the manager

While there was sympathy expressed for Glass, it is clear many Dons fans have been unimpressed with chairman Dave Cormack’s decision making in appointing Derek McInnes’ replacement 11 months ago.

Really wanted it to work out for Glass but very much out his depth. Can only hope the board have learned from this when it comes to the next appointment, it’s a massive job, even more so than this time last year. — David Low (@standfree1903) February 13, 2022

It was a similar story on Facebook.

Craig Robb wrote: “Manager with a poor win record in American reserves football doesn’t cut it at Aberdeen. I’m shocked.

“Seriously though Cormack needs to take a good long look at himself as this appointment should never have happened as there was zero football evidence to justify it.

“Feel sorry for Glass as it didn’t work out after some early promises but this is all on Dave Cormack.

“Hope things worked out for Glass in the future and this hasn’t destroyed his career.”

Another fan, Ronnie Martin, was also critical of what he views as a flawed selection process last year.

He wrote: “Unfortunately had to happen but feel for Stephen Glass. Nice guy who was passionate about getting club where it needs to be but didn’t have the experience to get it there.

“Those who hired him should be shouldering the blame for this and those responsible for recruitment of players should be taking a hefty share of the blame as well.

“I hope that Glass goes on and gets a job that isn’t beyond him and works his way up. May come back to haunt us one day.

“Really interested to see what “process” will be for recruiting the next manager.

“Maybe this time they will actually look at the other applicants instead of appearing to pretend they did like the last time round.”

Back on Twitter, it is clear that – despite making the decision to dismiss Glass – the Aberdeen chairman remains the pivotal focus for many.

As much as I wanted Glass gone, I’m nae celebrating his sacking. The job was too big for him and too soon into his managerial career. Blame lies squarely with Cormack on this one. He needs to get next appointment right to save what little creditably he’s got left — Duncan Rothney (@mowgli1977z) February 13, 2022