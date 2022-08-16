Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen must cut out comedy capers at the back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen must cut out comedy capers at the back

By Duncan Shearer
August 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 16, 2022, 7:15 am
Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart in action against Motherwell. Picture by Shutterstock
Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart in action against Motherwell. Picture by Shutterstock

Aberdeen must get back to basics after their comedy capers against Motherwell at the weekend.

I could not believe what I was watching as I saw a Dons defence, which had given cause for optimism in the previous games, produce a farcical display in the 3-2 loss against the Steelmen.

It seemed as if it was one mistake after another with moments ranging from full-backs slipping to centre-halves seemingly falling asleep or ball watching.

It was great entertainment for the neutral, but for the watching Dons supporters and Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin there was little to laugh about.

As shots of reality following the 4-1 win against St Mirren go, this was a double dose for the Dons.

Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart have looked so good together, but the central defensive partnership was broken up for most of the game on Saturday with Scales deployed at left-back in the absence of the injured Hayden Coulson.

The resulting switch meant Ross McCrorie dropped back to partner his captain in central defence.

The positional changes did not go well.

Calamitous goals conceded

Jayden Richardson in action for Aberdeen against Motherwell.

For Well’s opener from Blair Spittal, Scales failed to stop the cross, while Jayden Richardson slipped as the ball came into the box .

Stewart headed nothing but fresh air in attempting deal with the corner delivery for the visitors’ second, while Callum Slattery, who was standing by Kelle Roos, had nobody near him as he moved along the line to score at the back post.

The third goal summed up the wretched display with McCrorie beaten twice, once in the air and then by failing to cut out the through-ball. Richardson’s failure to follow-up Spittal’s shot which allowed Kevin van Veen to run in unchallenged to head home the rebound completed a horrible passage of play for the watching manager.

Miovski header was good – but get McCrorie back in midfield

The only positive from an afternoon to forget for the Dons was another goal for Bojan Miovski.

The striker is clearly playing with confidence as he showed by attempting to chip the ball over the advancing Well goalkeeper when it was 0-0.

He did not let that missed chance affect him as he hauled his side level before half-time with a terrific header.

Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring against Motherwell.

But, overall, it is clear there are lessons to be learned from Saturday in terms of shape, communication and concentration.

All three aspects have to be better for this weekend’s trip to Perth to face St Johnstone.

The first decision I would be making would be restoring McCrorie to midfield permanently. His aggression and energy was badly missed in midfield.

I’d also be restoring the Scales-Stewart partnership as soon as possible, too. They have combined well and the defence was markedly poorer for splitting them up at the weekend.

County need to get season up and running

Ross County’s season has started in eerily similar fashion to the previous one as they prop up the Scottish Premiership after three matches.

It has been a tough start for Malky Mackay’s side with matches against Hearts and Celtic, but they will be disappointed at missing a chance to get some points on the board at St Mirren on Saturday.

The Staggies went 10 games without a win to start last season and, while I don’t expect that to happen this time round, it is important the team gets their campaign up and running.

St Mirren have held the upper hand against County in recent meetings and they claimed another win on Saturday after being given a helping hand.

I take nothing away from Richard Tait as his goal was a brilliant strike, but County had numerous chances to clear the danger in the build-up to the goal and failed to take any of them.

An important fixture lies ahead this weekend when Mackay and his players welcome Kilmarnock to Dingwall.

Killie will be bristling from their 5-0 loss to Celtic at Rugby Park on Sunday and I expect former Dons boss Derek McInnes will be expecting a reaction from his side in the Highlands.

Time for Samuels to lead the line for Caley Jags

Austin Samuels deserves a shot at leading the line for Inverness.

Austin Samuels has shown he is ready to lead the line for Caley Thistle.

The former Wolves striker, who had an uneventful spell on loan at Aberdeen in the first half of last season, showed what he can bring to the team as he capped a fine display with two goals in the 4-1 win against Cove Rangers on Saturday.

I watched Samuels play out wide against Queen’s Park and he clearly didn’t enjoy the experience.

The contrast between that player and the one whose pace stretched the Cove backline on Saturday was stark.

The supporting cast at Inverness are more than capable of getting the best out of Samuels, too.

Billy Mckay revelled in the extra responsibility of being captain in the absence of Danny Devine, while Aaron Doran looked like the player of old as he produced an excellent display.

Both players were right up for it and Cove were overwhelmed.

Jim McIntyre’s side came back into the game briefly when they reduced the deficit to 2-1, but Inverness settled after their minor wobble and went on to win the game comfortably.

They should be heading to Partick on Friday night full of confidence on the back of their display on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring against Motherwell.
Striker Bojan Miovski is impressing but Aberdeen defence need to do their job, says…
0
Motherwell's Blair Spittal scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's costly defensive problems have not been fixed despite extensive summer rebuild
0
Aberdeen captain Loren Campbell tries to block Lizzie Arnot's shot on goal. (Photo by Luke Nickerson/Rangers FC/Shutterstock (13089775av)
Aberdeen Women's heavy defeat to Rangers shows 'really clear gulf' between teams in SWPL…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
Jim Goodwin says Aberdeen must take criticism which comes their way following Motherwell loss
0
Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium.
Dimitrios Efstathiou takes Atlanta United seat on Aberdeen's board
0
Aberdeen fans have reacted positively to a proposed later kick-off time for the Dundee United clash later in the year.
'This Machar Saturday is going to be hitting different' - Aberdeen fans pleased by…
0
Aberdeen fan view
Aberdeen fan view: Expansive approach is causing defensive headache for Dons
0
Post Thumbnail
Would Aberdeen have made history in Gothenburg if Alex Ferguson had joined Wolves 40…
0
Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack.
Ambitious Scottish Premiership clubs aim to secure major financial boost by hitting £50 million…
1
Kelle Roos.
Kelle Roos calls for cool heads following Aberdeen's loss to Motherwell
1

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Adele Merson. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are going head to head to become leader of the Conservative Party. Picture shows; Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media/PA. Date; Unknown
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Ladies Do Lunch was held in Banchory.
Ladies Do Lunch event raises more than £46k for north-east charities
0
Thousands turned up for the four-day event in the city centre. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Big Bounce in Aberdeen raised £45,000 for children's charities
0
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…