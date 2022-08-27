Aberdeen FC agree new sponsorship deal with global energy specialists Tendeka

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC agree new sponsorship deal with global energy specialists Tendeka

By Danny Law
August 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 27, 2022, 10:33 am
Aberdeen FC have signed a new sponsorship deal with Tendeka.
Aberdeen FC have signed a new sponsorship deal with Tendeka.

Aberdeen FC have agreed a new one-year deal with global energy specialists Tendeka.

As part of the new deal, the Tendeka logo will appear on the sleeve of the men’s playing shirts this season.

The Aberdeen-headquartered company agreed a deal in 2021 to become an official supporter of AFC Women with their branding featuring on the back of the AFC Women’s home and away shirts during the 2021/2022 season.

The Dons Women will continue to display the Tendeka logo on the back of the home and away shirts this season.

Tendeka CEO Brad Baker said: “We truly value our relationship with AFC and are proud to expand our support to both the men’s and women’s teams this year.

“As a global company with our hometown roots firmly in Aberdeen, we are invested in driving awareness into the game by sponsoring the Aberdeen FC Community Trust Girls’ League, and many other exciting initiatives.

“We are committed to equality, inclusion and diversity and there is nothing like sport to bring communities together.

“AFC’s drive and innovation in bringing the club to greater heights resonate with our own DNA at Tendeka. As a local company, it is a privilege to play a small part in helping the club achieve ambitious goals as well as giving back to our great community.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women need to be mentally strong against Glasgow City, says co-manager Gavin Beith
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen's tale of two strikers as Miovski's scoring form continues and Ramirez left…
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores his penalty to make it 1-0 against Livingston.
In-form Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi could go to the very top, insists manager Jim…
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores his penalty to make it 1-0 against Livingston.
Impressive Aberdeen blow away 10 man Livington 5-0 to jump to third in the…
0
Keeper Kelle Roos during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Dumbarton.
Kelle Roos 'vital' to Aberdeen's strategy of playing out from the back, says boss…
0
Loan signing Liam Scales focusing solely on helping Aberdeen secure a successful season.
Aberdeen loan signing Liam Scales puts thoughts about his future on hold
0
Richard Gordon interviews former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan.
Richard Gordon: An honour to discuss Aberdeen's glory days with Gordon Strachan
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 after netting on his debut for Aberdeen.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should sign another striker to complete an impressive summer transfer window
0
Aberdeen Women's Bailley Collins. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women midfielder Bailley Collins hoping to be a key player for the Dons…
Russell Anderson will be inducted in to Aberdeen's Hall of Fame.
Russell Anderson announced as latest 2022 inductee to Aberdeen FC's Hall of Fame

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Caley Thistle Women conceded three late goals as they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale last weekend. (Photo by Chris McCluskie/SportPix.org.uk)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with…
Ella Mills' banana and olive oil loaf.
Sweet treats: Enjoy Ella Mills' guilt-free banana and olive oil loaf
Children from Junior World in Nairn have raised £200 for charity by recycling the 'unrecyclable'.
Got a Pringles tube? Nairn kids want your 'unrecyclable' stuff
0
Peterhead Seafood Festival
What you need to know about Peterhead Seafood Festival taking place in September
0
Glenbardie House in Ballater was built by a ship owner in the 19th Century and boasts an octagonal tower, which can be seen here with a flag flying from it.
Six splendid properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
Gaelic poet and singer-songwriter Marcas Mac an Tuairneir has just released his new GaelPop album, Speactram.
Meet the artist bringing Gaelic music into the 21st Century
0