Duncan Shearer: Leighton Clarkson can make the same impact at Aberdeen as Ryan Christie did

By Duncan Shearer
August 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 23, 2022, 10:37 am
Loan star Leighton Clarkson fires in a free-kick against St Johnstone.
Loan star Leighton Clarkson fires in a free-kick against St Johnstone.

He is being compared with James Maddison following his outstanding free-kick – but it another former Dons’ loanee who springs to mind when I see Leighton Clarkson in action for Aberdeen.

The on-loan Liverpool midfielder made it two goals in three appearances as he fired in a stunning free-kick to give Jim Goodwin’s side a 1-0 win at St Johnstone on Saturday.

The Maddison comparison is understandable given the Leicester City playmaker’s famous last-minute free-kick winner against Rangers during his time on loan at the Dons in 2016.

But when I see Clarkson in action, it is Ryan Christie who I think of.

Ryan Christie was a firm favourite during his time at Aberdeen.

Ryan bulked up considerably after leaving Caley Thistle for Celtic Park and it was during his 18 months at Pittodrie he really blossomed before returning to the Hoops ready for first team duty.

Clarkson is a similar build to Ryan. He has a slender frame, but it is clear technically he is excellent and if he continue to fire in spectacular goals like the two he has provided so far, then the Dons have a fantastic young player on their hands – even if it is only on loan.

Scottish football is a thriving loan destination for English clubs

Where I do see similarities with Maddison is with the parent clubs themselves.

We’re seeing a real willingness in the last five or six years for clubs in the Premier League in England to send their youngsters up to Scotland on loan.

The Scottish Premiership is what I call a wake-up and smell the coffee league. There’s a huge rough and tumble element to the game up here and I think the physical grounding it offers young players is appealing to the big clubs down south.

In the richest league in the world these clubs have the pick up the best technical young talent around – but what they want to see is whether their prospects can cope with the in-your-face nature of our game.

If you can handle the aggression and pace of the game up here, then you can play anywhere.

The 3-2 loss to Motherwell last week was likely a shock to the system for Clarkson, but he showed how much he learned as he came through another physical test with a composed display at Perth.

I’m pleased for the Dons and their manager that they bounced back quickly and a clean sheet is a huge bonus after the mishaps against the Steelmen.

We all know bad days at the office happen and in every instance, it is the reaction to it which matters.

At Aberdeen, it seems to happen every couple of games – a case of two steps forward and one step back at times.

What the Dons need to do is try to make it once every seven or eight games.

Honoured at Hall of Fame induction

I feel hugely privileged to have been informed I will be inducted into the Aberdeen Hall of Fame in November.

When I think of the thousands of players to have had the honour of representing the club in its near 120-year history, to be included alongside a select band regarded as being elite contributors is humbling.

Duncan Shearer, left, after the Coca-Cola Cup final in 1995.

I look at the legendary figures who have been inducted and regard joining them as a member of the class of 2022 as a real honour.

Needless to say I’m very much looking forward to catching up with some old friends at the hall of fame dinner in November.

Refereeing display in Dingwall was one of the worst I’ve seen

Ross Callachan was sent off for Ross County on Saturday.

Ross County’s 1-0 win against Kilmarnock on Saturday was one of the poorest games I’ve seen in recent memory.

It was matched by one of the worst refereeing displays I can remember, too.

It defies all logic to me that County did not have two players sent off, while there is a strong case to be made that Killie should have been down to 10 men as well.

Ross Callachan was sent off for two bookable offences but he was hugely fortunate to escape with only a caution for his challenge on Ryan Alebiousu of Killie which resulted in the first yellow.

Jack Baldwin was also a lucky lad to avoid a red for a horrendous challenge on Kerr McInroy.

I’m not surprised Killie boss Derek McInnes was upset about the challenges as both happened right in front of him.

Add in Kyle Lafferty’s good fortune in escaping with only a yellow for flattening Baldwin, and I find myself wondering just what the referee supervisor in the stand made of David Munro’s display.

Will VAR make it better?

It was certainly an interesting weekend with John Lundstram of Rangers seeing red for a foul on Martin Boyle of Hibernian in Scotland, before Kieran Trippier of Newcastle had his red for a similar foul on Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne in the Premier League overturned in real time thanks to VAR.

It is going to be fascinating seeing what interpretation our officials have of the rules when VAR eventually arrives in Scotland later in the season.

As for County, the game may have been low on quality, but it will not matter a jot to manager Malky Mackay after his side picked up their first league win of the season.

Championship looking as unpredictable as last season

It is back to the drawing board for Caley Thistle this week after they were well beaten by Partick Thistle on Friday.

I expected a tough test for Billy Dodds’ side, but I was shocked to see them lose 4-1 at Firhill.

Credit to Ian McCall’s Partick, though, they look a strong outfit this season and the plaudits should deservedly go their way for their performance.

But they were certainly given a helping hand when you look at the manner of the goals Inverness gave away in the game.

It’s early days, but Partick and Dundee look strong, while Ayr have made a quick start – I’m convinced we’re in for a Championship title race every bit as exciting as last season’s campaign.

