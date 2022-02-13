‘Aberdeen need to get the next managerial appointment right’ – Dons fans have their say on Stephen Glass exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘Aberdeen need to get the next managerial appointment right’ – Dons fans have their say on Stephen Glass exit

By Paul Third and Ellie Milne
February 13, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 13, 2022, 7:51 pm

Aberdeen fans have been reacting to the news that manager Stephen Glass has been sacked – adding that the blame for the Dons’ poor campaign extends beyond the coaching staff and the players.

Fans have flooded social media with their views on the decision to sack Glass following Saturday’s Scottish Cup exit at Motherwell.

With Aberdeen ninth in the table and in poor form, some fans conceded that Glass had to go, while others told us that he should have been given more time.

Fans speak out

The Press and Journal took to the streets of Aberdeen to hear directly from local Dons fans.

Following yesterday’s result, Michael Murray said the removal of Glass “was the best thing that’s ever happened to Aberdeen”.

“It was a disgrace yesterday and I feel sorry for the players. I wish all the best to whoever we get, I’m thinking it could be Neil Lennon,” he said.

Michael Murray felt it was “the best thing that’s ever happened to Aberdeen”

Similarly, Brian Meldrum believed Glass “had to go” after the team’s performance yesterday.

“No wins in five games, he had to go,” he said.

When asked who he thought could take over, Mr Meldrum also shared Lennon’s name.

He added: “I heard before Glass got it that it would maybe be Lennon, and now he’s away maybe Lennon could come in. I think he’d do an alright job.”

Brian Meldrum felt Glass “had to go”

Some fans shared the view that an ex-player should be the one to step up and takeover the coaching role.

Meanwhile, Stephen May said he thought it was “a shame” Glass had been sacked and that he “felt sorry for him”.

“He should have been given more time – two seasons – and then see how things are after that. Unless they got relegated or something like that, but no, this was too quick,” he said.

“I think Scott Brown should take over at the end of the season. You’ve got to start somewhere.”

Patrick McGuire said Glass deserved more time in the role

Fellow fan, Patrick McGuire, disagreed with the club’s decision to get rid of its latest manager.

He said: “I don’t think he’s been long enough in the job really. He needed four or five years, you can’t build a team in a year. It’s impossible.

“I don’t think there’s anyone you could put in as good as him, with his experience. They may need to go abroad, which I think they’ll do.

“I think they made a mistake, he should have had a bit more time.”

Fans take to social media

Dons Supporters Together, the independent supporters’ trust, believe Glass had to go.

Another Dons fan, Kelly Reid, is relieved Dons chairman Dave Cormack finally made the call to change the manager, but believes there is no margin for error with the replacement.

Criticism for chairman despite making the call to sack the manager

While there was sympathy expressed for Glass, it is clear many Dons fans have been unimpressed with chairman Dave Cormack’s decision making in appointing Derek McInnes’ replacement 11 months ago.

It was a similar story on Facebook.

Craig Robb wrote: “Manager with a poor win record in American reserves football doesn’t cut it at Aberdeen. I’m shocked.

“Seriously though Cormack needs to take a good long look at himself as this appointment should never have happened as there was zero football evidence to justify it.

“Feel sorry for Glass as it didn’t work out after some early promises but this is all on Dave Cormack.

“Hope things worked out for Glass in the future and this hasn’t destroyed his career.”

Another fan, Ronnie Martin, was also critical of what he views as a flawed selection process last year.

He wrote: “Unfortunately had to happen but feel for Stephen Glass. Nice guy who was passionate about getting club where it needs to be but didn’t have the experience to get it there.

“Those who hired him should be shouldering the blame for this and those responsible for recruitment of players should be taking a hefty share of the blame as well.

“I hope that Glass goes on and gets a job that isn’t beyond him and works his way up. May come back to haunt us one day.

“Really interested to see what “process” will be for recruiting the next manager.

“Maybe this time they will actually look at the other applicants instead of appearing to pretend they did like the last time round.”

Back on Twitter, it is clear that – despite making the decision to dismiss Glass – the Aberdeen chairman remains the pivotal focus for many.

