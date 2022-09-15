Shaun Maloney joins Aberdeen academy staff on holiday coaching odyssey to ‘special’ Barra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Shaun Maloney joins Aberdeen academy staff on holiday coaching odyssey to ‘special’ Barra

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
September 15, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen coach Gavin Levey, right, travelled to Barra with fellow coach Liam McGarry, left, and Cults-raised former Scotland international Shaun Maloney, centre.
Aberdeen coach Gavin Levey, right, travelled to Barra with fellow coach Liam McGarry, left, and Cults-raised former Scotland international Shaun Maloney, centre.

A chat about extraordinary coaching experiences led to Aberdeen’s academy director Gavin Levey and Cults-raised former Scotland international Shaun Maloney delivering free football sessions on the remote island of Barra.

Levey, Maloney and another Dons youth coach, Liam McGarry, flew from Glasgow to Barra last week for a holiday with a difference – after Maloney was captivated by Levey’s stories about the island, where he had visited in a previous role with Ross County.

Levey said: “Me and Shaun (Maloney) were out in Slovakia in the summer for our pro licence.

“We were coming home from a game and we were just talking about when coaching was quite simple and the most interesting experiences we’d had in football.

“I started speaking quite passionately about my time going to Barra, and Shaun wouldn’t leave it alone and kept pushing me with more and more questions.

“I was trying to describe how they have one pitch in Castlebay and how much the people valued it when you went there.

“After 20 or 30 minutes of speaking about this one place, he said: ‘come on, we need to go’.”

Having convinced those on the island their offer to travel across to deliver free sessions, helped by funding from Arnold Clark, was genuine – and following a journey which sees the small aircraft from the mainland land on the beach – the trio set to work.

They eventually delivered seven free sessions for children and adults on Barra, and Levey explained: “Barra’s a big Celtic-supporting island, so Shaun was obviously incredibly well received on that side.

“But also myself and Liam McGarry, because anyone who is willing to go out and put something back into the local community, and in our case at no cost, was something they were really grateful for.”

Flights to Barra land on the beach.

The coaches made their sessions for the island’s schoolkids as accessible as possible, Levey adding: “First of all, you’ve got to understand the dynamics of the pitch and try to imagine it.

“You’ve got one pitch that’s quite boggy, even though we had lovely weather. There’s football’s littered around the pitch because there must be a rule where you leave the ball when you leave.

“The kids are on it before school, at break time, after school, so it’s wrong of us to do a session and ask kids to move. There’s always going to be kids on the pitch.

“In terms of content, we just put on practices which were basic and which other people could continue when we left really.

“I believe there were kids there who never get involved in the PE or football sessions who got involved and had a great time, which was important.”

Having retired from playing in 2017, Maloney served as Hibernian boss for a period last season.

However, Levey says his work on Barra shows his love for the game and coaching is pure, adding: “He’s no different to one of us in the coaching he was doing – primary 4-7 girls, secondary boys, the men’s team.

Shaun Maloney took charge at Hibs last season.

“He’s been a first-team coach with Belgium working under Roberto Martinez, but the fact he’s out there, taking sessions with us, and enjoying it with the same enthusiasm he had even at that level, says a lot.”

On paper, the timing of the trip couldn’t have been better Barra FC, the local men’s team – who trained with the elite coaches on Thursday ahead of their scheduled Billy McNeill Cup final against Lochdar Saints on Saturday.

The game didn’t take place due to the suspension of football in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death, however, Levey was nonetheless impressed by the squad, saying: “If they’d played like they did at the training, I’ve no doubts in my mind they’d have won that one, but unfortunately it was cancelled with everything going on.”

Levey left Barra struck by the “special” passion for football, saying:  “We drove to Glasgow Airport and went past a bus stop with 35 kids there all looking down at their phones. At the same time, the following morning, there’s about 35 kids playing on the Castlebay pitch getting covered in mud before school.

Barra.

“That’s the difference. The pitch is iconic in Barra and it’s what all the kids talk about.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's John Hewitt (centre) celebrates his goal with team-mates in the first leg on September 15.
How Aberdeen struggled to beat Albanian side Dinamo Tirana in 1982 'tie from hell'
0
Hibs attacker Martin Boyle in action for the Easter Road club.
ANALYSIS: Restricting Martin Boyle remains key to Aberdeen's hopes of a result at Hibernian
Manager Jim Goodwin insists the club's set up has allowed new signings to quickly gel.
Aberdeen's new signings gelled quickly because the club took care of all their needs…
0
Nadine Hanssen has joined Aberdeen FC Women. Picture by Aberdeen FC
AFC Women sign Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen
Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani in action for Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Ylber Ramadani is Aberdeen's bargain version of Casemiro, Fabinho and Joshua Kimmich
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is already looking towards the January transfer window.
REVEALED: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's January transfer window plans
0
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (10) during the 1-1 draw with Dundee United last term.
Aberdeen fans on Twitter and Facebook take opposing views on later kick-offs against Dundee…
0
Aberdeen FC's performance analysis team, brother and sister Jordi and Marta Rams, pictured at Cormack Park. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
LONG READ: From Barcelona to Aberdeen - How well-travelled brother and sister performance analysts…
0
Pictured is a new stock photo of Aberdeen Football Club legend and Evening Express Sport columnist, Willie Miller (William Miller). Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 01/12/2017
Willie Miller: Meeting the Queen was a wonderful experience where she talked of her…
0
Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson in action for Scotland.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson drops out of Scotland squad after move to Bologna
0

More from Press and Journal

Indya Auld and her grandmother Greta. Supplied by MND Scotland.
Aberdeenshire father and daughter hike around the Himalayas to fundraise for gran with MND
0
stromness crash
Two cars involved in crash on A944 at Loch of Skene
0
4 PAUL MACLEOD - 10 DAVID BOOTH
Paul Macleod makes Nairn County return
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae and her son Andrew. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial day three: Sister knew 'something dreadful had happened'
Orkney harbours masterplan
Orkney council's Scotwind negotiating team to be given another year for talks with developers?
0
The Pitstop
'It is a real family affair': Unique roadside cafe The Pitstop welcomes new owners
0

Editor's Picks