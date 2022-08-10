ANALYSIS: Graphics make clear Ylber Ramadani’s role within Aberdeen team – as Leighton Clarkson shows early attacking promise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANALYSIS: Graphics make clear Ylber Ramadani’s role within Aberdeen team – as Leighton Clarkson shows early attacking promise

By Andy Skinner
August 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ylber Ramadani celebrates following Aberdeen's 4-1 win over St Mirren.
Ylber Ramadani has immediately caught the eye with his early performances for Aberdeen.

The Albanian international midfielder, who has 15 national team caps to his name, was Jim Goodwin’s first signing as Dons boss this summer.

Having made the £150,000 switch from Hungarian side MTK Budapest, the Reds’ capture of Ramadani set the tone for a busy summer which has seen a total of 11 players brought in.

It has become increasingly clear why Goodwin was so keen to make Ramadani such a central figure in his Pittodrie rebuild.

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani during the Premier Sports Cup match against Dumbarton.

Having joined up with his team-mates midway through the Reds’ Premier Sports Cup group campaign, Ramadani has gone on to play the entirety of both of their Premiership matches so far.

In the 2-0 defeat away to Celtic and the 4-1 home victory over St Mirren, Ramadani’s pivoting role has been an important part of Goodwin’s team setup.

The graphic below illustrates Ramadani’s range of passing, with a noticeable desire to spread play to the Dons’ wide outlets.

A graphic showing Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani’s pass map in season 2022-23 (as of August 10, 2022). Source – Opta.

Ramadani has shown willingness to receive the ball in tight spaces, often directly from the Reds’ rearguard.

Of the 129 passes he has made, 115 have been successful, ranking him eighth in the Premiership for each category.

This is an encouraging early sign for the Dons, given the upper end of these charts are likely to be dominated by Celtic and Rangers players.

The graphics point towards Ramadani being an effective screen in sitting in front of the defence.

The statistics also show the 26-year-old to be an efficient ball carrier, with the 40 carries in the opening two matches ranking him 10th in the division.

A table showing the stats of Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani in season 2022-23 (as of August 10, 2022). Source – Opta.

Clarkson has shown early signs of promising link-up with Ramadani

The link up stats between Ramadani and his team-mates paint an interesting picture of how the Reds will build their attacking play this season.

Remarkably, during the course of the opening two matches, Ramadani has completed more passes (21) to Leighton Clarkson than any other Dons player.

That is notable given they have only played 78 minutes together, which is less than the next nine players on the list.

A table showing the link up between Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani and his team-mates in season 2022-23 (as of August 10, 2022). Source – Opta

Clarkson was quickly thrust in to the action against St Mirren, coming on as a 12th=minute substitute for the injured Hayden Coulson just hours after completing his loan move from Liverpool.

The 20-year-old wasted no time in making his mark, as he got off the mark for the Reds with an exquisite long-range goal.

Clarkson’s general pass map, above, shows he will typically receive the ball higher up the field than Ramadani, who occupies a deeper role.

A graphic showing Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson’s pass map in season 2022-23 (as of August 10, 2022). Source – Opta.

His role in supporting Aberdeen’s attack also looks likely to be key, as he has completed more successful passes that have ended in the final third (28) than any other Dons player.

A graphic showing Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson’s final third passes in season 2022-23 (as of August 10, 2022). Source – Opta.

Goodwin to face tough midfield selection decisions

Although Ramadani and Clarkson have yet to complete a full 90 minutes together, the pair appear to have shown the foundations of a strong understanding.

Should they continue to form an effective partnership, Goodwin could soon be faced with a selection dilemma.

Ross McCrorie has been expected to play a midfield role this season, however, his services could be required in central defence depending on the severity of Coulson’s injury.

Should Coulson be sidelined for some time, it is likely Liam Scales will be shifted to left back, allowing McCrorie to partner skipper Anthony Stewart at the heart of the Reds’ rearguard.

Another midfielder nearing a return is Connor Barron.

Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Teenage midfielder Connor Barron during pre-season training.

The 19-year-old made a strong impact on the Dons side towards the end of last season, after returning from a loan spell with Kelty Hearts.

A knee injury in a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle has sidelined him so far this term, with Goodwin admitting Barron left a noticeable void in his side in the aftermath of the opening day defeat to Celtic.

American Dante Polvara has less first team experience, but was given the nod against the Hoops on that occasion, which is a sure sign Goodwin sees promise in the 22-year-old.

With Clarkson having since been added to the Dons’ ranks, Goodwin clearly has the benefit of options to choose from.

Tags

