Joe Harper: Aberdeen owe supporters after embarrassing loss at Tannadice

By Joe Harper
October 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski looks dejected during the 4-0 loss to Dundee United.
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski looks dejected during the 4-0 loss to Dundee United.

Aberdeen have a lot of making up to do to the club’s supporters after the disgraceful performance at Dundee United.

The Dons were backed by a tremendous 4,000 strong travelling support for the derby clash.

Let’s not forget these supporters splashed out a lot of money to go to the game.

They made that commitment at a time when money is extremely tight due to the cost of living crisis.

And how were they rewarded?

By having to witness an embarrassing performance as the Dons lost 4-0 to the Premiership’s bottom club.

What a slap in the face!

Aberdeen fans during the 4-0 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice.

Aberdeen were a shambles at Tannadice and just didn’t turn up.

Dons fans must be angry.

Yet again Aberdeen supporters had to travel home from an away game after the Reds failed to win on the road.

Aberdeen have won just two of their previous 23 away Premiership games which is simply not good enough.

The shocker against Dundee United was night and day from the Dons’ 4-1 defeat of Kilmarnock just a week earlier.

You don’t know what Aberdeen team is going to turn up now.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.

Not a single Aberdeen player that started at Tannadice deserves pass marks – they should all be ashamed of themselves for that shocker.

The exceptions are youngsters Connor Barron and Leighton Clarkson who both came on as substitutes and did well. But two players is not enough.

What a slap in the face!”

The absence of manager Jim Goodwin from the dugout at Tannadice due to his ban is not an excuse for that performance.

All the players will have been given their instructions by Goodwin in the week leading up to the game.

They shouldn’t need the manager in the dugout to do the jobs asked of them.

Dundee Utd’s Jamie McGrath scores a penalty goal 3-0 against Aberdeen.

Aberdeen are set to appeal the eight game ban, two suspended, for Goodwin.

As it stands he won’t be in the dugout for Sunday’s game against Hearts at Pittodrie.

The Dons players shouldn’t need mollycoddled – they should be able to carry out instructions if their manager is in the stands.

Aberdeen’s defending against Dundee United was a disgrace and the goals conceded were amateurish.

The midfield failed to get any grip on the game and the attack looked toothless.

What also concerned me is they played like 11 individuals which you can’t do in a game.

You have to play as a team and have unity on the pitch. That just wasn’t there as 4,000 Aberdeen fans were let down.

It is vital Aberdeen show an immediate response against Hearts to that shocker.

They have to deliver a win for the supporters.

Sunday’s game is absolutely massive and Aberdeen must make home advantage count.

Regardless of how badly they were let down at Tannadice, the Red Army will be right behind their team on Sunday again.

Aberdeen have to rise to that and pay back the supporters.

Aberdeen have to deliver a win for the supporters.”

The Premiership looks like it will be very tight this season as no team is really building up real consistency outside of Celtic and Rangers.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie looks dejected after scoring an own goal to make it 4-0 Dundee United.

A couple of wins can put you right there at the top end of the table in the European spots.

But a run of defeats can also put a club in a tailspin in the bottom half of the table.

Aberdeen must ensure they are in the top half and that starts against Hearts by bouncing back from the derby shocker.

Level of Rangers and Celtic found out

Celtic and Rangers have been proven in recent weeks to be Europa League level teams.

Both clubs have been out of their depth in the Champions League group stages.

It is bad news for the Glasgow clubs and bad news for Scottish football.

Rangers did brilliantly last season to reach the final of the Europa League.

It was a great achievement and really shone a positive light on Scotland.

However Rangers’ 7-1 humiliation by Liverpool at Ibrox shows the huge gulf.

Liverpool are not even in good form in England, yet completely swept Rangers aside on their own turf.

Rangers have no points and have now conceded 16 goals and scored just once in four games in a group that also contains Ajax and Napoli.

It hasn’t been much better for Celtic in the Champions League group stages with just one point from four games.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring against Rangers.

Celtic and Rangers have come up short when faced with Europe’s big guns.

The Champions League group stages have perhaps been a brutal reality check for both clubs.

Welcome return of Connor Barron

As bad as the result was at Dundee United there was at least one positive for Aberdeen – the return of Connor Barron.

Midfielder Barron had been out for the whole campaign so far having suffered a knee injury during a pre-season friendly.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.

Thankfully the Scotland U21 cap has recovered and was introduced at half-time against Dundee United.

Barron did his best to turn the game around and put in a strong performance.

Unfortunately, he was let down by the more experienced players in the team.

