Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Third-placed Premiership finish the ‘minimum requirement’, says Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
September 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has targeted a minimum third placed Premiership finish.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists finishing third in the Premiership this season is the “minimum requirement” for his rebuilt squad.

Goodwin’s Premiership challenge to his team comes after the Dons slumped to a 10th-placed finish last season, the lowest position since 2004.

In reaction to that lowly finish, Goodwin overhauled the squad with a summer revamp costing in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees.

The Dons currently occupy third spot ahead of a Premiership trip to Hibs on Saturday

Aberdeen last finished in the Premiership’s top three in 2018 when securing a runners-up spot.

Now Goodwin is gunning for a top-three finish and European qualification.

Goodwin said: “At the moment, we’re sitting third in the table, which is where we want to be as a minimum requirement this season

“We’re in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

“Things are ticking along nicely at the moment, although it is still very early days.

“We have to try not to get too bogged down about what’s happening at other football clubs. And just focus on the job in hand for Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes scores to make it 1-0 with a sublime scissors kick against Ross County. The Dons last outing ended in a 1-1 Dingwall draw.

Hearts set third-place bar last term

Hearts secured a third-placed finish last season and also reached the Scottish Cup final.

That ensured European football until Christmas for the Tynecastle club and a cash injection of more than £3m.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen will travel to Edinburgh this weekend to face a Hibs side who, like Aberdeen, underwent an extensive summer rebuild.

Games against the Edinburgh clubs could be critical to the Reds’ aspirations of finishing third.

Matty Kennedy (L) and Vicente Besuijen during training in preparation for the Rangers game, which was postponed.

Goodwin said: “Hearts set the standard last year with being the third-best team in the country.

“They seemed to be well out in front of the rest.

“Hearts have had a bit of a dip in form of late which has coincided with injuries to key players and the busy schedule that comes with being in Europe.

“As good as it is to be there (Europe), when you don’t have a huge squad, it can have an impact on your domestic football.

“We have seen that over the years.

“Hibs are in a similar transition period to ourselves where they also had a disappointing season last year and a change of manager.

“Lee Johnson (Hibs manager) is still trying to put his own stamp on things.

“They have had quite a big turnover of players, similar to ourselves.

“So we are both in a similar state at the moment, albeit we are in slightly better form.”

The Aberdeen squad warm up during a training session.

Boyle threat but Dons also dangerous

Hibs striker Mykola Kukharevych has been cleared to make his debut against Aberdeen this weekend after the Ukrainian’s paperwork was finally processed.

The 21-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from French club Troyes, was signed on transfer deadline day.

In a busy transfer window, Hibs also secured the return of Australian international winger/striker Martin Boyle.

The Dons failed in a bid to sign Boyle in August 2021.

Aberdonian Boyle subsequently secured a lucrative seven-figure transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly in January this year.

However, he returned to Hibs this summer following Al-Faisaly’s relegation.

Goodwin is well aware of Boyle’s danger, but insists the Reds also carry many players with a potent attacking threat.

He said: “Martin Boyle is a very good player and he has proven to be a match-winner for Hibs over the years.

Hibs attacker Martin Boyle in action for the Easter Road club.

“He got his big move to Saudi Arabia, which was probably rewarding financially.

“But at the same time he has obviously missed being involved in these types of games.

“He is going to be a big player for Hibs again, no doubt.

“Over the last couple of seasons, you look at the amount of games that Hibs won and the involvement he had at key moments, in terms of goals or assists.

“We know what Martin will bring to Hibs, but they also have other players there who I think are very good players.

“I’m pretty sure Lee Johnson and his staff and his players will be concerned about one or two of our players as well.

“We’ve got a few who are playing extremely well, particularly at the top end of the pitch.

 

“We are on a half-decent unbeaten run at the moment and have scored plenty of goals.

“Hopefully that will remain the case on Saturday.”

Editor's Picks