Aberdeen FC agree new sponsorship deal with global energy specialists Tendeka

Aberdeen FC have agreed a new one-year deal with global energy specialists Tendeka.

As part of the new deal, the Tendeka logo will appear on the sleeve of the men’s playing shirts this season.

The Aberdeen-headquartered company agreed a deal in 2021 to become an official supporter of AFC Women with their branding featuring on the back of the AFC Women’s home and away shirts during the 2021/2022 season.

The Dons Women will continue to display the Tendeka logo on the back of the home and away shirts this season.

Tendeka CEO Brad Baker said: “We truly value our relationship with AFC and are proud to expand our support to both the men’s and women’s teams this year.

“As a global company with our hometown roots firmly in Aberdeen, we are invested in driving awareness into the game by sponsoring the Aberdeen FC Community Trust Girls’ League, and many other exciting initiatives.

“We are committed to equality, inclusion and diversity and there is nothing like sport to bring communities together.

“AFC’s drive and innovation in bringing the club to greater heights resonate with our own DNA at Tendeka. As a local company, it is a privilege to play a small part in helping the club achieve ambitious goals as well as giving back to our great community.”