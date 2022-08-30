Duncan Shearer: Bojan Miovski a real team player at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Duncan Shearer: Bojan Miovski a real team player at Aberdeen

By Duncan Shearer
August 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 30, 2022, 7:57 am
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.

Bojan Miovski has gone even further up in my estimation after showing himself to be the ultimate team player at Aberdeen.

The Dons striker effectively denied himself a hat-trick on Saturday by stepping aside from penalty duties to allow team-mate Vicente Besuijen to take the second spot kick of the game.

Having scored his side’s first penalty Miovski, who has a 100% record so far, made the decision to let Besuijen take the second spot kick of the afternoon in the Dons’ 5-0 rout of Livi.

I take my hat off to the guy for doing that. It shows the humility and lack of ego of the Macedonian international’s part.

But most importantly it shows how important team spirit is to him. It’s not the Miovski show, it’s all about Aberdeen.

Besuijen, who scored his spot kick, pointed to his team-mate to highlight Miovski’s decision to step aside and let him take the penalty.

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen celebrates after he makes it 3-0

I think it’s a fantastic gesture on Miovski’s part and a brilliant insight into the team spirit among the players at Pittodrie under Jim Goodwin.

Miovski went on to score again in the game meaning he had in effect passed up the chance for his first hat-trick as an Aberdeen player but did he look bothered at all? Not to me he didn’t.

Dons need to maintain momentum at Annan

Aberdeen’s response to losing 3-2 to Motherwell two weeks ago has been excellent with the Dons winning both matches against St Johnstone and Livi all while keeping back-to-back clean sheets.

They really put Livi to the sword on Saturday once the visitors were reduced to 10 men.

I know there are people pointing to the fact Aberdeen’s two home wins have come when their opponents have had a man sent off but it’s easier said than done breaking down a team in that situation.

The Dons have shown they are adept at making their extra man count but the real challenge is to have the same impact in games when it is 11 against 11.

Tonight’s trip to Annan Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup seems an ideal opportunity.

It’s a fair trek for the players but if you had offered them a choice of opponent before the draw was made then, with all due respect to Annan, they are the team you would have chosen if you are a Dons fan.

Annan haven’t been able to take their cup form into League Two so far and find themselves second bottom of the division after five games.

But they will see the visit of the Dons as a free hit. With a place in the quarter-final at stake it’s important Aberdeen don’t offer them any encouragement at all.

Sands should have walked

Jordy Hiwula on the ground after being taken down by Rangers’ James Sands.

It’s hard not to have sympathy for Malky Mackay after the incredible decision by referee Don Robertson not to show a red card to James Sands of Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

Sands, who had already been booked, got himself in all sorts of trouble after effectively rugby tackling Jordy Hiwula to the ground as the County striker had turned him and was about to race through on goal.

Quite what Robertson thought he had saw is anyone’s guess, but his decision to do nothing beggars belief.

He didn’t even award a free kick. Bear in mind it was goalless at the time too.

The Light Blues went on to win 4-0 but the whole afternoon would have been a far more challenging experience for the home side had Sands been sent off.

Coming a week after the Staggies were retrospectively punished with two red cards following their 1-0 win against Kilmarnock it must add to the frustration felt by the Staggies boss.

I try to be protective of our officials but they don’t half make it hard for themselves at times in these situations.

I’ve yet to hear anyone say the official got it right and when even Gers boss Gio van Bronckhorst is claiming it was a ‘close call’ there’s a fair chance you’ve got it wrong if you are the man in the middle.

In-form Celtic next up for Staggies

Whatever happens to Sands now does little to help County at this point as their focus now turns to the visit of Celtic to Victoria Park tomorrow in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Hoops will be riding high after their astonishing 9-0 win at Dundee United on Sunday.

United boss Jack Ross said his players stood like training ground dummies as Celtic waltzed their way through them time after time. It’s the last thing I’d want to hear if I was a director at United.

I know the United boss is just in the door but to lose 9-0 at Parkhead would be bad enough, getting thrashed like that when you are at home is as bad as it gets.

It was a miserable day for the Tangerines but it also shows how strong this Celtic team is. County have another tough task ahead of them.

Improvement needed after recent defeats for Inverness

Caley Thistle need to rediscover their scoring touch if they are to create a cup shock at Motherwell tomorrow.

Billy Dodds’ side slipped up against Morton after the visitors left Caledonian Stadium on Saturday with all three points thanks to a 1-0 win.

That’s back-to-back defeats for Doddsy and his players and they need to produce a big performance at Fir Park if they are to progress to the quarter-final.

