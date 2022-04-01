Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin backs ‘incredible’ 3,500-strong travelling support to inspire top-six bid at Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Jim Goodwin believes the 3,500-strong travelling Red Army will inspire Aberdeen in their top-six bid.

Goodwin hailed the travelling support set to cheer on the Dons away at Dundee as ‘incredible’ – especially in the current cost of living crisis as many supporters will be suffering financial hardship.

He praised the power of the club’s away fanbase, insisting it is larger than many Premiership clubs can muster at home.

Goodwin believes the scale of support descending on Dens Park shows fans believe Aberdeen can finish in the top six.

And the Reds gaffer is ready to do his utmost to deliver.

Aberdeen are currently 10th in the table with only two games remaining before the Premiership split.

However, the Reds are only two points behind fifth-placed Hibs and Livingston in sixth.

Goodwin aims to repay the Red Army with a win to keep alive the top-six bid.

He said: “There are more than 3,000 Aberdeen fans going, which is quite incredible and shows the size of the club.

“Full credit to them for turning out in great numbers as they clearly believe we can make the top six.

“That belief gives the players great confidence.

“The volume of support we’re taking down is incredible and more than most teams in the country get at a home game.

“I really can’t believe the amount of tickets that have been sold up to now. It is exceptional.

“Especially during the current times as well.

“People are not all flush with money, but somehow our supporters find a way to make it happen.”

‘They will make plenty of noise’

Goodwin oversaw Aberdeen’s first Premiership win since December 26 when defeating Hibs 3-1 at Pittodrie before the international break.

He reckons the Red Army raising the roof of Dens Park will be key to the bid to securing back-to-back league wins.

He said: “Our supporters will give the players a great lift on Saturday, I have got no doubt about it.

“They will make plenty of noise.

“We are all determined to make that a worthwhile trip for them.”

Damaging away form must improve

Aberdeen will have to end a damaging away hoodoo to keep the top-six bid alive.

The Reds have not won on the road for more than three months, since a 1-0 victory at St Johnstone on December 11.

Dire away form has been costly this season, with only two wins in 16 away Premiership matches.

The Reds have taken just 10 points from a possible 48 on the road.

Only bottom club Dundee have a poorer away record in the top flight, with nine points from 15 games.

Goodwin admits to frustration that Aberdeen’s fate is not in their own hands, as they are now reliant on teams above them dropping points.

All he can focus on is the bid to take the maximum six points from the games against Dundee and Ross County (h) before the split.

He said: “It’s a game of huge importance for both clubs as we must win to close the gap on the teams challenging for top six.

“At the same time, Dundee need the points to try to get themselves out of the position they are in.

“It’s going to be a really competitive and important game for both sets of players.

“I’m really looking forward to it.

“I know every outcome for us to get into the top six and I have been watching it very closely.

“It is out with our control, that is the frustrating part of it.

“We have to focus on ourselves, we have to make sure that we win the game.”

🔴 We are back in action 🔜 🔴 Preparations are well underway at Cormack Park ahead of a big away trip to Dundee. pic.twitter.com/Mj6h0JOtpv — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 31, 2022

Studying Dundee boss Mark McGhee

Bottom club Dundee are four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership table.

They are managed by former Dons boss Mark McGhee, who was in the Pittodrie dugout from June 2009 to December 2010.

McGhee was also a key part of Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats side that won the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983.

He also won two league titles, three Scottish Cups and the UEFA Super Cup with the Dons.

McGhee was appointed Dundee manager in February, replacing James McPake, who was axed.

Goodwin used the international break to do his homework on McGhee and his side, studying a number of their recent games.

He said: “I’ve never tested myself against Mark McGhee before.

“He’s a very experienced manager and I’ve watched a number of his games during the international break.

“Dundee are very well organised and they were excellent against Rangers (2-1 loss) in their most recent game.

“They are compact, very hard to beat and offer a real threat on the counter attack with the likes of Paul McMullan and Zac Rudden.

“We certainly won’t underestimate Dundee as we expect a really difficult game.”

Kennedy and Montgomery ruled out

Northern Ireland international winger Matty Kennedy and on-loan Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery are both out injured for the trip to Dens Park.

Midfielder Dylan McGeouch is also set to miss out.