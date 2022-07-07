New Aberdeen signing Bojan Miovski can quickly hit the goal trail, says Jonny Hayes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

New Aberdeen signing Bojan Miovski can quickly hit the goal trail, says Jonny Hayes

By Sean Wallace
July 7, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen signed North Macedonia international Bojan Miovski on a four-year deal.
Aberdeen summer signing Bojan Miovski in action for North Macedonia.

Aberdeen’s £535,000 signing Bojan Miovski can make an immediate goalscoring impact, insists Jonny Hayes.

North Macedonian international Miovski will be an unknown quantity to many – but not Hayes.

The versatile winger/left-back trained with the 23-year-old summer signing for a week in Spain.

From day one, Hayes was excited by the striker, who penned a four-year deal from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Although Miovski trained with the Reds at the camp in Alicante last week, the forward did not travel to Scotland with the squad.

That is because he is still waiting for his visa to be granted, a process which has been complicated by Brexit.

It is understood Miovski will not be available for Sunday’s season-opening Premier Sports Cup group clash at Peterhead.

Hayes said: “I’m excited to see Bojan playing in competitive games.

“He’s an unknown quantity in Scottish football, but he displayed enough in a few days to show he’s capable of hitting the ground running and scoring goals.

“For someone who was having his first day in training, he really impressed me.

New signing Bojan Miovski on his first day of training with Aberdeen in Spain. Supplied by Aberdeen FC

“Bojan is hungry, you can tell that.

“He’s a nice lad. He was in and around the training camp for a week.

“He settled in quite quickly.”

Striker Miovski waiting on visa

MTK Budapest rejected a bid of €1.2 million (£1.02m) for Miovski from Austrian club Rapid Vienna last summer.

It is understood Czech Republic club Slavia Prague were keen on signing Miovski in January, but were quoted a price of between €1.5m to €2m (£1.28m to £1.71m).

Miovski netted 10 times in 31 games in all competitions for MTK Budapest last season.

The new Don played in North Macedonia’s historic 1-0 World Cup play-off semi-final defeat of Euro 2020 champions Italy in March.

Miovski won the flick-on to allow Aleksandar Trajkovski to score the winner against Italy.

However, the Aberdeen striker will not be going to the World Cup in Qatar as North Macedonia lost the play-off final 2-0 to Portugal.

Striker Miovski also featured in that play-off final.

Aberdeen also signed Albanian international Ylber Ramadani from MTK Budapest for £100,000.

Ramadani has yet to meet up with the Dons squad, despite signing a three-year deal on June 8.

The defensive midfielder’s visa has been processed, but the 26-year-old is still awaiting his passport to come through.

It is understood Ramadani will also not be available for the Peterhead clash, but the Dons hope he will arrive in the Granite City early next week.

Albanian international Ylber Ramadani ahead of a clash with Spain in Barcelona in March 2022.
Albanian international Ylber Ramadani ahead of a clash with Spain in Barcelona in March 2022.

Experience of Macedonian skill

Hayes insists it is ‘no surprise’  Miovski impressed as he has experienced first-hand the technical skill of Macedonian players.

In the 2015-16 Europa League first qualifying round, Aberdeen faced Macedonian side  KF Schkendija.

The Reds drew 1-1 away from home and 0-0 at Pittodrie to progress on the away goals rule.

Hayes, 34, said: “People probably look down on the likes of Albania and Macedonia.

“But they’re highly technical players.

“I remember we played Shkendija seven years ago and they were a much better team than us.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin (R) and Jonny Hayes at full time after Wednesday’s win at Brechin. Photo by SNS

“We went through on away goals in the end.

“We’ve played teams from what people say are lesser countries and they’re technically very good.

“It’s absolutely no surprise that Bojan has come in, been sharp in training and  looked really good.”

Almost £1 million in transfer fees

Miovski and Ramadani were both recruited as part of a squad rebuild which has already cost Aberdeen close to £1 million.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin has made six signings and splashed out £300,000 to secure right-back Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest.

Defender Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) and keeper Kelle Roos (Derby County) were signed on frees after their contracts expired.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes (R) celebrates with Ross McCrorie after making it 5-0 against Brechin City.

Celtic defender Liam Scales arrived on a season-long loan from the Premiership champions.

However, Goodwin has confirmed he aims to move in the January transfer window to make Scales a permanent signing.

Having finished a lowly 10th in the Premiership last season, Goodwin has undertaken a squad reconstruction that is still ongoing.

More summer signings – up to four – are set to be secured.

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen celebrates after scoring against Brechin City.

Hayes optimistic about the new season

Hayes insists the new additions are ‘under no illusions’ about the expectation to deliver success at Aberdeen.

He said: “We’ve got to be optimistic.

“After last season, we don’t need to go back over saying how disappointing it was.

“We know what’s expected here.

Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin and Jonny Hayes (17) during the 7-1 friendly defeat of Brechin City.

“The new lads are under no illusions – they weren’t here last year, but they know it wasn’t good enough all round.”

Hard work in Spain paying off

Aberdeen concluded their pre-season preparations with a 7-1 friendly defeat of Highland League Brechin City on Wednesday.

Hayes netted one of the goals in the comfortable win at Glebe Park.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez celebrates after making it 1-0 against Brechin City in a pre-season friendly.

He said: “We got more minutes under our belt against Brechin.

“There was a tough trip last week to Spain where we had plenty of hard training and worked on our sharpness.

“The season comes round quite fast this year, so it’s important to get as much out of these games as we can.

“We’ve got a lot of new faces in. The manager’s been able to spend a little bit of time with them and implement his ideas.

“You can see that there were certain patterns evident in the win over Brechin that we’ve worked on over the last week or so.

“We got a bit of fitness, too, and that can give us a fitness base.”

The need to impress boss Goodwin

Goodwin’s new-look Aberdeen will begin the campaign with the Premier Sports Cup clash at League One Peterhead.

Hayes insists all the players will be out to impress the manager.

He said: “It’s competitive football starting on Sunday.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the pre-season friendly win at Brechin City.

“No two games are the same, we know that and we know we need to impress the manager.

“That will go a long way to helping us win our first game.”

Dons signings summer 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]