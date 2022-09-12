Aberdeen and Dundee United to trial 6pm kick-offs in next two New Firm derbies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen and Dundee United to trial 6pm kick-offs in next two New Firm derbies

By Paul Third
September 12, 2022, 12:07 pm Updated: September 12, 2022, 1:58 pm
Aberdeen commercial director Rob Wicks
Aberdeen commercial director Rob Wicks

Aberdeen’s upcoming fixtures against Dundee United will kick-off at 6pm.

The Dons and United have confirmed the matches scheduled for Saturday October 8 at Tannadice and Saturday November 12 at Pittodrie will both be early evening kick-offs.

The later time of 6pm was at the request of both clubs as part of a wider plan to trial different approaches in pursuit of attracting greater attendances at matches.

Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks hopes the trial is a success and has appealed for feedback from fans.

He said: “We have stated previously that we would like to trial new kick-off times to help boost attendances and over the past few months we have been working alongside fellow SPFL clubs to make this happen.

“We are particularly excited to have the opportunity to try this kick-off time for a home match as we look to improve atmosphere and increase the opportunity for our wider supporter base, including families, many of whom struggle to make a 3pm kick-off on a Saturday, to come along and enjoy an exciting derby fixture.

“Feedback from fans will be welcomed and the Club will use this data to inform any future changes.”

United chief executive Luigi Capuano, whose club will host the first 6pm game against the Dons next month, said: “The idea is to boost attendance and allow wider access from our supporter base, including families.

“There are other positives factors including greater commercial and media exposure and maximising revenue generation for local businesses, but our main priority was in creating opportunity for greater spectator access.

“After this fixture, we will review the success of the event.”

 

