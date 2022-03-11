Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists ‘small fella’ Connor Barron has a big future ahead of him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists ‘small fella’ Connor Barron has a big future ahead of him

By Paul Third
March 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Connor Barron
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Connor Barron

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin believes Connor Barron has all the attributes to become a first team regular at Pittodrie.

The 19-year-old, who spent the first half of the season on loan at League Two leaders Kelty Hearts, has started all four of Goodwin’s matches in charge since the new Dons manager arrived from St Mirren last month.

At 5ft 7in tall Barron is one of the smaller members of the Pittodrie midfield but his manager has been hugely impressed by the youngster’s displays so far.

Goodwin’s lofty comparison highlights how highly he rates Barron and the Dons boss predicts a bright future ahead for the playmaker.

He said: “He is only a little small fella but he has real quality.

“Some of the best players in the world like Iniesta and Xavi were small.

“I think sometimes we get caught up in having to have big physical athletes.

“The wee man can handle the ball, he is brave on it.

“If he carries on with consistent performances like that he will be a mainstay in my team going forward.”

Dons boss’ faith in Barron repaid in impressive Ibrox showing

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron holds off the challenge of Glen Kamara of Rangers

Goodwin kept faith in the talented teenager following a poor display in the 2-0 loss at Hearts and was delighted to see his backing of the player repaid with an impressive showing against champions Rangers at Ibrox a week ago.

The Aberdeen manager said: “The wee man was excellent.

“He has been great since I came in and was one of the best players against Motherwell in our first game.

“Against Dundee United again, excellent. He had a poor game against Hearts but it would have been easy to take him out and put someone else in.

“I don’t manage like that. Players need to be allowed to have an off day.

“They can’t play with the fear where if they make a couple of bad passes the manager will take me out of the team next week.

“He is honest enough to know that his performance on Wednesday wasn’t good enough.

“We gave him the opportunity to make amends against Rangers and he did that.”

Aberdeen looking for late rally in top six push

Barron’s individual display was not enough to help the Dons avoid defeat in Glasgow a week ago.

The loss leaves Aberdeen in 10th place in the Scottish Premiership with three games of their campaign remaining before the split.

The Dons need to make up a four-point gap on their rivals if they are to force their way into the top half of the table.

Goodwin knows the importance of the remaining three games against Hibernian, Dundee and Ross County for his side but insists the Dons will remain calm ahead of their vital three game run.

He said: “We’re aware of our position in the league table but we’re not going to create more pressure or add more anxiety around the place.

“We have to take each game at a time. There’s no point thinking too far ahead or worrying about the situation.

“We’re desperate for a win regardless of the opposition. We’ve been on a poor run and we need to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

“We have to be professional and focus on the job at hand which is getting levels of performance to where they need to be. Hopefully on the back of that we can pick up positive results.”

