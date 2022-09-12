Aberdeen and Dundee United to trial 6pm kick-offs in next two New Firm derbies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s upcoming fixtures against Dundee United will kick-off at 6pm.

The Dons and United have confirmed the matches scheduled for Saturday October 8 at Tannadice and Saturday November 12 at Pittodrie will both be early evening kick-offs.

The later time of 6pm was at the request of both clubs as part of a wider plan to trial different approaches in pursuit of attracting greater attendances at matches.

Our forthcoming cinch Premiership fixtures against Dundee United will be moved to a Saturday evening kick off as part of a wider plan to trial different approaches in pursuit of attracting greater attendances at matches. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) September 12, 2022

Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks hopes the trial is a success and has appealed for feedback from fans.

He said: “We have stated previously that we would like to trial new kick-off times to help boost attendances and over the past few months we have been working alongside fellow SPFL clubs to make this happen.

“We are particularly excited to have the opportunity to try this kick-off time for a home match as we look to improve atmosphere and increase the opportunity for our wider supporter base, including families, many of whom struggle to make a 3pm kick-off on a Saturday, to come along and enjoy an exciting derby fixture.

“Feedback from fans will be welcomed and the Club will use this data to inform any future changes.”

We can confirm our upcoming #cinchPremiership fixtures versus Aberdeen will both kick off at 6pm 🕕 🗓 Saturday 8 October (Tannadice)

🗓 Saturday 12 November (Pittodrie) More information 👇 | #UnitedInPursuit — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 12, 2022

United chief executive Luigi Capuano, whose club will host the first 6pm game against the Dons next month, said: “The idea is to boost attendance and allow wider access from our supporter base, including families.

“There are other positives factors including greater commercial and media exposure and maximising revenue generation for local businesses, but our main priority was in creating opportunity for greater spectator access.

“After this fixture, we will review the success of the event.”