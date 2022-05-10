[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez has returned to the United States as the club gave him an extra week’s holiday.

The 31-year-old forward, who has netted 15 goals in all competitions this season, has jetted back to his homeland and will miss the final two games of the Premiership season – against St Johnstone and St Mirren.

US international Ramirez’s family recently travelled back across the Atlantic.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin previously said he felt Ramirez looked tired due to the lack of a summer break in 2021.

Ramirez was on the bench for MLS side Houston Dynamo in a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles on June 20 last year.

His transfer to Aberdeen was then completed eight days later.

He arrived in the Granite City on June 30 to begin pre-season training with the Dons.

Teenage striker Liam Harvey, 17, is set to be promoted to the first team squad for tomorrow’s game at St Johnstone, with Marley Watkins and out-of-contract youngster Michael Ruth among the other striking options.