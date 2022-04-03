ANALYSIS: Concern as Aberdeen’s Premiership top six fate no longer in their own hands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Premiership top six destiny is no longer in their own hands as they now have to rely on favours from other clubs.

After twice squandering a lead to draw 2-2 at Dundee, the Reds’ campaign is teetering on the precipice of being saved or ending in disaster.

Ultimately beating Ross County in the final game before the split may not be enough for Aberdeen to avoid finishing in the bottom six for the first time since 2013.

The Dons are now in the agonising position of relying on Hibs or Motherwell dropping points in the final game before the split.

Aberdeen deserved to beat bottom club Dundee at Dens Park and suffered from two bad refereeing decisions.

However, the precariousness of the top six aspirations are not due to 90 minutes at Dens Park, nor whistler John Beaton.

This is just one game in 32 so far this season.

Aberdeen are scrapping to avoid playing out the season in the bottom six because they have underperformed for the vast majority of a woeful campaign.

The players and Pittodrie board are culpable for that.

No longer masters of their own destiny, the Dons now face a self-inflicted last roll of the top six dice on Saturday.

Bottom six battle self inflicted

Occupying ninth spot in the table, the Reds trail sixth-placed Hibs by two points.

Fifth-placed Motherwell are three points ahead.

In a dramatic clash at Dens Park, the Dons should have claimed three points against the Premiership’s bottom side.

Aberdeen hit the bar, had a shot cleared off the line and also a stonewall penalty for a foul on Lewis Ferguson denied.

In a day of frustration, the Reds should have also been awarded a free-kick for a foul on Lewis Ferguson by Charlie Adam in the build-up to Dundee’s first goal.

Make top six and Euro dream is alive

Aberdeen’s top six hopes are hanging by a thread.

Yet, if they beat Ross County, and Motherwell or Hibs lose, the Reds will be in the top six and still have a shot at European qualification.

That is how crazy this Premiership campaign has been this season.

Respect to the 3,500-strong travelling Red Army.

They turned out in force, despite Aberdeen’s dismal away record that extended to just one win in the last 16 away league matches with the draw at Dens Park.

Aberdeen’s commitment and work ethic cannot be questioned in this game.

They bust a gut in the attempt to deliver a win for the fans and invigorate the top six bid.

Regardless of the Dons’ top six status at 4.45pm on Saturday, there will be optimism for next season under Jim Goodwin.

The new manager has instilled a sense of purpose, organisation and fight.

Aberdeen look far more dangerous in attack and, dead-ball deliveries from Adam apart, are more resolute in defence.

Aberdeen threaten to take the lead

Aberdeen were denied a superb goal by the woodwork in the 10th minute when Connor McLennan’s 20-yard effort cracked off the bar.

From the resultant corner Jonny Hayes’ delivery found Ferguson, who flicked on to David Bates. The defender got up well, but keeper Lawlor pushed his header over the bar.

In the 35th minute, a stinging 25-yard left-footed strike from Calvin Ramsay was parried at the near post by keeper Lawlor.

The loose ball dropped to Christian Ramirez, only for his 12-yard strike on the turn to be cleared off the line by Cammy Kerr.

Superb first Dons goal from Ramsay

Aberdeen deservedly went ahead in the 41st minute when Ramsay stepped inside from the right hand flank.

The right back unleashed a magnificent left-footed 25-yard drive into the near corner.

It was the 18-year-old’s first goal for the Dons.

The goal was the second superb left-footed strike of the game from the teen.

Aberdeen rejected multi-million-pound bids for Ramsay from Italian side Bologna in the January transfer window.

The ability to cut inside and unleash dangerous shots on his weaker foot will surely make the teen an even more attractive proposition to interested clubs.

Dundee controversially hit back in the 62nd minute with a goal that would never have happened had referee Beaton made the right call.

Substitute Adam delivered a free-kick deep to the back post for Jordan McGhee to head home.

However, in the build-up Adam clearly swung his right arm into the face of Lewis Ferguson twice.

Ferguson fell to the ground. It should have been a free=kick to Aberdeen.

Beaton was only yards away from the incident and had a clear view.

Yet he allowed play to continue and within seconds Dundee were awarded a free-kick, when Declan Gallagher fouled Jordan Marshall, that the goal stemmed from.

There was further frustration at Beaton in the 67th minute when Aberdeen were denied a clear penalty.

Marshall wiped out Ferguson in the box with a clumsy challenge as he attempted to race on to a Jonny Hayes cross.

Referee Beaton waved off appeals for a penalty.

Reds regain lead but can’t hold it

The Reds deservedly regained the lead in the 81st minute when Ferguson’s delivery was flicked on into the box by Marley Watkins.

Ross McCrorie collected the ball then unleashed a superb low drive across goal, beyond keeper Lawlor, and into the far corner.

Dundee hit back in the 86th minute, again orchestrated from a dead-ball situation by Adam.

Playmaker Adam flighted in a free-kick to find Mullen, who got in between the defenders to fire in a header beyond keeper Lewis.

Substitute Marley Watkins fired in a low drive in the 88th minute, but keeper Lawlor got down well to save.

ABERDEEN (4-1-4-1): Lewis 6; Hayes 6, Bates 6, Gallagher 7, Ramsay 7 (MacKenzie 77, Barron 6, McLennan 6 (Watkins 57), Ferguson 6, McCrorie 7, Besuijen 6, Ramirez 6.

Subs: Woods, Considine, Ojo, Jenks, Polvara, Ruth, Milne.

DUNDEE (4-3-3): Lawlor 7; Marshall 6, McGhee 6, Sweeney 6, Kerr 6, Elliot 5 (Adam 59), McGowan 7, Byrne 6, McMullan 6, Rudden 6, Mullen 6.

Subs: Sharp, McDaid, Mulligan, McCowan, Daley-Campbell, Anderson, Ibsen Rossi, McGinn.

Referee: John Beaton

Attendance: 7,815 (3,500 Aberdeen)

Man-of-the-Match: Declan Gallagher (Aberdeen)