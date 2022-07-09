Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy confident new captain Anthony Stewart will drive Reds forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy confident new captain Anthony Stewart will drive Reds forward

By Sean Wallace
July 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Matty Kennedy during a pre-season training session.
Matty Kennedy during a pre-season training session.

Winger Matty Kennedy is confident newly-appointed captain Anthony Stewart will drive Aberdeen forward in the new season.

Summer signing Stewart, 29, has been confirmed as new club captain.

The centre-back will lead the Dons out in the season opener away to Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup tomorrow.

Stewart was secured this summer on a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract with League One Wycombe Wanderers.

Kennedy, 27, says, despite ‘big character’ Stewart only being at Pittodrie for a few weeks, he already felt like the team’s leader.

He said: “Anthony has been brilliant since he came in.

“He’s a big character. I’m sure he’ll push us forward.

“It’s only been a few weeks, but you get the feeling he’s a leader already.

“Anthony is always looking for perfection on the training ground.”

New Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart during the 7-1 friendly defeat of Brechin City.

A tough opponent while at Wycombe

Stewart spent 10 seasons at Wycombe Wanderers and won the League One play-off final at Wembley with the club in 2020.

His final performance was at Wembley in May this year when Wycombe lost the League One play-off final 2-0 to Sunderland.

Stewart was so popular at Wycombe there was an outcry from fans when he left for Aberdeen.

Northern Ireland international Kennedy, who had played for several clubs down south, said: “I played against Wycombe a good few times and they were always horrible games.

“Defensively they were always solid and you never enjoyed playing against them.”

Aberdeen’s Matty Kennedy during the 7-1 friendly defeat of Brechin City.

Several leaders in the dressing room

Stewart captained Aberdeen on his debut on Wednesday in the 7-1 friendly defeat of Highland League Brechin City.

He underlined his defensive and captaincy pedigree with an impressive debut.

A few days later, Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin officially confirmed the new skipper would be Stewart.

Midfielder Ross McCrorie has been confirmed as vice-captain.

Kennedy said: “We have a few leaders in the dressing room with the likes of Ross McCrorie as vice-captain and Jonny Hayes, who has been there for years.

“We’ve got a group of four or five captains, which can only be good for the club.

Aberdeen’s Matty Kennedy in action against Brechin City.

“All the players the gaffer has brought in are all positive people who have slotted in with the lads.”

Premier Sports Cup glory target

Kennedy has enjoyed a successful pre-season, having netted in two friendies.

He scored the late winner in the 2-1 defeat of Highland League Buckie Thistle prior to a week-long training camp in Spain.

Then, earlier this week, he scored in the win at Brechin City.

Now the competitive action will start with a cup clash at League One Peterhead.

It is the first time Aberdeen have been involved in the League Cup group stages since the tournament was revamped.

Aberdeen’s Matty Kennedy takes on Brechin’s Jordan Northcott during a pre-season friendly.

Teams that qualify for Europe are exempt from the group stages.

Aberdeen failed to qualify for Europe for the first time since 2014 when crashing to a 10th-placed Premiership finish last season.

Kennedy said: “We’d obviously rather be involved in European football, but it’s a big competition and we still need to qualify.

“We are where we are and we need to deal with it.

“We have had a good pre-season. It has been tough, but it is what was needed.

“Peterhead is a game where we need to be professional and do a job.

“When it comes to this cup game, you will be able to see just how much we have done on the training pitch.

“A cup run is big for the supporters, players and staff.

“As a club, we feel like we can go on and win it.

“That starts at Peterhead and we just have to take it one game at a time.”

Connor Barron and Matty Kennedy during training at the camp in Spain. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Opportunity for new signings to gel

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has made six signings in an ongoing summer transfer window rebuild.

The club have spent close to £1 million in transfer fees in the bid to get the Dons back on track in the upcoming season.

Four of the new signings are available to make their competitive debut against Peterhead at Balmoor.

As well as skipper Stewart, summer signings Liam Scales, Kelle Roos and Jayden Richardson are in contention to face Peterhead.

Aberdeen’s Jayden Richardson during the pre-season friendly defeat of Brechin City.

Richardson was signed from Nottingham Forest in a £300,000 swoop, while Roos was a free when his deal with Derby County expired.

Scales arrived on a season-long signing from Celtic.

New signings Ylber Ramadani and Bojan Miovski are both unavailable for the Peterhead game due to Brexit red-tape with their visa applications.

Miovski (£535,000) and Ramadani (£100,000) were both secured from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Ramadani is set to arrive in Aberdeen on Sunday, while it is hoped Miovski will arrive within the next 10 to 14 days.

Kennedy believes the Premier Sports Cup offers an ideal chance for the new signings to gel.

He said: “This could be a good thing for the new boys coming in, it gives them games to get used to the surroundings.

“We’d got a few new faces and you can only do so much in training.

Aberdeen’s summer loan signing Liam Scales during a pre-season friendly against Brechin City.

“Playing competitive games will help them settle quicker and allow the boys who have been there to get used to how they play.

“Cup football is huge for us, so I’m looking forward to it.

“We need to get the wins and go from there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]